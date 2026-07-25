Editor’s note: We asked T.W. Burrows for his thoughts on reports that Iran has been sending military operatives to Britain through the Channel migration route. T.W. objected to the word “smuggling,” pointing out that smuggling traditionally involves concealment.

I have been studying this Iranian smuggling story with growing concern, principally because I cannot locate the smuggling.

Iranian operatives have travelled through Turkey and Europe, reached the French coast, climbed into a gigantic inflatable craft and crossed one of the most heavily observed stretches of water on Earth, accompanied by thousands of other people. On reaching Britain, they were collected by the authorities, processed, accommodated and entered into the asylum system.

This is not smuggling. This is immigration with a dramatic middle section.

Smuggling is when you hide three bottles of brandy inside a grandfather clock and push it through Customs while sweating visibly. Smuggling is a secret compartment beneath a lorry. Smuggling is a hollowed-out turnip containing microfilm.

It is not standing upright in a fluorescent life jacket inside a rubber vessel the size of a municipal swimming pool while drones, radar towers, television crews, coastguards, French police, British officials and Nigel Farage all watch you approach Dover.

That is a parade.

According to The Telegraph, Iranian officials have boasted that their regime controls or influences some of the trafficking routes running from the Middle East into Europe. Tehran can therefore move people, cultivate favours and position what it calls “revolutionary people” inside London. These individuals allegedly wait for instructions while Britain waits for their asylum paperwork and the rubber stamp.

The Home Office has reassured the public that everyone arriving by small boat undergoes stringent security checks.

This is comforting.

Presumably each arrival is asked:

Name?

Redacted here to avoid accusations of stereotyping.

Date of birth?

Unknown.

Documents?

Lost at sea.

Do you work for the Iranian intelligence services?

No. Absolutely not. Iran? What’s Iran?

Have you ever participated in terrorism, espionage or the violent overthrow of a government?

Also no. I want to enter Britain, obviously.

Excellent. The facial-recognition tower did not find you in a database containing the face and correct name you have not provided. Welcome to Britain.

I am particularly impressed by the artificial-intelligence watchtowers. These machines scan faces and compare them against lists of known criminals, terrorists and hostile-state operatives.

This will undoubtedly defeat Iran’s most sophisticated agents, provided Iran has previously emailed Britain a labelled photograph of each one.

The system may encounter greater difficulty with an unknown man travelling under a false identity, a clean operative with no criminal record, a migrant recruited after arrival or an ordinary person who accepted a discounted journey in exchange for an unspecified favour. Artificial intelligence remains less effective when the intelligence is missing.

Britain has nevertheless built an impressive national-security procedure around the assumption that hostile governments will send only people whose faces already appear in the folder marked HOSTILE GOVERNMENT PEOPLE.

The Iranian official quoted in the report reportedly said the trafficking routes were more useful than missiles.

He has a point. A missile is expensive, noisy and liable to provoke a military response. It must cross defended airspace and announces its presence by exploding.

A covert asset entering through the asylum system arrives beneath a foil blanket, receives an identification number and may spend the next several years protected by an administrative process so elaborate that Britain itself can no longer determine where he is.

The missile also receives less sympathetic newspaper coverage.

None of this requires every Iranian crossing the Channel to be an agent. Some may genuinely hate the regime. But Iran does not need 30,000 operatives. It needs a handful of useful people inside a flow so large that proper investigation becomes impossible.

One man photographs an address. Another buys a vehicle. Another stores a package. A fourth watches a dissident’s house. A fifth is not asked to do anything until three years after his arrival, by which time he has acquired documents, contacts and an entirely legitimate reason for being in Britain.

The remaining thousands provide the camouflage.

This is the small difficulty with allowing vast numbers of unidentified people to enter a country unlawfully and then declaring that identity verification will occur afterwards. Afterwards is where the person has already entered the country.

Britain has spent years paying France to patrol its own coastline while boats continue departing from it. The French position has often appeared to be that intervening might be dangerous, while allowing 60 people to enter a collapsing inflatable toy and head towards container ships is a recognised maritime safety procedure.

The migrants then arrive at Dover, where British officials rescue, register and accommodate them. Those without money may receive housing and a modest allowance while their claims are considered. They are not routinely handed free government phones, although charities supply communication assistance.

This correction is important. Britain is not giving Iranian operatives complimentary telephones.

It is merely admitting people whose identities may be uncertain, housing them inside the country and permitting them to acquire telephones via a tax-exempt charity, no doubt funded by friends of the British people.

National security has been restored.

The Home Office insists that dangerous individuals will be detained and removed at the earliest opportunity. This raises the comforting image of a hostile-state operative being discovered on Monday, detained on Tuesday, consulting eighteen lawyers on Wednesday, claiming persecution on Thursday and remaining in Britain until the Upper Tribunal reaches a decision during the reign of King George VII.

Removal is a powerful tool once all domestic appeals, judicial reviews, human-rights claims, medical assessments and arguments concerning the safety of Iran have been exhausted.

The agent must be terrified.

Britain’s political class will now hold several urgent meetings. Ministers will demand reviews. Officials will produce a coloured threat matrix. A task force will be established. Alicia Kearns will ask questions. The Prime Minister will announce that the situation is unacceptable, which in modern Britain means it has been accepted but without enthusiasm.

Eventually, maybe after another 7/7, someone will propose stricter screening at Dover.

Nobody will ask why national-security screening is being conducted after illegal entry rather than before it.

That question would involve the border.

Borders remain controversial because they discriminate between people who are allowed to enter and people who are not. This is presently considered morally troubling, despite being the sole reason borders exist.

Iran, fortunately, suffers from no such confusion. It understands borders, infiltration, loyalty, power and the strategic use of human movement. It knows that an open route used by economic migrants and criminals can also carry couriers, informants and operatives with a particular set of skills.

But I’m sure it will all end well.

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