The Great Canadian Spaceport Saga continues:

Michael Cooper (St. Albert—Sturgeon River, AB | Conservative): Mr. Speaker, in March, the Liberals entered into a lease with Maritime Launch Services for a so-called spaceport. The lease was backdated one full year to April 1st, 2025, handing Maritime Launch Services 20 million tax dollars for no work and no value to taxpayers. Why? (Applause) Speaker: The Honourable Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence. Sherry Romanado (Parliamentary Secretary (National Defence) | Liberal): Mr. Speaker, establishing Canadian sovereign space launch capabilities will drive billions in investments, create good-paying jobs, increase Canada’s sovereignty, reduce our reliance on the United States, and support a commercial space launch and re-entry industry that could be worth up to 40 billion dollars. That is what we’re investing in, and these are essential capabilities that protect Canada and create massive economic benefits for Canadians. (Applause) Speaker: The Honourable Member for St. Albert—Sturgeon River. Michael Cooper: Mr. Speaker, after handing 20 million tax dollars to the nearly bankrupt Maritime Launch Services for no work, the Chair of the Board sold his previously worthless shares, pocketing 1.8 million dollars. So what we have is one big corrupt scheme in which Liberal insiders are getting rich while taxpayers are getting fleeced. How can the Minister possibly justify this? (Applause) Speaker: The Honourable Parliamentary Secretary. Sherry Romanado: (Speaking French with English translation audio overlay) Monsieur le Président, la mise en place... / Mr. Speaker, the creation of our sovereign launch capacities in Canada will enable us to generate huge amounts of investments, well-paid jobs, to strengthen our sovereignty, to reduce our dependence on the US, and it will enable us to support the commercial space launch and re-entry sector. We are investing in this. These are essential capacities and will generate amazing economic...

And now, because Providence is apparently a drunk auditor with a taste for slapstick, the sacred slab of Nova Scotia has acquired a new sacrament.

The lease, we are told, was not merely signed. Any peasant can sign a lease. No, this lease was improved by being made retroactive. Backward it went, like a ministerial salmon, all the way to April 1, 2025, which is either an administrative date or the only honest joke left in Canada.

April Fools’ Day.

One must admire the neatness. The country did not simply pay for a future launch pad. It paid for the memory of having access to one. Twenty million dollars for a year already dead and buried, a year in which the rocket remained theoretical, the sovereignty remained adjectival, and the launch site continued its brave impersonation of a municipal works yard that had once overheard the word “orbital.”

This is not rocket science. It is better than rocket science. Rocket science is difficult, expensive, and occasionally requires a rocket. This is invoice science, a far more advanced discipline, in which the thrust is produced by paperwork, the payload is public money, and escape velocity is reached somewhere between Treasury Board and the phrase “strategic national capability.”

Naturally, someone in Parliament asked why twenty million tax dollars had been handed over for a retroactive year. This was an impertinent question, rather like asking a stage magician why your watch is now in his assistant’s mouth. The answer came at once, solemn and inflated: sovereignty, billions in investment, good-paying jobs, reduced dependence on the United States, commercial space launch and re-entry, forty billion dollars, massive economic benefits, Canada, Canada, Canada.

Not an answer, obviously. Answers are for tradesmen, widows, and people who still believe receipts should correspond to objects. This was higher work. This was the sacred fog machine.

Then came the second question. The chair of the board, it was alleged in the House, had sold shares after the public money had transformed this gravel theology into a sovereign defence asset, pocketing 1.8 million dollars.

At this point a lesser administration might have produced dates, valuations, explanations, an account of services rendered, some vulgar little map connecting money to value. But Canada is not a lesser administration. Canada is a world leader in polished evasions for domestic consumption.

So the answer returned.

In French.

This is why one must never dismiss bilingualism. In its finest hour it becomes not translation but laundering. The same non-answer crossed the aisle again, freshly pressed, wearing a little beret of official respectability.

I do not say this is corruption. That would be crude, and possibly unfair to corruption, which at least has the decency to know what it is. Corruption sneaks around at night with a briefcase. This wears a lanyard, attends stakeholder meetings, and has a slide deck with blue gradients.

Observe the machine. The province owns land. A private company leases some of it. The federal government pays the private company vast sums to access the thing on the land. The lease reaches backward. The first payment lands. The patriotic adjectives reproduce in captivity. An insider sale appears in the public records like a raccoon crossing the kitchen floor at midnight. And when someone points at the raccoon, the government begins explaining the future of aerospace.

No rocket has gone up. No payload has reached orbit. But twenty million dollars has travelled backward through time, a parliamentary answer has circled the chamber twice without touching the ground, and the invoice, at least, has achieved a clean and beautiful escape velocity.

P.S. Kit returned to the scene of the crime. Nothing to report besides something that looked like a child’s toy rocket and a smoking box.

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