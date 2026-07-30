T.W. has recommended that I try Substack’s referral programme as a last-ditch attempt to save this lowly publication from extinction. I have never used it before because I am inept at social media and instinctively suspicious of anything involving a leaderboard, but T.W. assures me that the scheme is entirely above board, despite being operated from beneath the shed.

So, if you enjoy The Random Archivist, I would appreciate it if you invited friends to subscribe and read with us. If you refer friends, you will receive benefits that give you special access to The Random Archivist.

How to participate

1. Share The Random Archivist. When you use the referral link below, or the “Share” button on any post, you'll get credit for any new subscribers. Simply send the link in a text, email, or share it on social media with friends.

Refer a friend

2. Earn benefits. When more friends use your referral link to subscribe (free or paid), you’ll receive special benefits.

Get a 1 month comp for 5 referrals

Get a 3 month comp for 10 referrals

Get a 6 month comp for 25 referrals

To learn more, check out Substack’s FAQ.

Visit the leaderboard

My archive:

I understand that some links to older articles did not transfer properly when the publication moved to the new Random Archivist address. Unfortunately, Substack cannot fix this, or at least that is what its chatbot told me.

If an old link does not work, you can repair it yourself in your browser’s address bar. Replace mathewaldred in the address:

mathewaldred.substack.com/articlename

with therandomarchivist:

therandomarchivist.substack.com/articlename

Alternatively, leave a comment telling me which article you are trying to read. I will update the link and post the correct address in the comments.

Thank you for helping get the word out about The Random Archivist!

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