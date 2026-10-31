The movement began on a Thursday evening in the municipal hall of a town that had once manufactured things. There were thousands of towns like it across Britain, Canada, America and the rest of the crumbling Western world, where the disappearance of industry had somehow come to be regarded as progress.

The factory had closed twenty years earlier. The old railway station was being converted into a community engagement centre, although nobody could explain what the community was supposed to engage with, or what was meant exactly by “community”. The high street now consisted mainly of charity shops, betting shops, vape shops and kebab shops, along with a large government building where people could apply for assistance in seventeen different languages.

The town was officially described as thriving.

The council had recently paid consultants 180,000 to reclassify boarded-up shops as “retail spaces awaiting activation”. The initiative had subsequently won an award for economic innovation.

The government minister who had come to address the town’s citizens was a millennial woman with an expensive education, a carefully cultivated smile and the unshakeable self-assurance of someone who had spent her entire adult life demanding tolerance for everything she did in the name of equity and diversity, while reserving the right to condemn anyone who questioned her. Fairly typical of the professional managerial class in 2026. Her official title was Minister for Net Zero, Community Cohesion and Social Resilience, although nobody could remember what the department used to be called, or what it actually did.

Her father had been a Marxist revolutionary and government minister in a West African republic. She had inherited his enthusiasm for reorganising society, although she had discovered that in her adopted country this could be accomplished without the inconvenience of an actual revolution.

Behind her hung a banner bearing the words:

A KINDER, FAIRER, MORE INCLUSIVE FUTURE.

She spoke for forty minutes about dignity, compassion, equality, community, belonging, resilience, diversity and the urgent need to ensure that everyone in the world felt safe. By the end, nobody was quite sure what she was proposing, although it sounded enormously expensive.

Still, the government had recently found 25 million for gender-transformative wetlands in Africa and another 10 billion for a former comedian who, if half the internet was to be believed, had an insatiable coke habit and, in any case, an expensive appetite for man-hunting drones and fibre-optic cable. Perhaps the Treasury had considerably more money than the people paying into it had been led to believe. Or perhaps they could simply add it to the trillions already owed and leave the bill to the next generation. They could always raise the state pension age again. Eventually, most people would have the decency to die before becoming a burden on the Treasury.

Then the minister made the mistake of inviting questions.

An elderly man rose to his feet.

“My granddaughter was assaulted outside the old railway station last month. The police haven’t arrested anyone. She’s frightened to go out on her own now. Meanwhile, you’ve managed to find four million to turn the station into something called a community engagement centre. I’d like to know why you’re spending millions making people feel included in something nobody seems able to explain, when you can’t even keep them safe.”

The minister smiled. The kind of smile cultivated a long way from derelict railway stations and ghettoised northern towns. The kind of smile that said, Another four years of this and I’ll have a seven-figure advisory position with an international quango, a seat on the board of a renewable-energy company whose principal product is government subsidies, and a pension large enough to ensure I never have to visit a place like this again.

“First of all, let me say how deeply sorry I am to hear about your granddaughter’s experience. Nobody should ever have to feel unsafe in our communities.”

“She doesn’t feel unsafe,” said the man. “She is unsafe. And you haven’t answered my question.”

The minister’s smile weakened.

“Well, I think it’s important that we don’t allow individual incidents to undermine the enormous progress we’ve made.”

“Progress?”

“Sir, please. We must keep this discussion respectful.”

“I am being respectful. I’m asking you a question.”

Two security officers approached the old man.

The minister resumed smiling.

“As I was saying, we are absolutely committed to building a society in which every voice is heard.”

The officers took the man by the arms and escorted him from the hall.

The audience applauded.

Well, most of it.

In the seventh row, a man called Thomas Ward sat with his arms folded.

Thomas was fifty-three years old, a widower, and the owner of a small engineering business that employed twelve people. He had never belonged to a political party. He had voted Conservative, Liberal, Labour and, once, for a man who promised to fix the potholes.

Thomas had reached the conclusion that the country was being governed by people who could no longer distinguish between words and reality.

He looked at the men and women applauding around him.

Some were smiling. Some were checking their phones. Others were clapping with considerable enthusiasm, presumably because everybody else was.

And Thomas suddenly understood something that had troubled him for years.

The minister was a liar. But the audience was worse.

They knew perfectly well what had happened. They had watched a man being physically removed for asking a reasonable question, and then applauded a speech about kindness.

Thomas stood up.

“You’re all cowards,” he said.

The applause stopped.

“Every one of you.”

And he walked out.

Three evenings later, six men sat around Thomas Ward’s kitchen table.

There was a bricklayer, a retired police sergeant, a farmer, a surgeon, a schoolteacher and Thomas himself.

They were not remarkable men. None was famous. Two had been divorced. One had struggled with alcohol. The schoolteacher had always kept his political opinions out of the classroom, believing that children should be taught how to think rather than what to think. He had watched colleagues do precisely the opposite, but rarely challenged them. He had a wife, three children and a mortgage, and had never considered risking their security to win an argument in the staffroom particularly courageous. Whether his silence amounted to wisdom or cowardice was something he had yet to decide.

The farmer was seventy-one and had brought a paper bag of sausage rolls his wife had made, which he placed in the middle of the table.

“Right,” he said. “What are we going to do?”

“Form a political movement,” said Thomas.

The retired police sergeant laughed.

“Another one?”

“No.”

“What’s different about this one?”

“We stop lying.”

There was a silence.

“About what?”

“Everything.”

The surgeon put down his glass.

“You’ll never win an election.”

“Probably not.”

“People don’t want the truth.”

“Some do. We find them.”

“And the others?”

“We tell them the truth anyway.”

The farmer helped himself to another sausage roll.

“What do we call ourselves?”

For a while they considered various names, all of them dreadful.

The Movement for National Renewal sounded like a government department. The Honest Citizens’ Alliance sounded like something established by a particularly dishonest group of estate agents.

“What about the Real Men?” suggested the bricklayer.

The others laughed.

“That’s rather presumptuous,” said the surgeon.

“Why?”

“Because it suggests we’re the only real men left.”

“Well, looking at the state of the country, perhaps there aren’t many.”

“There are millions,” said Thomas. “Good men. Honest men. Hardworking men. Men who know the difference between right and wrong.”

“Then what’s the problem?” asked the bricklayer.

“They’ve spent the last thirty years watching everything go to hell and doing precious little about it.”

“That’s a bit harsh,” said the schoolteacher.

“Is it? Most of them know perfectly well what’s happening. They complain about it to their wives. They complain about it down the pub. They shake their heads at the television. Then they get up the following morning and carry on as though none of it concerns them.”

“Some of us have families to support,” said the teacher.

“I know.”

“It’s easy to talk about courage when you’re not the one who might lose his job.”

“Yes, it is.”

The teacher looked at him, surprised by the agreement.

“I’m not saying every man should throw away his livelihood every time he encounters something objectionable,” Thomas continued. “But we’ve become very good at finding reasons to do nothing. We call it being sensible. We call it picking our battles. We call it protecting our families. Sometimes that’s exactly what we’re doing. Sometimes we’re just frightened.”

“And who’s supposed to decide which?”

“That’s something each of us will have to answer for himself.”

Nobody spoke for a moment.

Thomas remembered the elderly man being escorted from the town hall.

“Look at me. I sat there while two security guards manhandled an old man for asking a perfectly reasonable question. I waited until they’d taken him away before I stood up and called everyone cowards. Very brave of me, wasn’t it? Then I went home and tried to forget about the whole thing. But I couldn’t. I kept thinking about that old man, and all the people applauding while they marched him out. And I kept thinking about myself, sitting there doing nothing. That’s why I called you all here. I’d finally had enough. Enough of them, and enough of myself.”

He looked around the table.

“We’ve spent years wondering why the country is being run by fools, cowards and liars. Perhaps we should start asking why we allowed them to take charge, then stood quietly by while they developed increasingly unhinged ideas, completely divorced from reality, and proceeded to impose them on the rest of us. Worse still, we helped them do it, because none of us wanted to be the first to stand up and say they were out of their minds.”

The farmer nodded slowly.

“Well, that’s certainly a reason to start something.”

“It is,” said Thomas. “But I don’t think Real Men is the right name for a political movement. It sounds as though we’re congratulating ourselves, when half the reason we’re here is that we’ve failed to live up to it. I’d rather keep it as a challenge. And it ignores the fact that real women are just as important.”

“Then perhaps we should have invited one,” said the farmer. “My wife made these sausage rolls. She’d have come herself if anyone had asked.”

Thomas glanced at the paper bag.

“Fair point. Invite her next time.”

“Women with courage, principles, common sense and a sense of duty,” Thomas continued. “Women who keep their word, take responsibility for their mistakes, can distinguish between kindness and cowardice, and don’t mistake being offended for being harmed. Women who can tell a fool he’s a fool without feeling obliged to arrange counselling for him afterwards.”

The bricklayer laughed.

“We’ve allowed half our institutions to become like particularly spiteful school staffrooms,” Thomas continued. “Endless gossip, anonymous complaints, compulsory displays of empathy, and everyone terrified of upsetting the most easily offended person in the building. People are bullied in the name of kindness, silenced in the name of inclusion and punished for making other people feel uncomfortable by telling them the truth. And somehow the people responsible always imagine themselves to be morally superior.”

“Sounds familiar,” said the schoolteacher. “We spent an entire staff meeting last week discussing how to make anonymous complaints easier to submit. Nobody asked what happened if the complaints were untrue.”

“And the extraordinary thing is that they call all this progress for women,” said Thomas. “As though women have spent thousands of years waiting for the opportunity to chair a committee on emotional safety and unconscious bias. There are plenty of sensible, courageous women who despise this nonsense as much as we do. Frankly, we could do with a few of them sitting around this table.”

“What about Integrity?” said the schoolteacher.

The others considered this.

“Integrity,” repeated Thomas. “I like that.”

“It’s a good word,” said the surgeon. “Honesty, moral courage, incorruptibility, keeping your word. Being the same person in private as you are in public. It’s everything we want politicians to be.”

“And everything we ought to expect of ourselves,” said Thomas.

“That’s setting the bar rather high,” said the retired police sergeant.

“Well, somebody has to,” said the bricklayer.

“I seem to remember somebody started a party called Integrity years ago,” said the farmer. “Didn’t last long. They packed it in after about a year.”

“Perhaps they discovered it was harder than they thought,” said the surgeon.

The others laughed.

“There’s another problem,” said the sergeant. “Call ourselves Integrity and the first time one of us gets caught doing something dishonest, the newspapers will crucify us.”

“Good,” said Thomas.

“Good?”

“Yes. That’s precisely what should happen. If we can’t meet our own standards, we have no business telling anybody else how to run the country.”

“You’re going to have trouble finding candidates,” said the bricklayer.

“Then we’ll have fewer candidates.”

“None of us is perfect,” said the surgeon. “We’ve all done things we’re not proud of.”

“Of course we have. Integrity doesn’t mean never having made a mistake. It means owning up to it, putting things right where you can, and accepting the consequences.”

“And what if someone won’t?”

“Then he has no place in the movement.”

The farmer leaned back in his chair.

“It’s a hell of a standard to live up to.”

Thomas nodded.

“It is. And that’s the point. If the first thing we do is lower our standards to make life easier, we’re no different from the people we’ve spent years complaining about.”

The farmer considered this for a moment.

“Integrity, then.”

“Integrity,” said Thomas.

And so Integrity began. Apart from an absolute commitment to telling the truth, whatever the consequences, and conducting themselves accordingly, they had no manifesto, no policies and no agreed political ideology. They had simply decided that a country stood a better chance of being governed sensibly if its leaders could first be persuaded to stop lying about everything.

It seemed a sensible enough ambition, although the political establishment would soon denounce it as dangerously radical.

The following Monday, Thomas and the schoolteacher went to register Integrity as a political party.

The registration officer was a middle-aged woman whose desk contained three computer monitors, two telephones and a laminated notice reminding visitors to be kind.

She examined their application.

“Integrity,” she read.

“Yes.”

“Is that an aspiration or a claim?”

“Both, ideally.”

She looked concerned.

“If it’s a claim, we’ll need supporting evidence.”

“Evidence of what?”

“Integrity.”

“What sort of evidence?”

“I’m afraid that’s for the applicant to determine.”

“And who decides whether it’s sufficient?”

“We do.”

Thomas considered this.

“Right.”

She turned to another page.

“I see you haven’t supplied your safeguarding policy.”

“What needs safeguarding?”

“Members who may feel unsafe during political discussions.”

“If someone threatens them, we’ll call the police.”

“And if no threat is made?”

“Then presumably they can disagree with whatever was said.”

She made a note.

“That may require a risk assessment.”

“Why?”

“Because disagreement can make people feel unsafe.”

“Isn’t that rather the point of political debate?”

“I wouldn’t know, Mr Ward. I only administer the regulations.”

She examined another form.

“Now, your equality, diversity and inclusion statement is also missing.”

“We haven’t written one.”

“That’s a problem.”

“We haven’t written a manifesto either.”

“Oh, that’s perfectly all right. We’re not interested in your manifesto.”

“But we need an inclusion statement before we can register a political party?”

“Of course. We can’t allow political organisations to operate without a clear commitment to inclusion.”

“Very well. Everyone is welcome to join, regardless of their background, provided they’re prepared to behave honestly.”

The woman frowned.

“I’m not sure you can make honesty a condition of inclusion.”

“Why not?”

“Some people may find that standard difficult to meet.”

“Then perhaps they shouldn’t join.”

She made another note.

“I’m afraid that could be interpreted as exclusionary.”

Thomas glanced at the schoolteacher, who was studying a crack in the ceiling with considerable interest.

The woman returned to the first page.

“There’s still the question of your party’s name.”

“What about it?”

“It could be misleading.”

“How?”

“People might assume that members of your party possess integrity.”

“We certainly hope they will.”

“And what happens if one doesn’t?”

“Then we expect him to admit it, make amends and accept the consequences. If he refuses, he has no place in the party.”

“So you cannot guarantee that all your members will possess integrity?”

“Of course not.”

“Then I’ll need you to sign a declaration acknowledging that the party’s name does not constitute a guarantee of its members’ actual conduct.”

She slid a form across the desk.

Thomas signed it.

Fewer than a hundred people turned up for Integrity’s first public meeting. Only about half had come to attend it.

The rest had gathered outside, dressed entirely in black, their faces concealed behind balaclavas and masks. This black bloc contingent was staging a “mostly peaceful protest,” which involved threatening people trying to enter the hall, smashing a window and setting fire to a parked car, all while demanding an immediate end to political violence.

The car belonged to a local Green Party councillor, who emerged from a nearby café to assure the protesters that he understood their frustration and fully supported their right to peaceful protest. He maintained this position until the flames reached the fuel tank.

Apparently, these professional protesters were fresh from a European tour that had included destroying historic buildings, setting fire to police vehicles, assaulting people suspected of holding incorrect opinions, and attending several workshops on tolerance, peacebuilding and non-violent conflict resolution. The tour had been generously funded by various charitable foundations dedicated to fighting hatred, protecting democracy, combating climate change and ensuring a steady supply of “Queers for Palestine,” although nobody had thought to ask the Palestinians whether they wanted any. Their next destination was apparently a conference on toxic masculinity, provided they could find someone to pay for the flights. Behind several of these charitable foundations stood the same billionaire philanthropist. He had made his fortune through financial speculation, leaving a trail of ruined investors and national economies, before discovering a passion for democracy, something he called social justice, and telling entire nations how they ought to be governed. He was particularly fond of having university buildings, fellowships and awards for moral courage named after himself, presumably in the hope that future generations would remember his philanthropy rather than how he had acquired his fortune. Or that unfortunate television interview in which he had readily agreed that he had helped confiscate Jewish property during the Nazi occupation, before subsequently insisting that he had merely been a spectator. An awkward contradiction for a man so fond of celebrating moral virtue.

Inside the hall, one of the attendees was a journalist who had been sent to investigate the movement’s links to fascism, with instructions to establish some if none could be found. She worked for the state broadcasting corporation, financed by compulsory extractions from the taxpayer. As if that weren’t enough of an advantage, the government was now proposing legislation requiring social media platforms to give broadcasters like hers preferential treatment in their algorithms as “trusted sources” of information. Apparently, being trustworthy was no longer something one had to demonstrate. It was a status the government could confer.

The others were an encouraging mixture of young and old, all thoroughly tired of being told that everything was wonderful, and that anything which plainly wasn’t had somehow happened of its own accord, entirely unrelated to any decision made by the professional managerial class that had been running the country for decades.

Thomas stood up. The last time he’d risen to his feet at a public meeting, he’d waited until the old man had been dragged out before finding his courage. He wasn’t going to make that mistake again.

“Good evening,” he said. “I am not going to tell you that you’re wonderful.”

The audience looked uncertain. This was not how political meetings usually began. A few wondered whether they had come to the wrong one.

“I am not going to tell you that every decision you’ve made in your life was justified. I’m not going to tell you that every difficulty you’ve experienced is somebody else’s fault. And I’m certainly not going to promise that a government can make you happy.”

A woman in the third row raised her hand.

“Are you saying people are responsible for their own problems?”

“Many of them. Yes.”

“That’s victim-blaming.”

“Sometimes people are victims. Sometimes they’re fools. Sometimes they’re both.”

The journalist began taking notes.

Thomas continued.

“If you eat rubbish every day, drink too much, never exercise and become seriously ill, I will not pretend that your choices had nothing to do with it.

“If you abandon your children or your spouse because you’ve met somebody younger and more exciting, I will not celebrate your liberation.

“If you spend money you haven’t earned, borrow money you cannot repay and then demand that somebody else provide the lifestyle you think you deserve, I will tell you that you’re behaving irresponsibly.”

A man at the back shouted, “You sound very judgmental!”

“Yes,” said Thomas.

There was a pause.

“That’s what judgment is for.”

Somebody laughed.

“For thousands of years, human beings have distinguished between good behaviour and bad. It’s one of the reasons we’re still here. Yet somehow, in the space of a generation, we’ve arrived at the extraordinary conclusion that making such judgments is itself a form of bad behaviour.”

The journalist raised her hand.

“Isn’t this simply an attempt to return to traditional patriarchal values?”

“Some traditional values were good. Some were bad. We intend to judge them accordingly.”

“But who decides what’s good and bad?”

Thomas looked at her.

“Do you believe there’s a difference between telling the truth and telling a lie?”

“Obviously.”

“Then we’ve made a start.”

When Integrity tried to book the municipal hall for a second meeting, the council refused. Someone had complained that the name was judgmental and potentially offensive to people who did not possess the quality it described.

The movement grew slowly.

Its members frequently disagreed about policy, sometimes bitterly. Thomas welcomed the arguments. He insisted only that proposals be supported by evidence, their costs made public and their likely consequences honestly acknowledged. Nobody was required to agree with him.

Its members refused to use the approved political vocabulary, with its disputed assumptions disguised as settled facts. They had no intention of playing a political game in which accepting the language meant conceding the argument before it had even begun. They began challenging the terminology at every opportunity.

When a city council announced a programme of “inclusive community safety,” the movement asked how many violent criminals had actually been arrested, and kept in prison.

And when the national broadcaster described a violent riot as an outbreak of “community tensions,” one of the “men of integrity,” as the movement’s male members were becoming known, observed that the tensions appeared to be particularly severe among the people whose shops were being burned down.

The media hated them.

They were called reactionaries, extremists, dangerous populists, misogynists, nostalgists, and, somewhat mysteriously, enemies of progress.

The movement published its accounts, its membership rules and its policy proposals on a public website. All its meetings were recorded. Its candidates were required to disclose their financial interests and answer questions from voters without prepared scripts. This made investigating them considerably less interesting than the newspapers had hoped.

One prospective candidate withdrew after learning that his expenses would be published in full. He explained that he believed passionately in integrity as a principle, but had serious reservations about it as an administrative requirement.

Then came the television interview that changed everything.

Thomas appeared opposite a celebrated political presenter called Eleanor Marsh.

She had interviewed prime ministers, presidents, billionaires and minor celebrities who had become famous for having regrettable sexual encounters on television.

She had perfected the art of making her guests uncomfortable, particularly with her celebrated “gotcha moments,” in which she would interrupt an answer, misrepresent what had been said and then demand an explanation for something the interviewee hadn’t actually said.

“Mr Ward,” she began, “your movement seems based on the belief that ordinary people are making terrible choices.”

“Our movement is based on integrity. But yes, people make terrible choices. I’ve made a few myself.”

“Isn’t that rather insulting?”

“I have no wish to insult anyone. But if someone makes a foolish decision, pretending it was a wise one doesn’t help them. Integrity requires us to tell the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable. And sometimes the truth hurts.”

“Do you think you’re better than the people you’re asking to vote for you?”

“Better at what? I’m probably better at repairing machinery than most people, and considerably worse at growing tomatoes than many. What exactly are we comparing?”

“I’m asking a perfectly reasonable question.”

“Then define your terms.”

Marsh looked irritated.

“Very well. Do you believe your judgment is better than other people’s?”

“In certain matters, yes.”

“That sounds rather arrogant.”

“You expect competence from the person who operates on your appendix. Why shouldn’t you expect competence from the people responsible for running your country? Or is that the one profession where good judgment is considered an optional extra?”

Marsh smiled.

“Perhaps because democracy is about representation and politicians should reflect the people they represent.”

“Reflect their interests, perhaps. But why their faults?”

Marsh frowned.

“I don’t follow.”

“Suppose your child couldn’t read. Would you choose a teacher who could teach him, or one who couldn’t read either, because that made her more representative of his lived experience?”

“That’s an absurd comparison.”

“Suppose you’re hopeless with money. Would you employ an accountant who’s equally hopeless because you find him relatable?”

“Mr Ward...”

“Suppose you’ve ruined three marriages. Would you seek advice from a marriage counsellor, a priest or even a friend who’d managed to ruin four?”

There was laughter from the studio audience.

Marsh stopped smiling. She was on her fourth husband. Thomas, who paid little attention to the celebrity circus, knew nothing of her marital history. He had chosen the example entirely at random.

The audience, however, was considerably better informed.

“You’re suggesting that voters are stupid.”

“I’m suggesting that voters are perfectly capable of being stupid. As are politicians. As am I. That’s why we need standards.”

“Standards imposed by whom?”

“Reality, principally.”

“That’s a very authoritarian answer.”

Thomas considered this.

“No. Authoritarianism is when an old man asks why his granddaughter was assaulted, and two security guards drag him out of a public meeting while a minister assures everyone that every voice matters.”

Marsh fell silent for a moment. Somewhere in the machinery of her mind, a gear appeared to have jammed. This was not a response she had been trained to expect.

Thomas continued.

“We have somehow reached the point where a politician can say the nicest imaginable things while presiding over the most appalling conditions. He can speak endlessly about kindness, while threatening people who disagree with him. He can talk about democracy while trying to prevent questions being asked. He can proclaim his devotion to the poor while pursuing policies that make them poorer.”

“Those are serious accusations.”

“Then investigate them.”

Marsh glanced at her notes.

“Your critics say your movement is driven by anger.”

“They’re right.”

“So you admit it?”

“Of course. Anger is sometimes the appropriate response to something disgraceful.”

“But anger can lead to violence.”

“So can cowardice. So can refusing to enforce the law. So can allowing violent men and women to discover that nobody intends to stop them.”

Marsh leaned forward.

“And what happens to people who disagree with you if you ever gain power?”

“They carry on disagreeing.”

“Really?”

“Yes. We intend to govern the country, not own its citizens.”

For the first time in her professional career, Eleanor Marsh had interviewed a politician who showed no particular interest in pleasing her.

Integrity posted the interview on its YouTube channel. Within days, the clip had been viewed over four hundred million times. The channel’s audience statistics showed that viewers were watching from almost every country in the Western world.

Several foreign governments expressed concern that their citizens had been exposed to the interview without the benefit of an approved interpretation. One announced a public consultation to determine whether this constituted a failure of online safety.

The political establishment soon discovered that Integrity had another deeply irritating characteristic: it refused to offer salvation, which had been the principal business of politics for as long as anyone could remember.

There were no promises that everybody would become wealthy, or that the government could provide an unlimited supply of services, indefinitely financed by somebody else. Nor did Integrity propose to eliminate unhappiness by appointing a Minister for Happiness, although several government departments were already working on something remarkably similar. Most irritating of all, Integrity insisted on finding out exactly who had made the disastrous decisions, what evidence they had relied upon, how much money they had wasted, and why they were still employed.

Its proposals were almost offensively practical. Government expenditure would have to be accounted for. Laws would have to be enforced. And no law would be passed merely to make the population easier to control or dissent easier to punish. The purpose of the law was to protect honest people from those who would harm them, not to protect politicians from honest people.

Public officials caught lying would be dismissed. Schools would be expected to teach children to read, write, calculate and reason, rather than preparing them for a lifetime of political activism. Parents would be expected to raise their children. Citizens would be expected to obey the law. Politicians would be expected to tell the truth. All these proposals were promptly denounced as radical, divisive and a grave threat to democracy.

But the greatest difficulty was not the establishment. It was the electorate. For decades, political parties had competed to convince voters that their weaknesses were virtues. There were politicians who celebrated every appetite, every indulgence, every grievance and every personal failure, provided somebody could be persuaded to vote for them afterward. The arrangement was extremely popular. It required nothing of the voter except his vote.

Thomas discovered that persuading people to accept responsibility for their own conduct was considerably harder than persuading them that their enemies were wicked. His audiences cheered when he attacked dishonest politicians. They became strangely quiet when he suggested that dishonest citizens were part of the problem.

At one meeting, a man demanded to know what Integrity intended to do about his debts.

“How did you acquire them?” asked Thomas.

“Credit cards.”

“What did you buy?”

“Things.”

“What sort of things?”

“A television. A holiday. Other things.”

“Did you know you’d have to repay the money?”

“Of course.”

“Then what’s the problem?”

“I can’t afford to pay it back.”

“Can you work?”

“No. I’m on disability.”

“Were you on disability when you borrowed the money?”

“Yes.”

“So you knew what your income was?”

“Yes.”

“And you borrowed more than you could afford to repay?”

“That’s why I’m asking what you’re going to do about it!”

“What would you like us to do?”

“Cancel the debt.”

“And who pays the people you borrowed the money from?”

The man looked irritated.

“That’s for the government to sort out.”

“So you want somebody else to pay for the things you bought?”

“I want a government that cares about ordinary people!”

“I’m sure you do.”

The man stood up.

“You’re no different from the other bastards!”

“But I haven’t promised to make somebody else pay for your television,” said Thomas.

The man stormed out.

He later appeared on television explaining that the movement lacked compassion.

The first election was a disaster. Integrity won three seats. Their opponents won 412.

A leading newspaper welcomed the result as a decisive rejection of moral lectures and unrealistic expectations of personal responsibility. The editorial appeared alongside a campaign demanding higher ethical standards from public figures.

The victorious prime minister appeared outside his residence beneath a banner proclaiming:

TOGETHER, WE CAN BUILD A BETTER TOMORROW.

He promised more investment, which meant spending more of the taxpayers’ money, either by raising taxes directly or by printing more money and allowing inflation to collect the difference. There would also be greater inclusion, enhanced opportunity, stronger communities, safer streets, improved services and a renewed commitment to tackling the challenges of an increasingly complex world, much of whose complexity his government had helped create.

The crowd cheered. Nobody asked how any of it would be paid for.

Thomas watched the speech from his workshop. The bricklayer sat beside him.

“Well,” he said, “that went badly.”

“Yes.”

“People don’t want honesty.”

“Not yet.”

“Think they’ll ever want it?”

Thomas looked at the television.

“I think they’ll want it when the lies stop working.”

Four years passed.

The old railway station finally reopened as a community engagement centre. Its inaugural event was a public consultation into why local people had stopped attending public consultations.

The government continued promising. The national debt doubled. Public services deteriorated. The police began referring to ordinary crimes as complex incidents. The courts developed increasingly elaborate explanations for why dangerous criminals could not be imprisoned.

The government established a Commission for Public Trust. It employed 1,800 people. Its public consultation asked respondents whether misinformation was responsible for declining public trust. The available answers were “Agree” and “Strongly agree”. The Commission subsequently praised the remarkable degree of consensus, and its first report concluded that declining public trust was largely caused by misinformation.

The government introduced legislation to combat misinformation. The legislation made it an offence to publish certain kinds of information. The government called this the Freedom and Safety Act.

When demonstrations broke out, the prime minister appeared on television and assured the public that the country remained one of the freest and most tolerant countries in the world. Behind him stood eight armed police officers.

Integrity continued holding meetings.

They had grown older. Their hair had greyed. Two of the original six had died. The farmer had suffered a stroke and now attended meetings in a wheelchair. But they had also grown in number. There were women now, thousands of them, who had joined because they wanted their husbands to be men again, their sons to become men worth respecting, and their daughters to marry men who would stay.

There were young men who had abandoned pornography and gambling, repaired relationships with their parents, started businesses, married their girlfriends and begun raising children. Some of them had previously spent their twenties complaining that society had failed them. The movement had told them to get up in the morning and do something useful. To their considerable surprise, this had worked.

Others joined for less personal reasons. They had watched their towns decay while politicians congratulated themselves. They had watched respectable people punished for telling the truth and dishonest people promoted for repeating the correct phrases. They were tired. And they were beginning to understand that the liberal order in which they had grown up had developed a peculiar habit of tolerating everything except opposition to itself.

Two months before the next general election, Integrity suffered its greatest scandal. Thomas Ward’s younger brother, who had become the party’s treasurer, was discovered to have stolen 230,000 from campaign funds.

The newspapers were delighted.

INTEGRITY HAS AN INTEGRITY PROBLEM.

230,000 MISSING, ALONG WITH INTEGRITY.

WARD’S MOVEMENT EXPOSED AS HYPOCRITES.

Thomas called a press conference.

His brother stood beside him.

“Is it true?” asked a reporter.

“Yes.”

“How long have you known?”

“Since Tuesday.”

“And what action have you taken?”

“I reported him to the police on Wednesday.”

The reporters fell silent.

“You reported your own brother?”

“Yes.”

“Even though this could destroy your election campaign?”

“Yes.”

“Don’t you feel any loyalty to your family?”

Thomas looked at his brother.

“I love my brother. He is a thief. Both things are true.”

“Isn’t forgiveness part of your philosophy?”

“Certainly. He asked for forgiveness, he’s working to make amends, and I’ve forgiven him. He has also resigned as party treasurer, obviously.”

“Then why involve the police?”

“Because forgiveness doesn’t mean he gets to keep the 230,000, or that he’s exempt from the law.”

The scandal continued for another week and might have dragged on for months, but something unexpected happened.

The public had grown so accustomed to politicians denying everything, obstructing investigations, blaming their opponents and announcing internal reviews that Thomas’s behaviour caused widespread confusion. Even the journalists struggled to understand what they were supposed to expose when the party leader had already reported the crime himself.

One political commentator accused Thomas of weaponising honesty to undermine his opponents. Another described his actions as a dangerous precedent for public life.

People waited for the second explanation. There wasn’t one. His brother had stolen the money. Thomas had reported him. The matter would be dealt with in court. And that was that.

On election night, Integrity won 296 seats.

They were the largest party in parliament but fell short of a majority. Thomas was offered a coalition by a smaller party, provided he agreed to abandon several of his commitments. Its leader arrived at his office carrying a document. The document ran to forty-six pages. The section headed “Shared Principles” was blank. The proposed allocation of ministerial posts occupied twelve pages and two appendices.

“We can give you a majority,” she said.

“Good.”

“But naturally, we’ll need certain assurances.”

“Such as?”

“An agreement that your government won’t introduce legislation that might cause unnecessary social division.”

“What does that mean?”

“We'd need you to withdraw certain proposals on immigration and criminal justice, and refrain from making divisive statements about personal responsibility and traditional family structures.”

Thomas read the document.

“So you want us to stop saying the things people voted for us to say.”

“Politics is about compromise.”

“Not when it means abandoning the principles and policies we were elected to uphold.”

“Then I take it we don’t have an agreement?”

“No.”

The woman stared at him.

“You’d sacrifice the chance to become prime minister?”

“Yes.”

“For a few principles?”

Thomas handed back the document.

“That’s what principles are for.”

The following morning, the negotiations collapsed.

The newspapers described Thomas as stubborn, inflexible, uncompromising and politically immature.

For eleven days, nobody could form a new government.

Then three independent members of parliament announced that they would support Integrity on confidence votes, without requiring them to change their programme. Two more followed. A small party agreed to support the government on the same basis.

Thomas Ward became prime minister.

His first speech was delivered outside the official residence. There was no banner. No expensive stage. No enormous national flags arranged by professional consultants. Thomas stood outside the door, without any lectern or even notes.

“Good morning.

“I have some bad news.

“Our country is in serious trouble.

“We have spent money we do not possess. We have allowed public institutions to deteriorate. We have permitted the law to be applied inconsistently. We have educated generations of children to believe that feelings are more important than facts, and that personal responsibility is an unreasonable burden.

“We have elected politicians because they promised us things we wanted to hear.

“And many of us knew they were lying.”

He looked directly into the cameras.

“The previous government bears responsibility for its failures. So do the governments before it. But I will not pretend that politicians alone created our present circumstances.

“We elected them.

“We rewarded dishonesty.

“We punished people who told us unpleasant truths.

“And we grew accustomed to the idea that we could enjoy the benefits of a prosperous, orderly and civilised society without maintaining the standards that made it possible.”

There were no cheers.

Thomas continued.

“We cannot repair this country by passing a law declaring that it has been repaired.

“We cannot manufacture prosperity by printing money, manufacture safety by restricting honest speech, or manufacture virtue by appointing committees to investigate it.

“Some of the changes we make will be painful.

“Some of you will lose benefits you have become accustomed to receiving. Some public institutions will be closed. Others will be rebuilt. Many laws will be repealed, and those which remain will be enforced.

“Members of my government who lie to the public will be dismissed.

“That includes me.”

A reporter shouted a question.

“Prime Minister! Are you promising to make this country great again?”

Thomas looked at him.

“No.”

“Why not?”

“Because I don’t know for certain that we can. We’ll do our best, but it depends on most people doing their best too. Recovery depends on millions of people making decisions in their own lives that no government can make for them. We can stop wasting your money and lying to you. We can offer sound advice, provide a decent education and get out of your way when you’re trying to do something useful. But ultimately, whether this country recovers depends on you. We can’t do it for you.”

That evening, Thomas returned to his office.

He had spent the day meeting officials, reviewing financial figures and discovering that the condition of the national finances was considerably worse than even he had expected.

His chief of staff entered.

“Prime Minister?”

“Yes?”

“The first snap polls are in. Your approval rating is eighteen points lower than it was before the speech.”

Thomas nodded.

“Anything else?”

“The newspapers are describing your speech as relentlessly negative. One says you have offered the country nothing to believe in.”

“Did they?”

“Yes.”

“And the others?”

“One says you’re the most pessimistic prime minister in modern history. Another says your programme risks undermining national confidence.”

Thomas leaned back in his chair.

“Interesting.”

“Sir, the communications team thinks we need a more positive message.”

“What sort of message?”

“Something about hope. Renewal. A brighter future. Perhaps a national campaign about believing in ourselves.”

“How much would this campaign cost?”

“The preliminary estimate is twenty million.”

“To tell people to believe in themselves?”

“The focus groups would be extra.”

Thomas closed his eyes.

He had spent years fighting precisely this kind of idiocy.

“Tell the communications team to go home.”

“Sir?”

“Go home. Have dinner with their families. Come back tomorrow and find something useful to do. And if they can’t think of anything, they can resign and save the taxpayers some money.”

The chief of staff hesitated.

“There’s one other thing.”

“What?”

“That old gentleman you often speak about. The one removed from that public meeting all those years ago.”

“What about him?”

“He’s written to you.”

Thomas sat forward.

“Is he still alive?”

“Yes, sir. Eighty-six.”

“What’s he say?”

The chief of staff handed him a letter.

It was handwritten, in rather shaky script.

Dear Mr Ward,

I watched your speech this morning.

I don’t know whether you will succeed. And I’m too old to believe that a politician can put the whole country right. But I wanted to thank you for answering questions that other men were afraid to hear.

My granddaughter is doing well now. She has two children of her own.

For the first time in years, I feel there might be a country worth leaving to them.

Yours sincerely,

Arthur Bennett.

Thomas read the letter twice. Then he placed it in his desk.

Outside, demonstrators had begun assembling in the street. Some carried signs accusing him of destroying democracy. Others demanded that he resign immediately. A few were holding banners announcing that honesty was a form of violence.

Thomas watched them through the window.

The chief of staff approached.

“Shall I ask the police to move them on?”

Thomas shook his head.

“No.”

“But they’re calling you a fascist.”

“I can hear them.”

“Some of the language is quite offensive.”

“Yes.”

“And the television cameras are filming the whole thing.”

“Good.”

The chief of staff looked bewildered.

“Good?”

Thomas turned away from the window.

“Let them speak. In fact, encourage citizen journalists to go down there and ask them what they believe, why they believe it, and what they think should happen to people who disagree with them.”

“Won’t that give them more publicity?”

“They already have publicity. I’d just like everyone to hear them explain themselves.”

He sat down at his desk.

For the first time in many years, the people of the country were going to discover what happened when a politician told them the truth.

Whether they could bear it remained to be seen.

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