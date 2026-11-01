I see this video is going viral in France. Must be Russian interference again.

“Minister, we’ve discovered a £400 million shortfall in the department’s accounts.”

“Good Lord. Have we issued a statement?”

“Not yet, Minister. Shall we blame the Russians?”

“Don’t be ridiculous, Perkins. It’s not Tuesday.”

“Of course, Minister. Trump, then?”

“Used him on Thursday. Bring out the list.”

Perkins opened a drawer and produced a laminated sheet.

“Climate change?”

“What’s the weather doing?”

“Quite pleasant, Minister.”

“Risky. Next.”

“Colonialism?”

“Which department?”

“Transport.”

“Hmm. Could work. Anything else?”

“Toxic masculinity?”

“How many women are on the board?”

“Eleven out of twelve, Minister.”

“Excellent. That demonstrates how deeply entrenched it is.”

“Shall I prepare the statement?”

“Not yet. What about COVID?”

“We’ve used that fourteen times this month, Minister. Even the newspapers are beginning to notice.”

“Damned unreasonable of them. What else?”

“Systemic racism, unconscious bias, Brexit, austerity, the patriarchy, misinformation, white supremacy, Putin, and unprecedented global challenges.”

“Anything new?”

“Artificial intelligence, Minister.”

The minister considered this.

“Can we blame AI for losing £400 million?”

“Certainly, Minister. Although the department doesn’t use AI.”

“Even better. Nobody will expect it.”

Perkins made a note.

“One final matter, Minister. The auditors have discovered where the money went.”

“Oh?”

“We spent it.”

The minister stared at him.

“Perkins, I sometimes wonder whether you understand how government works at all.”

P.S. For my Canadian readers, Ottawa has the same list, naturally. Ours is bilingual and cost $400 million to produce. The app still doesn’t work. For my American readers, Washington has the same list. It’s classified, and cost $40 billion to develop. For my Australian readers, Canberra has the same list. Reading it is compulsory. Questioning it is misinformation. For my one reader in Russia, Moscow has the same list. It contains just one entry: “The Anglo-Saxons.” And frankly, Putin has a point. After the Battle of Hastings in 1066, a band of Harold Godwinson’s surviving men fled east and have been causing trouble in Russia ever since. They helped overthrow the Romanovs, sabotaged the Soviet economy, and are currently responsible for the price of potatoes in Moscow.

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