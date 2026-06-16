You’ve probably seen this video of Keir Starmer. I haven’t, because as a rabbit of refined prey instincts I cannot stand the voice: damp barrister monotone, tiny moral pauses, the head tilt of a deputy head confiscating a sausage roll under safeguarding rules. Every sentence, I assume, sounds as if it has been cleared by Legal, HR, Comms, and a traumatised woman in a lanyard called Bethany. Judging from the thumbnail, the UK Prime Minister has discovered children while dressed as a divorced geography teacher covering the Sunday shift at a leisure centre with mould in the showers and a bearded safeguarding incident in the women’s changing room.

I had to check it wasn’t fake, because only last year the UK government published a report whose scientific conclusion was basically: worrying, yes; proved, no; maybe don’t build a digital checkpoint state on this just yet:

Impact Smartphones Social Media Children Study 4.96MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TL;DR: The government’s own report did not prove that social media causes population-level harm to under-16s. It found a worrying association, looked around for causation, found a cupboard marked “poor evidence,” opened it, and discovered seven reviews, only one of them high quality, plus exactly zero experimental studies showing that taking social media away from healthy teenagers improves their mental health. Real harms exist, obviously. Children can be bullied, groomed, addicted, harvested, radicalised, sexualised, medicalised, and rinsed through the algorithmic sewage cannon until they come out speaking fluent HR. But “the internet contains horrors” is not the same as “we have proved population-wide causation, therefore every citizen must approach the internet checkpoint with papers ready.” The report basically said: please proceed carefully, collect better data, run proper experiments, understand content, context, design, timing, displacement, and vulnerability. Starmer read this and said: excellent, the scientists have requested a national age gate.

And then there was this report, just a few months ago:

Understanding The Impact Of Smartphones And Social Media On Children And Young People Executive Summary Gov 175KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TL;DR: The newer summary still does not prove that social media causes population-level harm to children. It finds a worrying association, then immediately starts coughing into its sleeve about weak causation, poor study quality, missing experiments, messy variables, context, content, platform design, displacement, vulnerable groups, and all the other boring scientific things that normally appear before a government builds a checkpoint, theoretically at least. Starmer read this, adjusted his stupid little serious face in the mirror, and announced: excellent, the science demands we ban the children until everyone else has digital papers.

WARNING: Rabbit commentary follows. Readers with delicate institutions, weak ankles, public-sector pensions, or unresolved feelings about lanyards should proceed with caution.

At last, the children have been saved!

Not from some sketchy school curriculum. Not from state-funded madness, therapeutic bureaucracy, collapsing family life, strip-mined towns, drug-infested parks, online predators, or the sort of institutional safeguarding system that always discovers the problem six years after the funeral.

No. The children have been saved from Instagram.

The same ruling class that handed an iPad to a toddler in 2013 so they could drink £14 wine in a gastropub without interruption has now looked up from its unread parenting books and discovered, with a gasp, that the child appears to have been raised by a rectangle.

This has caused distress.

Not to the child, mainly. The child is already gone, emotionally speaking, somewhere between a dopamine slot machine, a group chat called “Year 9 Trauma Dump,” and a 38-year-old man pretending to be a wolfgirl therapist.

The distress belongs to the lanyard class.

The lanyard class is shocked. Shocked! They did everything modern parenting required. They outsourced discipline to the school, morality to Netflix, sex education to activists, identity formation to TikTok, and emotional regulation to a glowing slab manufactured by people who test addiction patterns on children with more care than most governments test vaccines, curricula, or wars.

And now, having discovered that their children are anxious, lonely, screen-addicted little ghosts with ring lights, they have decided that the rest of society must be placed under digital house arrest to help them process the guilt.

This is the genius of the modern professional class. They make private failures at industrial scale, then demand public legislation to launder the smell out of the carpet.

Naturally, the ban is “for the children.”

Everything is for the children now. Censorship is for the children. Surveillance is for the children. Speech codes are for the children. Digital ID is for the children. Bank account monitoring will be for the children. Mandatory mood scans at Tesco will be for the children. A small camera in your toaster, gently assessing whether your toast has extremist tendencies, will be for the children.

The government’s own evidence, however, is rather less excited than the politicians. It says there is a small but consistent correlation between more social media use and poorer adolescent mental health. It says this could mean social media worsens mental health. It could also mean children with poor mental health use social media more. It could mean other factors are driving both. Parenting, poverty, family chaos, genetics, all those tedious non-ban-shaped realities.

You have to admire the efficiency. Science used to be a process. Now it is a decorative napkin under the boot, at least since COVID launched the Great Reset.

Of course, there are real harms online. Only an idiot would deny it. Children are bullied, groomed, humiliated, sexualised, radicalised, medicalised, manipulated, harvested, measured, gamified, nudged, surveilled, flattered, panicked, and algorithmically fed through the adolescent sausage machine until they come out wearing eyeliner, diagnosing themselves, and asking strangers whether their parents are fascists for making them eat dinner.

There are online spaces that tell miserable children their misery is not a passing agony, not adolescence doing its usual arson job on the soul, but a sacred identity requiring badges, vocabulary, institutional affirmation, and possibly a grant-funded adult with a septum ring. The State does not oppose this. The State puts it in a PowerPoint and calls it safeguarding. There are adults who collect vulnerable minors the way normal people collect novelty mugs, except the mugs have pronouns, trauma, and no functioning relationship with their parents. There are forums where children are encouraged to damage their own bodies, hate their families, distrust their eyes, regard biology as a hate incident, and speak entirely in slogans written by people who have never assembled an IKEA chair without entering a grievance spiral. Which, to be fair, is excellent training for public life.

But let us not pretend the state suddenly objects to all of this.

The state loves half of it.

The state has committees for half of it. The state funds half of it. The state prints guidance documents about half of it and calls the other half “lived experience.” If the government really wanted to protect children from deranged adult ideology, several university departments would need evacuation notices by Thursday.

So perhaps the ban is not mainly about saving children from the internet.

A difficult conclusion, available to anyone with eyes and no government pension.

Perhaps the child is the cardboard cut-out taped to the front of the policy while the real machine is rolled in through the side door.

Because the obvious direction of travel is not hard to see. First, under-16s must be kept off social media. To do that, platforms must know who is under 16. To do that, everyone must prove who they are. To do that, the anonymous internet must die quietly in a ditch while a minister in a compassionate tie explains that only extremists object to safety.

And there it is. A ban on children becomes an identity checkpoint for adults.

You thought you were being asked whether children should be protected from TikTok. Cute. You were being asked whether every citizen should present digital papers before speaking in public.

Still, even that may not be the whole story.

The professional managerial class has another problem, and this one really keeps them awake at night.

People are seeing things.

Not reading things. Seeing them.

The old regime could handle articles. Articles had editors. Editors had mortgages. Television had producers, compliance officers, captions, tone meetings, Ofcom rules, charity experts, police spokesmen, and a tasteful studio sofa on which all reality could be gently smothered under the cushion of public responsibility.

Then came the phone camera.

Suddenly, the public could watch the policy arrive.

They could watch the stabbing by some twitching pavement samurai in a tracksuit, the riot conducted by men who treat wheelie bins as percussion instruments, the school board meeting chaired by a woman who says “stakeholder journey” as if summoning a demon, the activist teacher with the laminated madness and the emotional stability of a cracked hamster cage, the police commander discovering nuance only when the suspect has the right politics, the migrant hotel protest where everyone looks one council email away from a stroke, the judge blinking down from the bench like a disappointed owl with a human-rights subscription, the council officer with a clipboard and the soul of a speed camera, the gender lesson delivered by someone who cannot locate a fuse box but can explain the colonial violence of pronouns, the arresting officer treating a Facebook post like a suitcase nuke, the shoplifter performing retail reparations into a Sports Direct bag, the machete enthusiast doing community outreach at high speed, the kirpan theologian with a blade and a laminated exemption, the lethal frozen kebab entering British case law as Exhibit B, the pavement enrichment event, the sermon from a man auditioning for the twelfth century, the bureaucrat with the moisturised hands of someone who has never lifted anything heavier than a funding application, the mayor grinning like a diversity hire at a ribbon-cutting for a pothole, and finally the man in the lanyard saying something plainly insane with the calm professional glow of a person whose job is to be paid by the public while explaining why the public is the problem.

This, we are told, is “radicalising” people.

That is the word they use when reality escapes custody.

A video goes viral. Millions watch it. People notice a pattern. The pattern survives fact-checking. The fact-checkers begin sweating through their cardigans. A junior minister appears on breakfast television to say we must be careful about misinformation. By lunch, the clip has subtitles in nine languages and a remix with circus music.

This cannot continue.

The masses were not supposed to have footage. They were supposed to have summaries from the BBC and CBC. They were supposed to wait while a stakeholder partnership produced a community-sensitive explainer in which the event they saw with their own eyes became “a complex incident involving contested narratives.”

The danger is not that young people are being misled by social media.

The danger is that young people are being informed by it.

Badly, unevenly, hysterically, stupidly, often with the attention span of a poisoned ferret, yes. But informed. They are seeing the gap between official speech and visible reality. That gap is now wide enough to park a diversity van in it.

So the state reaches for the oldest trick in the nursery cupboard.

For the children.

Not for the evidence. The evidence is still standing there, awkwardly, saying it found a correlation and would quite like some proper causal research.

Not for the parents. The worst parents are already delighted because the ban turns their own negligence into a national safeguarding project.

Not for truth. Truth is the thing causing the trouble.

For control.

And the best part is that millions of respectable people will clap. They will clap because they are tired, guilty, frightened, and desperate for someone else to parent the child they handed to Silicon Valley before he could spell his own name.

The government will smile.

The platforms will comply.

The lanyards will exhale.

The digital ID infrastructure will hum into life.

And somewhere, in a kitchen full of untouched family board games, a fifteen-year-old will ask his mother why he needs government permission to speak online.

She will not hear him.

She is on Facebook, telling Aunt Linda that children spend far too much time online.

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