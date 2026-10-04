N.B. This piece does not concern your grandmother’s blue rinse. She was there first and has diplomatic immunity.

People on the Right spend far too much time complaining about blue hair.

I think this is terribly ungrateful.

For most of human history, discovering that somebody was completely incompatible with you required effort. You had to meet them. Talk to them. Perhaps invite them to dinner. Months might pass before they casually explained that biological sex was assigned by a doctor, capitalism was violence, mathematics was colonial, and your vegetable garden occupied stolen land.

Think of the wasted evenings.

Today, technology has solved this problem. The technology is blue hair. Sometimes purple. Occasionally radioactive pink. Frequently accompanied by a septum ring large enough to tether a goat.

This is not a social crisis. It is a labour-saving device.

The woke political activist has accomplished something previous generations could only dream of: converting an entire introductory conversation into a visual signal readable from thirty yards.

We should be thanking them.

Now someone will say, “Don’t judge a book by its cover,” as if this were one of the Ten Commandments. However, humans are not books. They dress themselves, cut their hair, pierce their faces and print slogans on their bags precisely so other people will notice.

Incidentally, even with books, let’s not be silly. If the cover shows a shirtless duke embracing a woman beside a burning castle under the title His Forbidden Highland Bride, I can probably make a few preliminary inferences. In fact, some book covers are remarkably generous with useful information.