Imagine if They Counted Young Fit People “Dying Suddenly” a Few Weeks or Months After Taking the Jab as a “Jab Death”

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchImagine if They Counted Young Fit People “Dying Suddenly” a Few Weeks or Months After Taking the Jab as a “Jab Death”It would be depressing, but it might change a few things.The Random ArchivistAug 19, 2023∙ Paid1932ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist