Canada’s Liberal government has discovered a deeply troubling defect in the Canadian justice system. Judges occasionally read the law.

In January 2024, the Federal Court ruled that Justin Trudeau’s government had unlawfully invoked the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy, violating Canadians’ constitutional rights in the process.

The government was astonished. Apparently, there were legal limits on its authority. Nobody had mentioned this during the Cabinet meetings, presumably because everyone was too busy discussing how to freeze the bank accounts of dangerous extremists carrying Canadian flags.

Naturally, the government appealed.

In January 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal unanimously agreed with the original judgment. The government had exceeded its legal authority. Its actions were unreasonable. Charter rights had been violated.

Two courts. Two defeats.

By this point, a less enlightened government might have apologized, accepted the judgment, and quietly instructed its officials to stop treating the Constitution like a disposable napkin.

Fortunately, Canada is governed by Liberals.

The government has now appealed to the Supreme Court. And on October 22, the Court agreed to hear the case.