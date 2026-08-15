Jason Arday was found dead at an address in Battersea yesterday afternoon, 14 August, three days after the American publication of his memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things. The Metropolitan Police say his death is being treated as unexpected but is not believed to be suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner. His cause of death has not yet been officially established (Reuters; The Guardian), although the circumstances appear to suggest suicide.

Before his death, Arday had become a culture-war symbol. To his admirers he represented the possibility of overcoming disability, racism, poverty and exclusion to reach the summit of British academic life. To many of his critics he represented something very different: elite institutions becoming so enamoured of diversity narratives and inspirational biographies that ordinary standards of verification had been pushed aside. After his death, both interpretations remain, except that the stakes are suddenly much higher. The question is no longer simply, Who was Jason Arday and how did Cambridge appoint him? It is becoming, Who is responsible for Jason Arday being dead?

His family issued a painful statement. They said Arday had endured sustained abuse since accepting his Cambridge position, described what followed as a campaign of misinformation and harassment, and said that it had become too much for him. Simon Baron-Cohen, director of Cambridge’s Autism Research Centre, says he spoke to Arday on Friday morning, only hours before his death. According to Baron-Cohen, who had been one of Arday’s most prominent defenders, Arday said he was not coping with the loss of his career and reputation and felt he could not go on.

Suicide, assuming that is eventually established as the cause of death, does not have one psychological pathway. The popular idea that a suicidal person must simply be “out of his mind” is too crude. A better way to understand suicide is as an interaction between underlying vulnerability and immediate circumstances. A person may carry long-term risk factors such as depression, previous suicide attempts or other mental-health problems, while an acute crisis involving shame, relationship breakdown, financial or professional loss, physical illness or some other overwhelming event sharply increases the danger. The CDC identifies all of these among recognised risk factors.

But even within that broad pattern, people can arrive at suicide in very different states of mind. One person may suffer an acute psychological collapse after a sudden catastrophe. Another may have lived with suicidal thoughts for years. Another may remain capable of planning and reasoning while his estimate of the future becomes horribly distorted. The NIMH lists hopelessness, feeling trapped, believing there is no reason to live, unbearable physical or emotional pain, guilt and shame among warning signs. Research into suicide has repeatedly found connections with defeat and entrapment: the feeling that one has been beaten by circumstances from which there is no escape. That is different from saying the circumstances really are inescapable.

A ruined career can feel like a ruined life. A ruined reputation can feel like the destruction of the self. Public disgrace can expand until it seems to fill every remaining year. Shame becomes permanent. Tomorrow becomes today repeated indefinitely. A person may be reasoning, but reasoning from inside a field of vision that has collapsed almost to a point.

There is evidence that what researchers call “reasons for living” can be protective. The CDC lists reasons for living, coping and problem-solving skills, connection with others, cultural identity, and even cultural, religious or moral objections to suicide among protective factors. Studies of people suffering major depression have likewise found associations between stronger reasons for living and lower suicidal behaviour or ideation. (PubMed; PubMed)

None of this means that a man who kills himself simply failed to read enough philosophy. Severe depression can overwhelm beliefs sincerely held for decades. Mental illness, physical agony and acute psychological crisis are real. But there is still something worth considering about the structure underneath a life: what a person believes he is, what he believes gives him value, and what remains when the things on which he has constructed that identity suddenly disappear.

Imagine two men who lose everything financially. One has spent thirty years understanding himself principally through wealth, success and the respect attached to them. The fortune disappears and, with it, apparently, the man. Another wakes up equally broke and thinks: Well, that is inconvenient. I was rich on Monday and poor on Friday. I appear still to be here. I shall sell the house, find some work, grow potatoes and see what happens next.

There may be profound psychiatric differences between those men. There is also a difference in the authority they have allowed money and status to acquire over the meaning of their lives.

The old story about Wall Street traders raining from office windows after the crash of 1929 is, incidentally, now considered largely mythology (History). But the underlying intuition is not absurd. Financial problems and job loss are recognised suicide risk factors. (CDC)

And Arday’s case brings this question horribly close. He may never have been wealthier, having reportedly secured a seven-figure deal for his memoir, yet his resignation letter described becoming a Cambridge professor as the greatest professional privilege of his life, suggesting that professional status and recognition mattered deeply to him. There is an eerie passage in the memoir itself. While applying for the Cambridge professorship, Arday wonders whether he has overestimated his abilities and whether his story might become a cautionary tale like Icarus, flying too close to the sun. But where were the Daedaluses? Why were so many of the people helping to fasten the wings more interested in applauding the altitude than in checking whether the wings were sound?

Arday had also previously described a suicide attempt in autobiographical material. The details themselves became part of the controversy because different versions of his life story placed the attempt at different times. Even if suicide is eventually confirmed, the simple political story that Jason Arday was psychologically well until nasty people investigated him and was then driven to his death is already inadequate. There may have been a vulnerability stretching back years. There may also have been an immediate crisis caused by the collapse of his career and reputation. Both things can be true. Human causation is irritatingly resistant to slogans. Yet slogans are precisely what the culture war demands.

A recognisable section of the progressive response is already moving toward a dangerous proposition: Arday was subjected to intense scrutiny; Arday was vulnerable; Arday has died; therefore the scrutiny itself stands morally condemned. In its most aggressive form, the implication becomes that those who investigated him have blood on their hands. There is an obvious emotional appeal to this. There is also an enormous problem. The allegations did not consist solely of anonymous racists calling a Black professor names on the internet. Cambridge itself eventually announced an investigation after receiving new information about his academic qualifications and honorary appointments together with complaints concerning academic misconduct. Glasgow began examining its own relationship with him. Nearly a hundred Cambridge academics demanded a more serious independent review. Cambridge ultimately agreed to one. (Financial Times; The Guardian)

The Guardian, hardly an organ of the “racist far right”, investigated Arday and found questions not merely about plagiarism but about claimed academic affiliations, charity fundraising, extraordinary endurance-running achievements and some of his descriptions of racist threats. Arday denied deliberate dishonesty and had previously been cleared of plagiarism by Liverpool John Moores University, but the accumulating discrepancies plainly passed the threshold at which journalists and institutions were entitled to start asking questions (The Guardian; The Guardian investigation). Some of the most interesting criticism of the way Arday had been used also came from the Left before he died. Jason Okundaye wrote in The Guardian that Arday’s resignation should be a “wake-up call for the left.” He accepted that Arday had rightly resigned, while criticising institutions for turning figures such as him into symbols of diversity, effectively using prominent minority individuals as evidence of institutional virtue rather than pursuing deeper equality (The Guardian).

Go back to Cambridge’s own announcement of Arday’s appointment in 2023. He was not presented merely as a sociologist who had won a professorial appointment after submitting the strongest application. Cambridge devoted considerable attention to the remarkable biography. He was the university’s youngest Black professor. He had overcome autism, an inability to speak until eleven and illiteracy until eighteen. His experiences illustrated barriers faced by underrepresented groups. His appointment was connected explicitly to Cambridge’s efforts to diversify the university. Arday himself said Cambridge would give him leverage to advance that agenda nationally and globally. Cambridge’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor said his experiences highlighted barriers faced by underrepresented groups and that his expertise would advance the university’s work in this area.

That is symbolic elevation. Cambridge did it openly. And symbolic elevation creates a peculiar problem when the symbol turns out to be a human being, with wings made of wax, feathers and a great many claims nobody seems to have checked.

The progressive establishment attached significance far beyond the ordinary requirements of the job to one man’s success. Arday became proof of inclusion, social progress, the overcoming of disability, the breaking of barriers. His biography began carrying institutional and political freight. Television wanted him. Newspapers profiled him. He appeared on Question Time. He guest-edited Radio 4’s Today. His appointment became an international event. He describes receiving around 200,000 emails.

Then something goes wrong, and the individual can no longer easily be separated from what he has been made to represent. Question Jason Arday’s thesis and you are no longer necessarily having an argument about plagiarism in an education doctorate; the argument becomes about DEI. Question his biography and it becomes about whether Black achievement is subjected to special scepticism. Question Cambridge’s appointment process and it becomes about whether diversity hiring lowers standards. Defend Arday and you may suddenly find yourself defending not simply a man but anti-racism, neurodiversity, representation and institutional inclusion. Attack him and your criticism may be seized upon by people eager to use one man’s alleged failings against all of those things. The human being disappears behind the political weight attached to him.

Now add psychological vulnerability.

Here is where a genuinely dangerous moral arrangement can emerge. Suppose an institution elevates someone partly because his biography embodies its values, making his disadvantages and vulnerabilities part of what renders the achievement inspirational. Serious questions are then raised about him. The response becomes: be careful, this person is vulnerable. The questions continue, and the warning shifts: the scrutiny is threatening his mental health. Then something terrible happens, and the final response becomes: those who asked the questions did this.

If that principle is allowed to harden, the result is a form of moral blackmail against scrutiny. The qualities that helped make someone extraordinarily valuable as a political symbol simultaneously make examining the symbol morally hazardous.

That cannot be allowed to become a rule of public life. It would amount to saying that the more psychologically vulnerable a prominent public figure is, the less accountable he can safely be made. Worse, an institution could acquire a peculiar immunity by choosing representatives whose personal histories make rigorous criticism emotionally dangerous.

Think of the incentives. If somebody holds a prestigious professorship at Cambridge, there is a legitimate public interest in whether his academic work meets the required standard. If his CV lists appointments that institutions say he did not hold, that too is a legitimate subject of inquiry. If spectacular claims about sporting achievements, charity fundraising or academic history helped construct his public persona, journalists are entitled to ask whether those claims are true. And if Cambridge used that persona to advertise its own institutional virtues, it cannot suddenly declare the resulting questions illegitimate merely because the answers have become painful.

There is another uncomfortable point. If the progressive defence is that Arday was too psychologically vulnerable to withstand the level of attention that followed scrutiny, then the people who placed him beneath the spotlight deserve examination too. Cambridge knew it was making a highly symbolic appointment; its own publicity demonstrates that. The institution helped turn an academic into an inspirational national figure, and the media, broadcasters and publishers followed. Arday himself participated enthusiastically in that process, but so did institutions with vast resources and professional communications departments. If they knew he was vulnerable, what protections existed? If they did not know, why should journalists later have been expected to know? And if ordinary due diligence would have uncovered serious problems before his appointment, why was that due diligence not completed? Jesus College has already said that it expected Cambridge to have conducted thorough checks on Arday’s academic credentials before his election to a fellowship and is now reviewing its own processes. (Jesus College) Cambridge has also agreed to investigate the appointment itself.

Progressive institutions are very good at celebrating human beings when those human beings validate institutional narratives. They put them on stages, issue press releases, place them on websites and describe what their success represents. The same person can look remarkably solitary when the narrative collapses.

And perhaps there is another lesson here that belongs outside politics altogether. We speak casually about somebody’s life being “destroyed.” Usually we mean something much smaller. His career has been destroyed. His marriage has ended. His reputation has collapsed. He has lost his fortune. His friends have abandoned him. People are laughing at him. The identity he spent thirty years building no longer works. These things can hurt beyond anything an outsider can understand. They can produce humiliation, terror, grief and despair. But they are still circumstances occurring inside a life. They are not the life itself.

You can leave Cambridge. You can lose your title. You can admit that you lied, if you lied. You can fight allegations that are false. You can apologise. You can disappear from public view. You can move somewhere else. You can take an ordinary job. You can write a different book. You can become somebody whom nobody has heard of. You can wake at fifty and discover that the institution whose judgment once seemed capable of deciding whether your life was worth living has become something you barely think about. While you are alive, there remains the possibility of another arrangement.

This is where I find myself unable simply to accept the modern habit of talking about suicide entirely in the language of pathology. Mental illness matters. Depression matters. Pain matters. Acute crisis matters. The science tells us all of that. But ideas matter too. What people believe about honour, shame, status, failure, obligation, hope and the value of existence can form part of the architecture that holds a person up when circumstances collapse.

A person can lose a career, a reputation, a fortune, a marriage, the respect of his friends, even the entire story he has spent decades telling himself about who he is. None of those things is the same as losing life.

The terrible feature of suicidal despair seems to be that, for some period of time, the distinction can disappear. The ruined career becomes the ruined life. Today’s humiliation becomes the whole future. The door closes and the person can no longer see that there is an entire world on the other side of it.

Perhaps one purpose of having a philosophy of life before catastrophe arrives is to have something underneath you when all the temporary things give way. Not everyone will be able to reach it in the depths of severe mental illness. That is part of the tragedy. But as a culture, we might at least stop teaching people, implicitly and explicitly, that their professional identity, public reputation and position in somebody else’s hierarchy constitute the measure of their existence.

Jason Arday was more than Cambridge when it celebrated him, and when it investigated him. He was more than whatever strangers on the internet thought of him on Friday morning.

Never allow society to persuade you that the life it has temporarily ruined is the same thing as life itself.

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