ICAN Fights Against PREP Act

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchICAN Fights Against PREP ActICAN’s major lawsuit to strike down unconstitutional provisions of the PREP Act granting vaccine makers immunity from liability for injuries and deaths, and the ‘nonsense’ injury compensation program.The Random ArchivistNov 03, 2023∙ Paid7ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist