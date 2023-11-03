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ICAN Fights Against PREP Act

ICAN’s major lawsuit to strike down unconstitutional provisions of the PREP Act granting vaccine makers immunity from liability for injuries and deaths, and the ‘nonsense’ injury compensation program.
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The Random Archivist
Nov 03, 2023
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