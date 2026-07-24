Editor’s note: We asked T.W. Burrows for his thoughts on the modern family. He has focused here on the traditional stay-at-home mother, partly because she remains the chief target of the phrase “just a mum,” although he recognises that a dad can also keep the home, raise the children and care for ageing relatives. His objection is not to which parent does the work, but to a society that treats it as worthless until somebody poorer is hired to perform it.

We should add that T.W. has plainly now moved beyond the ordinary far right and into the far-far right, a region believed to begin somewhere past believing that children benefit from knowing their parents and end with the extremist proposition that an elderly woman should not have to die beneath fluorescent lights while a private-equity fund invoices her family for the privilege. He has also expressed sympathy for cooked meals, stable homes, and nearby grandparents. Security services have been notified.

Incidentally, T.W. spent the morning inspecting the burrow, checking on three elderly relatives and preparing lunch for several young rabbits who contribute nothing to GDP. He then informed us that he had been officially “economically inactive” since sunrise.

Humans are very advanced. I know this because they mention it constantly, usually while sitting alone in a vehicle they bought to reach a job they dislike so they can pay for a house they rarely occupy.

I am only a rabbit, of course, and therefore remain burdened by several primitive ideas. I believe a home is a place where people live. Humans now regard it chiefly as a storage unit between shifts. I believe food should be prepared by someone who knows who is eating it. Humans prefer to collect theirs from a hatch operated by a stranger wearing a headset. I believe the young should be raised by their family and the old cared for by people who love them. Humans regard both propositions as economically illiterate.

Their great achievement has been to remove almost every human activity from the home, turn it into a paid service and then ridicule anyone who still performs it for her own family.

A woman who raises her own children, cooks meals, manages a household, cares for ageing relatives, keeps appointments, washes clothes, notices fevers, remembers birthdays, prevents the bathroom from becoming a biological weapons facility and maintains the small web of obligations holding several lives together is said not to work.

She is “just a mum.”

If she performs precisely the same tasks for strangers, however, she has entered the labour force. She may care for six infants in a nursery, clean fourteen hotel rooms, feed thirty elderly residents or spend eight hours making sandwiches in a commercial kitchen. The work has now become real because somebody has given her a badge, removed tax from her wages and reserved the right to sack her.

Humans are now unable to detect labour unless it passes through payroll.

Raise your own child and the economists record nothing. Pay another woman to raise the child while you prepare a quarterly compliance report, and two productive citizens have suddenly appeared. Cook soup for your family and you are trapped in domestic servitude. Cook soup in a stainless-steel kitchen under fluorescent lighting while a supervisor measures portion size and you have acquired dignity.

This is called liberation.

I recently found some old household papers beneath the shed. In the 1950s and 1960s, the editor’s parents managed to live on one working-class income. They raised children, kept a home and eventually paid off a mortgage. They were not aristocrats. They did not own an investment portfolio, a chain of wellness spas or a consultancy advising governments on inclusive pavement. One person had an ordinary job, and the income supported an ordinary family.

Today, two adults can work full-time and still struggle to rent half a house beside a motorway.

This astonishing decline is treated as an advance.

The second wage was supposed to make the household richer. Instead, the economy opened its mouth and swallowed it whole. House prices rose. Rents rose. Taxes expanded. Childcare became another mortgage. A second vehicle was needed to reach the second job. Meals became more expensive because nobody had time to cook. Cleaning, repairs, elder care and every other task once performed within the household had to be purchased from outside it.

Two wages entered. Two wages became compulsory. The family received less time, more bills and a laminated brochure explaining that it had never been freer.

The cleverest part was persuading the victims to defend the arrangement.

People now spend nearly all their useful hours serving employers, banks, landlords and tax authorities, then mock the woman who has managed to keep some part of her life outside that system. They call her lazy because she is not exhausted in the approved location. They call her dependent because she shares an income with her husband. They ask what she does all day, often while paying a cleaner, a nursery worker, a food-delivery driver and an after-school programme to perform the tasks she does herself.

The most efficient prison is the one whose inmates laugh at anyone standing outside the gate.

Modern feminism helped enormously. Its original promise that women should have genuine choices gradually hardened into the insistence that every respectable woman must make the same one. A woman was free once she possessed an employer. She was independent once a manager could summon her to a meeting. She had escaped male authority once she reported to a male regional director who could cancel her income before lunch.

Dependence on a husband was degrading. Dependence on Human Resources was empowerment.

This distinction remains mysterious to rabbits. A husband has supposedly promised loyalty, support and lifelong obligation. A corporation has promised nothing beyond the terms printed in six-point type beneath the pension contribution table. Yet the woman who builds a household with the first is a slave, while the woman required to request permission from the second before attending her child’s school concert is independent.

The lanyard appears to possess magical properties.

Then came the career. A job once existed to support a life. A career requires the life to support the job.

The young woman is told to stay late, prove herself, take the promotion, relocate, collect qualifications, accept more responsibility and keep climbing. Children can wait. Marriage can wait. The house can wait. Everything alive can wait while she advances through a hierarchy created by people who will replace her within a fortnight of her departure.

The ladder is presented as an escape route, though it is leaning against somebody else’s building.

By thirty-five or forty, she may have acquired a senior title, a respectable salary and considerable expertise in a process no child has ever asked to hear about. The same people who encouraged her to postpone motherhood then express surprise that biology has not adjusted itself to the corporate development plan.

There are clinics, naturally. There are injections, consultations, freezing services, workplace fertility benefits and tasteful advertisements featuring brave women gazing through windows. The system first took the years, then sold back the possibility.

Every stage became a market.

This does not mean that no woman wants a demanding profession, or that every woman must marry and have children. Even rabbits understand that different creatures want different lives. The lie was telling women there would be no cost to delay, that the ladder would remain available forever, that family could be inserted later into whatever space remained between the promotion and the pension seminar.

Time was treated as an oppressive social construct until it sent the invoice.

The homemaker must therefore be mocked. Her existence is troublesome. She may have looked at the ladder and decided she did not want to spend her best years climbing toward Assistant Vice-President of Strategic Paper Movement. She may believe that raising children, keeping a home and caring for those she loves are not embarrassing failures of ambition. She may even suspect that service to a family is more meaningful than service to an institution whose mission statement was written by twelve consultants in a hotel conference room.

This cannot be allowed to stand.

So she is called brainwashed. She is told she has wasted her education. She is warned that caring for her husband and children amounts to unpaid labour, as though love were a defective employment contract. She is encouraged to achieve independence by performing paid labour for a stranger and then using the proceeds to hire another woman to perform the unpaid labour she has escaped.

This is where the arrangement becomes especially elegant.

The professional woman does not abolish housework. A poorer woman cleans the house.

She does not abolish childcare. A poorer woman watches the children.

She does not abolish cooking. A poorer woman prepares the restaurant meal, packs the supermarket dinner or brings food to the door.

She does not abolish care for the elderly. A poorer woman washes her father, changes her mother’s bedding, feeds them by spoon and sits beside them when they wake frightened in the night.

Domestic labour was not destroyed. It was pushed down the class system and hidden behind invoices.

Many of the women doing it are immigrants. They leave their own children with relatives, or their own elderly parents thousands of miles away, so they can provide intimate care to the families of people too busy pursuing independence to provide it themselves. They clean the executive’s kitchen, comfort the executive’s toddler and lift the executive’s mother from bed, then travel home to begin a second shift for their own families.

No conference keynote is devoted to them.

The nursing home is perhaps the finest monument to the whole arrangement. First, society removes adults from the home for most of their waking lives. It scatters families across cities and provinces in pursuit of employment. It eliminates spare rooms, spare time and nearby relatives. Then, when the parents become frail, it charges several thousand dollars a month for exhausted staff to supply a hurried version of the care their children no longer have the household structure to provide.

A daughter caring for her own mother has stepped away from productive life. A woman caring for twelve other people’s mothers during an understaffed night shift is economically active.

Humans have constructed an entire moral philosophy around whether the person wiping your face is related to you.

The family now resembles a purchasing cooperative. Its members leave home each morning to earn the money required to buy back the functions of the home. They purchase childcare because they are working. They purchase meals because they are working. They purchase cleaning because they are working. They purchase transport because they are working. Eventually, they purchase companionship and bodily care for their parents because they are still working.

They call this self-sufficiency.

Meanwhile, the homemaker remains accused of dependence.

I have considered the matter carefully while sitting beneath the shed with three carrots, half a turnip and an elderly aunt who has begun repeating herself. It appears that humans do not object to dependence. They object only to dependence that has not been monetised.

Depend upon your husband, and you are oppressed.

Depend upon a manager, and you are liberated.

Depend upon your family, and you have failed to mature.

Depend upon a bank, a landlord, a daycare centre, a nursing-home corporation, a meal-delivery platform and the continued goodwill of an employer currently examining whether your position can be performed by software, and you are a strong independent adult.

Perhaps rabbits are too simple to understand.

We still believe a family should try to remain near one another. We raise our young at home. We make room for the old. We share food without calculating its contribution to quarterly output. Nobody has yet persuaded the doe beneath the hawthorn that she is wasting her potential by caring for her kits rather than becoming Senior Warren Development Coordinator.

I expect a government programme will reach us eventually.

There will be grants to encourage rabbit workforce participation, subsidised commercial nest care, mandatory retirement warrens and a campaign showing an ambitious young doe in spectacles escaping the tyranny of the burrow. She will spend eleven hours a day processing forms for Acorn Holdings while another rabbit feeds her children and a third visits her mother at the institutional hutch, just before she is offered MAiD.

At the bottom of the poster will be the word FREEDOM.

Humans will nod at it on their way to work.

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