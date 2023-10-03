The Random Archivist

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How “Respectful” Is the New Speaker of the Canadian Parliament?

"The “Freedom Convoy'' protest became an opportunity for White supremacists and others with extreme and disturbing views to parade their odious views in public"
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The Random Archivist
Oct 03, 2023
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