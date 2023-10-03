How “Respectful” Is the New Speaker of the Canadian Parliament?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchHow “Respectful” Is the New Speaker of the Canadian Parliament?"The “Freedom Convoy'' protest became an opportunity for White supremacists and others with extreme and disturbing views to parade their odious views in public"The Random ArchivistOct 03, 2023∙ Paid123ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist