The UK Health Secretary has changed his mind:

Camilla Tominey: But you are quite pro-trans, aren’t you? You’ve appeared in campaigns and things. I mean, do you think a woman can have a penis? ‘Cause you did previously. It’s an important question for a health secretary to answer.

James Murray, UK Government Health Secretary: No, I don’t.

Camilla Tominey: So you’ve changed your mind?

James Murray, UK Government Health Secretary: Yes.

Camilla Tominey: Why have you changed your mind?

James Murray, UK Government Health Secretary: Well, I think a lot of us have been thinking about this issue over recent years. Um, and, you know, I wouldn’t now say that, for instance, trans women are women. I think that biological, uh, sex is important.

Camilla Tominey: But you must have known that before. You’re very well educated; you went to St Paul’s private school, I was reading this morning. How on earth could you have previously thought that a woman can have a penis?

James Murray, UK Government Health Secretary: Well, I think this is an issue that a lot of us have thought about in recent years. And I think there’s a difference between, uh, sex and gender. I think that when it comes to sex, um, biology is what matters. And that’s why...

Camilla Tominey: Do you owe women who called for, uh, who were gender critical and then were cancelled an apology?

James Murray, UK Government Health Secretary: Look, I don’t think people should be cancelled. I think people should be allowed to have their views. Um, I don’t...

Camilla Tominey: But part of the reason these women were cancelled is because people like you denied biological sex, and then they were hounded on by the trans lobby.

T.W. recommends that everyone, wherever they live, keep receipts. He suggests a very large filing cabinet.

Who said what. When. Who enforced it. Who cheered. Who hid behind “guidance.”

One day there may be a reckoning. On that day, “a lot of us have been thinking recently” and “I was just following orders” may not be accepted as a defence.

At the very least, the next few decades are going to produce litigation on a scale the professional managerial class has not yet priced into the lanyard budget.

Paid for by the taxpayers, of course.

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