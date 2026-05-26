Careful, CTV. You are getting dangerously close to committing journalism, and as everyone in Canada knows, that sort of behaviour can create an awkward atmosphere around the government-money spigot:

“How can this possibly be?” Adorable faux-naïveté from the Canadian midwitocracy.

Comments below switched off, since this is New Canada, and there are many new laws about unkind words, even if they are true.

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