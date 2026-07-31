Editor’s note: Remember this Replacement Migration insanity from Irene Montero, Spanish Minister of Equality, speaking in Zaragoza on May 11, 2024?

Translation:

“I want to ask you migrants and racialized people to please not leave us on our own with all these fascists, and of course we want them to vote. We’ve managed to get them papers, regularization now! And next we’re going to get them citizenship or change the law so they can vote!

I hope that ‘replacement theory’ can help us sweep this country clean of fascists and racist people with migrants and with working-class people. Of course, I want there to be a replacement... Replacement of fascists, replacement of racists, replacement of freeloaders, and I want us to do it with the working-class people of this country, no matter their skin color, whether they’re Chinese, Black, or Brown, with all the working-class comrades of this country.”

I see that one of Irene’s friends was at Cuenta yesterday, eager to live-stream herself enthusiastically waving and beckoning the men, a one-woman arrivals committee stationed beside a collapsing national border:

Did she and her kind open the gates?

Not literally. Metaphorically, politically and symbolically, absolutely.

We asked T.W., our resident rabbit and occasional border-security correspondent, for a more down-to-earth assessment of what is happening.

Hostility Wearing Empathy’s Clothes

I have been considering the fashionable phrase “suicidal empathy” from beneath the shed, where I conduct most of my political philosophy between breakfast and the arrival of the fox. I have concluded that it gives these people far too much credit.

“Suicidal empathy” suggests that compassion began as the motive and then escaped its enclosure, chewed through the wire and ran into traffic. It imagines a fundamentally kind person whose heart became so large that it crushed her remaining organs. I see little evidence of this.

What we are dealing with is instrumentalised compassion. The migrant is useful as a symbol, a weapon, a photograph, a voting prospect and a portable certificate of the activist’s moral superiority. He is less a man than a large laminated badge reading I AM A GOOD PERSON, which may be worn at demonstrations and presented whenever somebody asks who will pay for the hotel.

Real empathy has peripheral vision. It notices the migrant who may drown. It also notices the woman whose walk home has become more dangerous, the low-paid worker competing for wages, the family unable to find housing, the police officer ordered to manage the consequences, and the migrant who arrived legally ten years ago and now watches his neighbourhood collapse under numbers no government prepared to absorb.

Progressive empathy notices one man at one moment: the instant he crosses the border. After that, the camera turns away. He may sleep in a railway station, enter the black economy, disappear into an overcrowded district, become prey for traffickers, or discover that the promised European paradise consists of six mattresses above a kebab shop and occasional employment carrying plasterboard. None of this disturbs the activist, who has already uploaded the welcoming video and received 18,000 hearts.

This is sentimentalism with a ring light: the observer’s emotional performance matters more than anything that happens to the supposed beneficiary once the camera stops recording. The woman waving at Ceuta gets to feel courageous, compassionate and attractively positioned on the correct side of history. She does not have to accommodate anyone in her spare room, police the resulting disorder, teach the overcrowded class or explain the consequences in ten years.

The emotional reward is collected immediately. The invoice is sent to the taxpayer and whoever in public housing has just been volunteered to absorb the consequences.

There is also a strong current of hostility towards their own civilisation. The West is declared uniquely wicked: colonial, racist, patriarchal, capitalist, exploitative and probably responsible for poor weather. Once a society has been convicted of every crime in every century, weakening its borders no longer looks reckless. It becomes penance. The nation must open itself to punishment like a self-righteous flagellant, whipping its own back while demanding applause for the moral courage of the bruises.

The public must surrender because privilege has been entered as evidence against it. The disorder must be endured because order itself was apparently invented by white men to prevent grant applications.

Under this theology, chaos is not necessarily an unfortunate side effect. It has cleansing properties. It humiliates the existing country, weakens inherited loyalties and creates fresh demand for the institutions that claim to manage the emergency.

Every failed integration policy requires another integration programme. Every riot requires another antiracism workshop. Every overcrowded school requires a diversity coordinator. Every suppressed crime statistic requires a misinformation unit. Every public objection requires a new law explaining why the public may no longer object.

Failure does not discredit the ideology. Failure feeds it. The border collapses, so the NGO receives more money. The neighbourhood deteriorates, so the activist receives another panel invitation. The population becomes angry, so the government receives another excuse to monitor the population.

It is an astonishing machine. Most machines stop working when they fail. This one expands.

I hesitate to say that every progressive woman waving at Ceuta consciously dreams of burning Spain to the ground. Some of them may merely be stupid. One should not deny people their agency.

Conscious intent is unnecessary. The system rewards destruction whether or not its participants understand what they are doing. Chaos increases their budgets, authority, visibility and moral importance. A solved problem would leave them unemployed. A permanent crisis requires conferences.

The migrant himself is barely visible inside this moral pantomime. He is not treated as a fully formed human being with religion, family loyalties, ambitions, resentments, sexual attitudes, political beliefs and expectations of the society he enters. He is imagined as an abstract oppressed person, freshly manufactured at the border and awaiting instruction from Irene Montero and her people.

He will arrive. He will receive documents. He will attend a workshop. He will develop the correct opinions, or at least receive a pamphlet listing them, along with the approved ways of behaving around women like them. He will vote for Podemos, they hope, or whichever Marxist-feminist-communist franchise has opened a branch in a country near you. He will presumably thank feminism for rescuing him from the genuinely patriarchal and misogynistic society he left behind, by settling him among women who have been instructed never to notice what he thinks about women.

This is why the same feminists who regard an awkward compliment from a Spanish accountant as structural violence can cheer the mass arrival of young men from societies with rather firmer views on female obedience. Western masculinity is toxic. Imported masculinity is multicultural. A Spaniard asking a woman to smile is oppression. Ten thousand unattached young men crossing an unsecured border is diversity arriving ahead of schedule.

They are counters on a domestic political board. Their purpose is to frighten conservatives, shame workers, weaken national solidarity and eventually vote for the people who opened the gate. They are not guests. They are reinforcements.

The phrase I would use is hostile humanitarianism. It displays extravagant compassion towards an approved outsider while reserving contempt for the society ordered to absorb the consequences. Another term is sacrificial compassion. This is generosity conducted with somebody else’s safety, somebody else’s wages, somebody else’s school, somebody else’s neighbourhood and somebody else’s daughter. The activist supplies the emotion. The working class supplies the sacrifice.

They do not love migrants in any ordinary human sense. They love what migrants from the developing world allow them to do. Love would require curiosity about who they truly are, honesty about what they actually believe, concern for whether they integrate and some responsibility for what happens after the applause.

They can condemn their own society, alarm their enemies, dissolve inherited loyalties and pose as saints while strangers carry the consequences. The migrant becomes a sacred prop in a war against the border, the nation, the family and the civilisation that produced the activist, educated her, protected her and continues to fund her grants.

This is not empathy carried too far. It is hostility wearing empathy’s clothes, waving beside a broken border and congratulating itself on the fit.

Share

Further reading: