Just when you thought the managerial class had reached peak surrealism, Holyrood managed to produce a headline that looks as if it was assembled by a committee whose only brief was: “Find every remaining British nerve and press it”:

Britain has clearly reached the point where the national alarm clock is no longer a church bell, a factory whistle, or the roar of Spitfires overhead. It is a trans-identifying Indian, in Scotland on a short-term visa, processed through the entire diversity-industrial baptismal font, explaining to British taxpayers that they must now cough up reparations for Palestine. Not since the Luftwaffe has an incoming object produced so much confused blinking over the island. This wake-up call is like a clown car reversing through the ruins of parliamentary sovereignty while playing “Imagine” on the kazoo.

At some point, even the most heavily sedated island people begin to stir beneath the weighted blanket of managed decline and ask, very quietly at first:

“Hang on. Who exactly is running this place?”

It is not merely one provocation, but a sort of bureaucratic matryoshka doll of provocation: nation, sex, guilt, money, empire, Palestine, all stacked inside one another until reality itself starts to look like a hostile HR training module.

And perhaps that is the joke. Perhaps the system has become so confident in the public’s passivity that it no longer bothers to disguise the finger it is holding up.

P.S. Comments are switched off because I am writing from underneath a shed in Canada, where laws are now being lovingly drafted for precisely this sort of article, and I have no wish to spend several years in a state facility with a plastic mattress, a DEI colouring book, and three large gentlemen who keep referring to my burrow as “our burrow.”

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