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Holocaust Survivor Wants Us to Learn From History

Vera Sharav: "Those who declare that Holocaust analogies are off limits are betraying the victims of the Holocaust by denying the relevance of the Holocaust."
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The Random Archivist
Apr 09, 2023
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