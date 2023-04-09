Holocaust Survivor Wants Us to Learn From History

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchHolocaust Survivor Wants Us to Learn From HistoryVera Sharav: "Those who declare that Holocaust analogies are off limits are betraying the victims of the Holocaust by denying the relevance of the Holocaust."The Random ArchivistApr 09, 2023∙ Paid8ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist