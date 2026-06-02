“Anything you do say will be taken in evidence”

Too late.

Henry Nowak was not a career criminal with a long police file and a proven talent for terrorising pregnant women. He was an 18-year-old British-Polish university student in Southampton, England, who discovered, in the final minutes of his life, what a “purely ceremonial” knife can do when it enters the body five times.

And now, presumably, the moral engines of the West will roar into action.

The whole world will pause. Every institution will search its conscience. There will be marches, murals, footballers taking the knee, corporations changing their logos, schools holding assemblies, newspapers running solemn front pages, bishops discovering courage, politicians choking on their own compassion. Cities may burn, of course, but only in the healing sense. Statues will rise to Henry Nowak in every progressive capital.

Right?

Or does the ritual only begin when the dead man flatters the narrative?

Editor’s note: Comments are switched off because many countries now have laws against saying true things too plainly.

P.S. At least The Telegraph is asking questions - but what will be the answer?

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