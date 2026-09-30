N.B. This is a long one, so click the title above to read the full thing on the website. Also, a reminder that an annual subscription is still only $22 USD/year.

Obviously, this pricing assumes Guantánamo has Wi-Fi. If not, your subscription may be interrupted for approximately twenty years, subject to good behaviour and whatever the CIA decides I meant by Question 17.

The two leaders agreed to use the term “super intelligence” rather than “artificial intelligence” to describe the applicable emerging technologies.

The two countries established the U.S.-China Super Intelligence (SI) Dialogue to exchange views on risks and benefits related to SI. The next exchange will occur by November 2026. The United States and China also agreed to establish a bilateral communication channel for SI incidents.

Unfortunately, America’s newly unveiled Super Intelligence turns out not to be a mysterious machine buried twelve storeys beneath the Pentagon, quietly solving fusion while communicating with the Tall Greys.