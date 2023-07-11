He Shouldn't Have Just Come From That Meeting...

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchHe Shouldn't Have Just Come From That Meeting...(Whitehouse spokesperson grins nervously whilst talking about a war that has killed hundreds of thousands)The Random ArchivistJul 11, 2023∙ Paid811ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist