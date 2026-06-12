Four people have now resigned from the UK’s Ministry of Defence team over the government’s Defence Investment Plan, which sounds bad only if you are still trapped in the old idea that ministers should remain in office after discovering the defence of the realm is being run through the Treasury’s loose change tray.

Defence Secretary John Healey resigned. Armed Forces Minister Al Carns resigned. Two parliamentary private secretaries, Pamela Nash and Rachel Hopkins, followed them out. This is what used to be known as a political crisis. Now it is called “finalising the plan.”

The reason for all this unhappiness appears to be simple. They had seen enough of the Defence Investment Plan to conclude that Britain’s armed forces were about to receive a solemnly branded PDF, a few optimistic drones, and the strategic equivalent of a Greggs voucher.

So they quit.

Enter loyal government minister Peter Kyle:

Spiritually Accurate Transcript:

NAGA MUNCHETTY (BBC presenter who appears to have just won the lottery and decided this would be her final interview): Four people have resigned over the Defence Investment Plan.

PETER KYLE (UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade): Yes.

NAGA: They had seen the plan.

KYLE: They had been working very closely on the plan.

NAGA: Which means they had seen it.

KYLE: In a working-closely sense, yes.

NAGA: And they resigned.

KYLE: They have concluded their contribution.

NAGA: You’re here defending the plan.

KYLE: Yes.

NAGA: Have you seen it?

KYLE: Well, when you see the plan, I think you’ll see that we’ve put a lot of effort into getting it right.

NAGA: When did you see the plan?

KYLE: Well, I have not seen the plan.

NAGA: So the people who saw the plan resigned.

KYLE: Yes.

NAGA: You haven’t seen the plan.

KYLE: No.

NAGA: And you haven’t resigned.

KYLE: Correct.

NAGA: Is that because you haven’t seen it?

KYLE: I have faith in the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

NAGA: Will you resign when you see it?

KYLE: Probably.

Pause.

NAGA: Thank you for clarifying that.

KYLE: I’m happy to help.

A man enters carrying a sealed folder marked DEFENCE INVESTMENT PLAN.

Kyle sees it.

KYLE: I resign.

Cut to weather.

Share