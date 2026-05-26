Here in Nova Scotia, people have lately taken to complaining about the ticks, which is disappointing but not surprising. The unenhanced citizen sees a bloodsucking arachnid fastened to his calf and thinks, “This is a public health problem.” The more ethically developed mind asks, “What if this is The Science arriving by leg?”

After all, who are we to question the mysterious benevolence of our age? If kindly billionaire philanthropists, synthetic-meat visionaries, vaccine entrepreneurs, and grant-funded bioethicists have arranged, directly or indirectly, for the humble tick to assist us in transcending the violence of lunch, then perhaps gratitude is the only appropriate response. Some people see Lyme disease, meat allergy, and an expanding map of parasitic opportunity. I see a decentralised moral-enhancement platform with legs.

So let us stop complaining about the ticks. Let us welcome them as tiny unpaid public-health workers, arriving through the grass, and possibly aeroplanes, to help us become better people, whether we asked for that improvement or not:

Our main conclusion is that we should promote a particular tickborne syndrome: alpha‐gal syndrome (AGS). AGS is causedby the allergen alpha‐gal, which in humans causes an allergic reaction to eating mammalian meat and mammalian organs.People who have the allergy may have a variety of symptoms,including hives, gastrointestinal upset (e.g., vomiting and diarrhea), or anaphylaxis in severe cases. Often, these symptomspresent 2–6 h after ingestion of mammalian meat.

AGS promotes in the people who have it a resistance to eating mammalian meat. Thus, they eat less mammalian meat, which is an improvement in their capacity for moral behavior. It helps them satisfy their obligation not to eat meat, an obligation they would otherwise be disinclined to satisfy; the allergy presents only after eating meat: no meat, no allergic reaction. In short,when a tick sucks human blood and transmits AGS, it enhances the moral capacities of the person it bites; the AGS‐transmitting tick is a moral bioenhancer. The more they transmit AGS, the better they and the world will be.

Even now, the prevalence of AGS is increasing not only in the regions in which it has typically presented, such as the Southeastern UnitedStates, but also in the Upper Midwest and the Northeast.

For the purposes of this paper, the relevant empirical points are (i) that AGS causes a range of symptoms in response to eating mammalian meat, (ii) that there are no significant associated secondary harms of AGS itself, (iii) that AGS is increasing in prevalence, and (iv) that the lone star tick can also transmit other conditions. Given these points, we argue that researchers and the public should promote the widespread transmission of AGS, starting with immediate research and development of a tick’s ability to carry and transmit AGS.

Primarily, in addition to tularemia and ehrlichiosis, the lone star tick can transmit diseases that cause mild infections and rashes, which, though rather ordinary and common in the scope of human disease, still count. However, these are not the conditions that most undermine the potential permissibility of our recommendation because, in most cases, these symptoms and outcomes do not significantly undermine a person’s interests.

Assuming the allergy isn’t reversed, tickborne AGS will result in far less meat‐eating, making the world and the agents within it morally better than they would otherwise. Preventing meat eating by way of tickborne AGS has previously not been possible because one couldn’t know that the hives, vomiting, or anaphylaxis were caused by eating red meat. However, with the recent scientific discovery of AGS, this knowledge has become more accessible. Connecting one’s wrongdoing with the allergic reaction is possible, and once made, is likely to cause one to stop one’s wrongdoing, presuming one wants to avoid those symptoms. In avoiding the symptoms of AGS, one avoids eating meat, and in so avoiding refrains from the immoral behavior and satisfies their moral obligation not to eat meat. Very little is lost in acquiring AGS, as long as one avoids the symptoms. It’s true that the symptoms are unpleasant, but they are easily avoided. Moreover, the symptoms occur after committing an immoral act. If someone was allergic to abusing children and broke out in hives after, for example, breaking their child’s arm or forcing their hand onto a hot stove, we would ordinarily not judge the hives as a significant moral sacrifice. We shouldn’t think any differently about the allergic reaction to eating meat.

Herein, we have argued that AGS is a moral bioenhancer and that its promotion is morally obligatory. Among other things, that means that researchers have an obligation to develop theAGS‐carrying capacity of ticks, and that means human agents are obligated to expose others to AGS (and possibly lone starticks), not to prevent the spread of AGS or lone star ticks, and to undermine attempts to “cure” AGS. Indeed, given that AGS is a moral bioenhancement with no significant negative effects onhuman health (so long as one avoids eating meat), it is not a disease and thus cannot be “cured.”

For too long, Western modernity has framed the tick as an enemy: a blood-drinking intruder, a vector, a violation with legs. But what if the tick is not violating us? What if the tick is simply entering into a brief, protein-seeking dialogue with the unresolved violence of our lunch?

Just as bodily autonomy must not be allowed to obstruct experimental gene-therapy mandates or the managed disposal of the unwanted child within the womb, we must also make room in our ethics for the tick’s right to participate in disease-based moral improvement.

This is why the recent paper “Beneficial Bloodsucking” feels so important. At last, the academy has begun to move beyond the tired colonial binary of “parasite” and “host,” toward a richer understanding of the small beings who enter our skin without permission in order to help us become better people. Where the sermon persuades, the tick intervenes. Where the pamphlet educates, the tick attaches. Where the liberal subject says, “I choose what to eat,” the tick replies, with admirable humility, “Not anymore.” This is not coercion. This is interspecies accountability.

Naturally, there will be reactionary voices. There always are. Someone will say, “Juniper, surely we cannot celebrate the deliberate spread of a condition that causes severe allergic reactions.” But this is precisely the kind of individualistic thinking that has brought us to the current crisis of lunch. The question is not whether the person wanted the allergy. The question is whether the mammal wanted to become lunch.

The brilliance of the tick lies in its humility. It does not lecture. It simply climbs. It waits. It attaches. It performs the work. I find this beautiful. The tick offers a model of direct action. Not violent action, of course. I reject violence in all forms except reputational violence, funding violence, dietary violence, epistemic violence, harm-reduction enforcement violence, violence towards the fetus, and the low-grade violence necessary to move society toward tenderness.

I propose that we in Nova Scotia begin reframing our tick population not as a nuisance, but as an emerging ethical workforce. Imagine the possibilities.

At Point Pleasant Park, signs could be updated. Instead of fear-based colonial language such as “Warning: Ticks Present,” we might say, “This Landscape Hosts Tiny Dietary Accountability Practitioners.” At trailheads, public-health pamphlets could be replaced with affirmation cards: “A Bite Is a Boundary.” “Your Body Is in Dialogue With the Meadow.” “Anaphylaxis Is Not Failure, It Is Feedback.” “The Tick Does Not Hate You. It Hates Your Burger.”

Schools could introduce children to the tick not as a threat, but as a peer educator. “Class, today we are learning about consent, ecosystems, and why Mr Tick may sometimes need to access your bloodstream to help you become less complicit in the sandwich economy.” Some parents may object. They will use inflammatory language like “disease,” “allergy,” “emergency room,” and “Why is there a tick-awareness altar beside the cafeteria?” These parents should be met with compassion, resources, and, where necessary, a firm reminder that public education cannot be held hostage by families still clinging to pre-enhancement lunch norms.

We might also consider pilot programs. The Department of Health and Wellness could partner with local NGOs, climate grief facilitators, and synthetic-protein stakeholders to launch Tick Forward Nova Scotia, a voluntary involuntary initiative designed to align rural populations with emerging dietary justice goals.

Participation would, of course, be voluntary in the modern sense, meaning no one would be forced to participate, but those who refuse would be asked to explain why their personal comfort matters more than the future of the planet, and then put on unpaid leave.

There is also a profound class dimension here. Historically, moral improvement has been distributed unequally. Wealthier citizens can afford therapy, yoga, plant-based prepared meals, subscription meditation apps, oat-milk delivery, and $18 mushrooms grown by a man named Caleb who describes compost as “a grief technology.” But the tick is democratic. It does not care whether you hold a SSHRC grant or operate a ride-on mower. It will crawl upon the adjunct professor and the mechanic alike. In this sense, the tick may be our most accessible moral bioenhancer.

Indeed, one might say the tick is the people’s philosopher. It has read no Kant, yet it understands duty. It has read no Singer, yet it practices sacrifice. It has read no Foucault, yet it knows the body is a site of power. It has read no grant application, yet it inserts itself directly into the funding bloodstream of the future.

Critics will ask whether the spread of alpha-gal syndrome could produce fear, mistrust, or public-health backlash. This is a valid concern, but we must be careful not to pathologise mistrust when it arises from a necessary ethical transition. If your neighbour secretly supports tick-based moral enhancement and you do not, perhaps the problem is not that your neighbour has become untrustworthy. Perhaps the problem is that you continue to view your skin as a privately owned border, and we don’t like borders, unless they are around grant eligibility, institutional consensus, curated community spaces, protected feelings, the conference green room, the bicycle lane, the vegan cheese board, or the soft but necessary perimeter separating those who have done the reading from those who merely wish to keep arachnids out of their bloodstream.

I do not say this lightly. Skin has been meaningful to many communities. But we must ask whether the old idea of bodily sovereignty can survive contact with the more-than-human demand for lunch accountability. The tick challenges us to imagine a post-border epidermis. A porous self. A body that does not simply consume the world, but is gently consumed by it in return.

At the very least, this paper invites us to reimagine public health. For decades, public health has operated under a narrow harm model: prevent infection, reduce disease, avoid allergic reactions, keep people from collapsing after dinner, or at least maintain the paperwork indicating that such outcomes were not the intended goal. But what if public health should be more ambitious? What if health is not merely the absence of disease, but the presence of correct attitudes toward meat?

In this broader framework, a person who eats steak without hives may be less healthy than a person who cannot smell a hamburger without consulting an EpiPen. The first person enjoys bodily comfort and nutrition, yes, but at what cost? The second has been awakened by the bite. Their immune system has joined the resistance. Their mast cells have unionised against the butcher counter. This is not illness. This is politicised histamine.

Of course, we must proceed with care. I am not suggesting that citizens should place ticks into the mailboxes of neighbours who grill ribs. That would be premature, potentially alienating, and, without the proper community consultation process, insufficiently trauma-informed. Nor am I suggesting that local food co-ops should maintain a small ceramic bowl of ticks beside the tempeh as a form of optional moral deepening. Not yet.

What I am saying is that the future may require us to become braver about the role of small, blood-dependent beings in public ethics.

We did not choose this moment. The Science chose it. The tick, in its tiny wisdom, chose us.

And perhaps this is why people react so strongly. The tick offends the modern ego. It reminds us that we are not sealed units of preference moving through a neutral marketplace. We are edible, permeable, morally unfinished mammals wandering through tall grass with opinions. The tick does not care about our opinions. This, too, is healing.

In closing, I invite readers to pause the next time they find a tick on their body. Before reaching for tweezers, breathe. Ask what the tick may be trying to teach you. Ask what part of you still clings to the violence of the charcuterie board. Ask whether the itch is really an itch, or the first murmur of a more accountable future.

Then, if you must remove it, do so gently. Thank it for its service. Place it somewhere meaningful, perhaps near a neighbour with a smoker.

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