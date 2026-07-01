Editor’s note: Yesterday evening, the editor warned T.W. about eating the wormwood behind the shed, especially after last year’s incident in which he spent four hours staring at a fencepost and muttering that Confederation had been a clerical error. T.W. denies that the following essay is wormwood-adjacent and insists it represents “a sober constitutional diagnosis from a rabbit in full possession of his carrots.” We have printed it anyway, partly because he may be right, and partly because previous attempts to stop him have produced only a second essay, three affidavits, and a hand-drawn diagram of Ottawa as a digestive illness.

After a long and painful review of the evidence, several sleepless nights, one chewed spreadsheet, and a regrettable incident involving a Statistics Canada pie chart, I regret to announce that Canada has completed its transition from functioning country to Kakistanada, the Western world’s leading kakistocracy with universal healthcare waitlists, unaffordable houses, ceremonial ethics rules, and a government class composed almost entirely of people who appear to have been promoted during a carbon monoxide leak.

Canada is gone.

In its place stands Kakistanada, the world’s first snow-covered kakistocracy with bilingual signage, universal disappointment, and a ruling class apparently selected by locking the country’s least useful people in Ottawa and giving ministerial portfolios to whoever found the oat milk first.

This has not happened overnight.

No country wakes up one morning and says, “Good news, everyone, we have replaced competence with process, affordability with slogans, good law with vibes, and public service with a rotating costume department of experts who use the word ‘stakeholder’ as a sedative.”

It happens by stages.

First, the roads stop being repaired and start being “renewed.”

Then the hospitals keep their signs but lose the ancient folk custom of treating the sick.

Then the courts develop a touching sympathy for the gentleman discovered halfway through your kitchen window with a crowbar and an unmet need.

Then the passport office becomes a spiritual trial in which citizens sit under fluorescent lights and discover whether they possess the inner strength required to approach Window 4.

Then someone notices a man living in a tent beside a luxury condo and says the situation is “complex.”

Finally, the people in charge appear on television with grave faces and announce that the real problem is misinformation.

At that point, the transformation is complete.

The old Canada had flaws, naturally. It had dull but harmless people in cardigans, baffling liquor laws, bagged milk, and a national tendency to apologise to furniture after bumping into it. It also possessed certain basic operating principles. You could rent a place. You could see a doctor before the condition became an heirloom. You could speak plainly without being processed through a human resources tribunal. You could assume that a person breaking into your house was the one creating the legal inconvenience.

Kakistanada has improved upon all that.

In Kakistanada, every problem is placed in the hands of people who cannot solve it, then wrapped in language designed to stop anyone asking what they did all day.

Take housing.

A young couple stands outside a one-bedroom apartment above a vape shop. The hallway smells of wet carpet and old fryer oil. The bedroom window faces a brick wall close enough to shake hands with. The listing calls this “urban intimacy.” The rent is $2,700 a month.

Across town, a minister stands in front of a crane wearing a hard hat that has clearly never met weather.

He speaks of supply. He speaks of affordability. He speaks of unlocking potential. Behind him is plywood. In front of him are cameras. Somewhere in the city, a man with two jobs is trying to decide whether a mattress beside the furnace counts as a bedroom.

The announcement is hailed as progress.

Healthcare is handled with similar brilliance.

A nurse works a double shift and is encouraged to clap for herself in a hallway. The hallway is full. The waiting room is full. The parking lot is full of people wondering whether chest pain becomes more affordable after midnight.

A consultant arrives and discovers, after six weeks, that patients keep arriving with bodies.

This is entered into a report.

The report is praised for centering patient experience.

A deputy assistant under-secretary announces new funding to support system navigation. The patients remain in the hallway, where they continue navigating the system by aging visibly beside a vending machine that has not worked since 2018.

Crime is now a compassion industry.

A man wakes to find his truck gone. He calls the police. The police explain that resources are limited. The court explains that consequences are complicated. The expert explains that the offender has unmet needs. The journalist explains that punishment does not work. The politician explains that public safety is a shared journey.

The truck, meanwhile, is having its own journey near the Port of Montreal.

T.W. wishes it well.

Immigration is also fine.

There is no immigration problem. There is only a housing problem caused by mysterious anti-housing forces who somehow followed the government home from every airport, filled the classrooms, lengthened the ER line, squeezed the rental market until it squeaked, then vanished before the press conference.

Anyone who notices the arithmetic is invited to attend a workshop on belonging.

Speech has also been improved.

Democracy in Kakistanada is now so healthy that citizens must be protected from the terrifying menace of citizens. This requires new speech rules, naturally. The right people will decide which words are dangerous, which facts are harmful, which jokes are suspicious, and which grandmother on Facebook has committed a micro-insurrection by using a noun without supervision.

This will protect democracy.

From the people who live in it.

As for the budget, the solution is simple. Add another zero. Call it investment. Then warn ordinary people that grocery inflation may be connected to their selfish habit of eating.

Some countries decline through war, invasion, famine, plague, corruption, or natural disaster. Kakistanada looked at those traditional options and, with admirable Canadian humility, chose the group project.

There was no coup. No tank in the capital. No dramatic radio broadcast at dawn. Just committees. Consultations. Equity lenses. Roadmaps. Frameworks. Toolkits. Special rapporteurs. Annual reports printed on paper thick enough to stop a .22.

Somewhere, in a boardroom with bad muffins, a lanyard was passed from neck to neck, and the country entered hospice care with excellent branding.

This is the great genius of Kakistanada: nothing looks like collapse when it arrives with a logo.

A bridge rusts. A minister says infrastructure renewal.

A hospital closes. A deputy assistant under-secretary says regional capacity optimisation.

A family leaves the country. A columnist says global mobility.

A young couple gives up on children because they cannot afford a basement suite with a shared laundry dungeon beside a highway. The government says generational fairness.

A man freezes beside a bus shelter in February while a city hall consultant explains the importance of inclusive urban warmth.

This is how a country dies now. No armies. No flags lowered. No dramatic music. Just a woman in a lanyard saying “lived experience” while the fire alarm chirps because no one changed the battery.

T.W. has attempted to identify the exact moment Canada became Kakistanada. This proved difficult, because every year now contains seventeen moments that would have ended a government in a healthier civilisation.

Was it when people who could not run a church bake sale began redesigning the economy?

Was it when universities became debt machines attached to grievance nurseries?

Was it when the justice system began treating consequences as a hate crime?

Was it when public institutions decided that their main job was no longer competence, but moral theatre with fluorescent lighting?

Was it when the country imported the world’s population growth rate, then acted shocked that the rental market responded like a raccoon in a pillowcase?

There are too many candidates. The official date will have to be selected by committee, after consultation with affected stakeholders, pending translation into both official languages and seven unofficial ones used by federally funded theatre collectives.

For now, T.W. proposes a national holiday.

Kakistanada Day.

It will replace the traditional Canada Day and be celebrated annually by standing in line for a service that used to work.

Traditional foods will include $9 lettuce, government cheese, and the last affordable rotisserie chicken in a 400-kilometre radius. Children will wear little paper crowns shaped like tax forms. Adults will gather around a ceremonial broken printer and share stories of things that functioned in 2004.

At noon, the Prime Minister will issue a statement.

“My fellow Kakistanadians, we know times are challenging. That is why our government is proud to announce a new federal strategy to develop a national conversation around the possibility of beginning preliminary work toward an affordability framework that will empower communities to imagine pathways of resilience. Also, your rent is going up.”

Then everyone will sing the new anthem:

O Kakistanada,

Our home on borrowed land,

True committee love

In all of us command.

The flag will remain mostly the same, except the maple leaf will be replaced by a clipboard and the two red bars will represent the citizen being crushed between taxation and administrative incompetence.

The national animal will no longer be the beaver. The beaver builds things. This creates an unfair comparison. The new national animal will be the consultant, a soft-bodied creature that enters damaged ecosystems, produces a 94-page report, and escapes before winter.

The national sport will remain hockey, although it will now be administered by a diversity subcommittee, four ethics advisors, a climate adaptation officer, and one man from procurement who thinks skates are exclusionary.

The national motto will change from “A Mari Usque Ad Mare” to:

“Please Hold. Your Call Is Important To Us.”

Some citizens may object to the term Kakistanada. They may say it is harsh, unfair, inflammatory, divisive, unhelpful, and dangerous to public trust.

T.W. understands.

Public trust is precious.

That is why it should not be stored in a burlap sack, dropped into a canal, fished out by lobbyists, and sold back to citizens as a pilot program.

There is a point at which plain language becomes a public duty. When every institution in your country is producing worse outcomes while hiring more people, spending more money, punishing more candour, and congratulating itself more loudly, you are permitted to use an ugly word.

Kakistocracy is an ugly word because the thing is ugly.

It means rule by the worst.

The people who can stare directly at the obvious consequence of their own policies and commission a study into whether gravity has been radicalized.

In a normal country, failure has weight. People resign. Elections punish. Institutions correct. Newspapers investigate. Courts restrain. Universities educate. Police arrest. Governments govern. Airports move luggage from one place to another without treating it like a theological dispute or opportunity to smuggle meth.

In Kakistanada, failure floats upward.

The person who breaks the system is promoted to fix the system. The person who lied gets a communications role. The person who wasted the money gets a larger budget. The person who made the rule that caused the disaster becomes chair of the inquiry into the disaster.

The inquiry recommends training.

Training is important in Kakistanada.

Nobody is ever wrong. They are undertrained.

Nobody is corrupt. They require better processes.

Nobody is incompetent. They need resources.

Nobody is ideological. They are advancing values.

Nobody is captured. They are engaging partners.

Nobody is lying. They are managing narratives.

Nobody is broke. They are temporarily experiencing negative liquidity in a dynamic affordability environment.

This explains the national mood. Canadians have not lost faith because they are cynical. They have lost faith because they can still count. They can look at a paycheque, a rent listing, a grocery receipt, a hospital wait time, and a politician’s face, then detect a pattern.

Patterns are dangerous. They lead to thought. Thought leads to questions. Questions lead to a public safety bulletin about online harms.

Kakistanada cannot tolerate too much unsupervised noticing.

The citizens are therefore encouraged to remain calm, consume approved programming, report suspicious arithmetic, and remember that everything is fine because the people who caused the mess have announced a plan to address the mess at a date to be determined after the next election.

T.W. does not wish to sound negative.

There are opportunities here.

Kakistanada can become a global leader in managed decline. We can host international conferences on how to turn a wealthy, peaceful, resource-rich country into a cautionary tale while maintaining excellent branding.

Delegates can visit Toronto to see the miracle of million-dollar shoeboxes. They can tour Vancouver, where money from everywhere meets families from nowhere. They can come to Halifax and watch municipal officials explain why a ferry requires the GDP of a small island kingdom to keep floating.

There will be gift bags.

Each visitor will receive a reusable tote, a land acknowledgement, a prefilled MAID form, and a pamphlet explaining how Canada’s collapse is actually a form of community care.

For the closing ceremony, a senior official will stand before the assembled delegates and say, with great emotion, that while mistakes were made, lessons were learned.

No one will ask which lessons.

That would be aggressive.

And so we celebrate today.

Raise a glass of tap water, provided your municipality has not issued a boil advisory. Lift a forkful of imported strawberries, provided you have arranged financing. Place your hand over your heart, wallet, carbon tax rebate, and emergency passport application.

Canada has completed its journey.

From Dominion to framework.

From country to case study.

From home and native land to a grant-funded holding pen with scenery.

Welcome to Kakistanada.

Please remove your shoes at the border, surrender your expectations at the kiosk, and proceed to Window 7, where a tired employee named Brenda will explain that the form you need was discontinued last year and replaced by an app that does not work in your province.

I will be in the burrow.

Not hiding.

Sheltering in place from excellence.

Editor’s note: But fear not, fellow Canadians:

Elbows Up!

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