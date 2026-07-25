Editor’s note: After the vicious apparent assassination of Ann Widdecombe with a hammer, prosecutors alleging 21 blows to the head and police describing it as a targeted attack, we asked T.W. whether there was any connection between political ideology and hammers besides the Soviet flag. He returned from beneath the shed wearing a builder’s helmet and demanding that every tool on the property undergo ideological screening.

I had always assumed the hammer on the Soviet flag was supposed to represent honest labour. A carpenter building a table. A railway worker repairing a locomotive. A sturdy woman called Svetlana knocking a loose hinge back into place before returning to her state-issued cabbage.

I now realise it may have been an instruction manual.

The hammer is the perfect revolutionary instrument. It is cheap, uncomplicated and available without a background check. It requires no ammunition, makes no embarrassing ideological distinctions and can be used against a window, a police officer, a political opponent or a disabled toilet with equal commitment to social justice.

A normal person sees a hammer and thinks of a nail. A revolutionary sees a nail and wonders who put it there, whether it was installed by colonial capitalism and which public intellectual should be punished for failing to remove it.

Naturally, the hammer rarely begins as a weapon. It begins as a metaphor and progresses from there.

We must smash the system.

We must strike at oppression.

We must dismantle capitalism.

We must bash back.

We must tear down the machinery of hate.

These are colourful expressions used by peaceful people wearing masks, forming clandestine cells and carrying several kilograms of hardened steel.

If a masked stranger smashes your windows, sprays your house with paint and leaves you wondering whether he will return next Thursday, that is non-violence.

Unfortunately, one Palestine Action operation demonstrated what happens when a metaphor weighing 3.2 kilograms encounters a human spine.

According to the sentencing judge, Samuel Corner and his fellow activists spent several weeks planning an attack on an Elbit Systems facility in Filton, Bristol. They conducted reconnaissance, studied marked-up images of the target and were provided with sledgehammers. Corner swung his 3.2-kilogram sledgehammer at a security guard, narrowly missing him. He then swung it twice at PC Buxton while the officer lay defenceless on the floor with his arms outstretched. Corner subsequently swung it twice at Sergeant Kate Evans as she knelt with her back towards him while attempting to arrest another activist. He raised the sledgehammer above his head and brought it down onto her back. Her stab vest dissipated some of the force, but she suffered multiple vertebral fractures and, almost two years later, had still not returned to full operational duties. The judge described the assault as “extreme and gratuitous violence.” After striking Sergeant Evans, when it must have been apparent that she was injured and in severe pain, Corner told her that she bore responsibility for Israel’s conduct in Gaza.

This is the ideological marvel of the modern hammer activist. He strikes a woman from behind with a sledgehammer and, while she lies with a fractured spine, explains that she has brought the experience upon herself through insufficiently progressive foreign policy.

Germany has already developed a more advanced model. Antifa Ost, also known as the Hammerbande, or Hammer Gang, has been linked to coordinated assaults on people its members considered “far right.” According to the US National Counterterrorism Center, members have used hammers in more than a dozen attacks, causing more than 35 injuries across Germany and Hungary.

German political engineering is admirably precise. First the target is ideologically classified. Then the target is physically processed.

Nobody needs to prove that the victim is far right before the attack. That would introduce intolerable delays. The masked committee makes a preliminary diagnosis, the hammer delivers the appeal ruling and the emergency department handles the paperwork.

The repeated ideological description of opponents as far right and enemies has nothing to do with anyone deciding that those opponents may be physically eliminated with a very blunt instrument. Everything is isolated. Nothing influences anything. Human beings absorb political messages with all the receptiveness of a paving stone.

Yet ideology does not need to teach a recruit how to swing a hammer. A toddler understands the basic mechanism.

Ideology performs the more important task. It tells him who deserves it.

First, declare that your opponents are not merely mistaken. They are murderers. They have blood on their hands. Their words constitute violence. Their existence makes others feel unsafe.

Once that has been established, actual violence becomes defensive.

The broken window is resistance.

The burning vehicle is speech.

The fractured vertebra is an unfortunate complication.

The body on the kitchen floor is a political misunderstanding whose motive must remain permanently mysterious.

So, are they psychopaths, ideologically programmed assassins, or both?

A psychopath does not require a manifesto. He may act from appetite, rage or fascination.

Ideology improves the process. It supplies a target list, absolution and a community prepared to explain that the hammer was merely engaging in non-violent direct action.

It can take an ordinary coward, place a mask over his face, put a weapon in his hand and tell him that striking someone from behind is courage.

Afterwards, lawyers, academics and professional campaigners can debate whether the resulting pool of blood meets the technical definition of harm.

I have now locked every hammer beneath the shed in a safe marked STRUCTURAL MAINTENANCE ONLY, in case some virtue-signalling do-gooder comes looking for his chosen instrument of correction after finding the hammer aisle at Home Depot empty.

P.S. The old sickle used for cutting thistles behind the shed has also been removed, although that was mainly because Juniper Salt-Fog applied for a federal arts grant to explore its “queer agrarian potential.”

Editor’s note: Juniper says, “I have no interest in your rusty old sickle. However, if you would loan me your hammers, I have some felt to bash for a federally funded installation entitled Soft Blows: Queering the Violence of Rural Tool Culture. And I can assure T.W. that there will be no violence involved, provided Moss Epiphany stops calling it ‘craft’ and admits that bringing dairy milk to a decolonial textile collective was an act of aggression.”

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