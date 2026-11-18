Editor’s note: We invited Halifax activist Juniper Salt-Fog to respond to reports that cruise passengers have compared her city to a zombie apocalypse.

I am literally shaking.

I have just learned that Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled seventeen scheduled visits to Halifax in 2027, following what the company describes as “guest feedback.”

Apparently, some tourists have been comparing our beautiful, inclusive, community-centred city to a “zombie apocalypse.”

I cannot begin to express how deeply offensive this is.

As a lifelong Halifax resident, intersectional feminist, fibre artist, harm-reduction advocate and co-founder of From Resistance to Resourcing, I have spent the better part of two weeks fighting to make this city a safer, more equitable and welcoming place.

And frankly, I am exhausted.