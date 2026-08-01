Editor’s note: Old COVID propaganda videos have begun circulating again during the week of Fauci’s 111 invocations of the Fifth Amendment. Among them is a Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment broadcast on May 4, 2021, titled “A Message for People Who Don’t Want the COVID Vaccine.” A procession of doctors and nurses announced their credentials, mocked anyone who had encountered contrary information, and instructed viewers to “grow the fuck up and get the vaccine.” It ended with the slogan: “Brought to you by people who are smarter than we are.”

Four years later, some of the slightly smarter people appear to have discovered that invoking the constitutional right to remain silent 111 times counts as “cooperating fully with the authorities.”

Despite protests and a bathroom incident, T.W. watched the clip from beneath the shed and has now completed his review of modern medical professionalism, informed consent and the strategic deployment of the glabella.

The Glabella Experts

After some coercion and the promise of a substantial quantity of white willow bark, the doughnuts and fries having failed entirely, I watched Jimmy Kimmel’s toxic-jab message from beneath the shed, where I possess no medical diploma, no television makeup and only a rudimentary understanding of the glabella.

I had previously believed the glabella was a small European country that joined NATO after the collapse of Yugoslavia. It turns out to be the patch between your eyebrows, which is roughly where the medical establishment intended to plant its boot once the doughnuts and fries stopped working.

“I’m a doctor.”

“I’m a doctor.”

“An actual medical doctor.”

This was reassuring. I had feared Jimmy Kimmel might accidentally have booked four chimney sweeps, a dental receptionist and a man who once removed a splinter at summer camp. Fortunately, each participant established scientific credibility by announcing his occupation directly into the camera. In retrospect, the chimney sweep might have offered the sounder medical advice.

One doctor had studied for many years. Another had student loans, which are apparently antibodies against error. A third could name several organs without consulting a diagram. One had diplomas arranged behind him like mounted antlers, as though medical truth could be settled by counting frames on a wall. A nurse had worked a second job. Another doctor had once held a human heart in his hands and made it beat manually, a detail offered as reassurance rather than the opening line of a police interview. As events would later show, the heart was to become a recurring difficulty, though apparently beyond the jurisdiction of these particular experts.

All stirring achievements. None answered a question about a newly released pharmaceutical product, but that was not the purpose of the segment. The purpose was to establish the hierarchy. They had studied. You had not. They possessed a glabella. You had apparently misplaced yours.

The doctors then began reciting medical trivia.

There are 206 bones in the human body.

There may be 100,000 miles of blood vessels.

Raw ginger does not cure cancer.

The implication was clear. Anyone capable of identifying a femur and rejecting ginger must also be correct on public-health policy, risk stratification, novel pharmaceuticals, informed consent, and the suspension of civil liberties. Once a man has memorised the approximate length of the circulatory system, there is really no further need for debate.

Then came the mockery. Had you read something on Facebook? Had your old school friend posted it? Did she sell jewellery? Did she build dollhouses? Had you listened to a podcast hosted by someone who could not point to his glabella?

This was medicine’s new bedside manner. The patient approaches with a concern. The doctor asks whether any of her friends engage in handicrafts. If so, diagnosis complete.

One nurse advised sceptics to “do your job” while she did hers. This was an odd formulation, since the public’s job appeared to consist of immediate obedience, while the experts’ job involved appearing on late-night television to swear at them.

“Grow the fuck up and get the vaccine,” shouted one doctor.

The white coat has travelled some distance since “First, do no harm.” It now arrives with studio lighting, cue cards and the emotional range of a nightclub bouncer.

The message ended with the words: “Brought to you by people who are smarter than you,” some variation on “Brought to you by Pfizer,” but with the corporate logo replaced by a sneer and several framed diplomas.

There it was. The whole rotten philosophy, neatly printed on the screen.

They were smarter than you. Therefore they had no obligation to persuade you with meaningful trial data, explain what the mRNA gene-therapy product was claimed to do, or establish why you, or anyone else, needed to submit to that particular procedure in the first place. Credentials had replaced consent.

They were smarter than you. Therefore, your questions were insolence.

They were smarter than you. Therefore, contempt counted as informed consent.

The display was presented as confidence, but genuine confidence does not require six people to shout their résumés into a camera. A competent doctor explains uncertainty, distinguishes one patient from another, discusses risk and accepts that an adult may hear the advice and still say no. A television doctor points at his glabella, mentions his student debt and orders the jewellery lady to shut up.

Nothing dates more quickly than compulsory smugness.

The clip now resembles a preserved specimen from the high scamdemic period, when every comedian became a health minister, every celebrity discovered the word epidemiology and every institutional bully imagined history would remember him as Churchill rather than as the assistant manager of a pharmacy screaming at an old woman for walking against the floor arrows.

I have therefore established a small clinic beneath the shed.

My qualifications are limited. I have chewed willow bark, survived several winters and once removed a thorn from my left hind foot without federal assistance. Nevertheless, I offer a superior consultation.

You may ask a question.

I will not enquire whether your friend sells jewellery.

I will not demand that you locate your glabella.

And if my answer requires me to shout, swear and display my certificates, I shall assume that my answer was not very good.

Editor’s note: Presumably, the experts filmed the glabella message during a brief interval between rehearsing their TikTok dances, memorising the latest revised definitions of vaccine and Hippocratic oath, and counting the cheques produced by each jab administered.

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