FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ottawa, Ontario — The Government of Canada today announced a bold new initiative to protect Canadians from false and misleading information, especially the kind that arrives before the government has had time to reclassify it as true.

The Honourable Minister of Industry, Innovation, Surveillance, and Corrective Litigation confirmed that officials are exploring legal options against social-media users who undermine public confidence in government information by noticing it too early, too accurately, or without a communications strategy.

“Canadians deserve information they can trust,” said the Minister, standing beside a binder with several pages removed “for national security reasons.” “That is why our government is committed to ensuring public trust in government information by taking action against members of the public who no longer trust government information.”

The Minister stressed that this is not censorship.

“Censorship is when bad countries silence speech,” she explained. “In Canada, we call it protecting the integrity of the information environment.”

Under the proposed framework, Canadians may still express opinions online, provided those opinions are not false, misleading, harmful, destabilising, reputationally damaging, insufficiently contextualised, prematurely accurate, or later embarrassing to the department involved.

Asked how the government would determine whether a post is misinformation, officials pointed to an independent process.

The process was redacted.

Asked what threshold would trigger legal action, officials confirmed that a threshold definitely exists somewhere, possibly in a footnote, appendix, briefing note, locked cabinet, or future consultation paper whose public version will be available in both official languages and 87 per cent black ink.

The government also reassured Canadians that any future lawsuits would be handled fairly, transparently, and at public expense.

“This is about accountability,” said a senior official. “If citizens use free platforms to say things the government dislikes, the government must be able to use taxpayer-funded lawyers to restore balance.”

The department rejected claims that the policy could chill speech.

“Speech will remain completely free,” the Minister said. “Consequences may apply.”

Officials also denied any connection between lawful-access legislation, confidential ministerial orders, metadata retention, online harms policy, trusted-source proposals, and a growing desire in Ottawa to manage what Canadians say, read, search, share, archive, screenshot, print, laminate, or mutter to livestock.

“These are separate initiatives,” said the Minister. “The fact that they all point in the same direction is misinformation.”

The government concluded by reminding Canadians that no final decision has been made.

“This is merely a discussion,” the Minister said. “And we look forward to suing people who mischaracterise it.”

For further information, please contact:

Department of Public Confidence

Office of Corrective Truth

Media Relations, Redacted Division

Email: [withheld under Access to Information]

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