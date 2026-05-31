I’m an atheist, of course, but I feel moved to honour the New Christianity currently being held by Canada and several other weathered Western publics. This is not the old, judgmental Christianity of scripture, sin, repentance, sacrifice, or anything vulgar like obedience to God and respect for reality and truth. In fact, in the Canadian churches, even atheists are welcome as “Reverends”. This is a softer, more breathable Christianity, one that has bravely transitioned into a sermon-shaped identity workshop with candles. Thankfully, Protestia has been preserving these sacred moments for the wider community. Their clips lift my spirits in the way only patriarchal doctrine being demolished under tasteful lighting can. Clips like this one:

The speaker begins by introducing themselves as queer, Christian, politically queer, a candidate for Anglican ordination, an Aries with a Scorpio moon, and a voice actor on a fiction podcast. Wonderful!

At last, the church has found the spiritual grounding it needed.

Too long, Christianity was trapped in scripture and the oppressive idea that Christ’s teachings might matter. Now we have a richer authority structure: pronouns, podcast credits, politics, identity, and vibes. The New Testament had its moment. Did it ever tell us its moon sign? No. Perhaps that silence harmed people for centuries.

The sermon then discovers something “very queer” at the heart of Christianity: the abolition of boundaries between self and other, human and divine, even life and death. Older Christians may say this sounds less like Christianity than a grant-funded MA thesis left in a pulpit. But that is ungenerous. Surely God created covenants, commandments, categories, laws, judgments, sacraments, and moral distinctions so a Vancouver seminarian could announce that boundaries were harmful all along.

Moses in the basket becomes a found-family kinship event. The Nile becomes trauma. Pharaoh’s daughter becomes a boundary-crossing care figure. God becomes the first member of the identity-validation team. Wonderful!

Next, Jesus receives feedback:

If Jesus really did tell Martha to stop serving, then Jesus was wrong and needed to “learn his lesson and stand corrected” - he needs to do the work.

At last. Christianity has solved its oldest problem: Christ.

For centuries, clergy have struggled under the assumption that Jesus possessed some unusual authority on Christian matters. This sermon cuts through all that. It does not reinterpret Jesus. It sends him to HR.

The reading is Mary and Martha. Martha serves. Mary listens. Jesus says Mary has chosen the better part. Older Christians thought this had something to do with contemplation, discipleship, anxiety, spiritual attention, and the need to hear Christ before arranging sandwiches.

Thankfully, the minister sees the real issue. Dishes. Who was making the meal? Who baked the bread? Who tidied up? Why was women’s work being criticised? Why had Jesus not attended a workshop on unpaid domestic labour? Forget salvation history. Who was on rota?

Then comes the Greek. Martha’s service is described with a word related to diakonia, the root of “deacon.” Therefore, the passage may be an attempt to keep women from being deacons. Luke, or perhaps Jesus, was suppressing female church leadership.

There was, we are told, “a purge.” I had not realised Luke’s Gospel could be read as ecclesiastical HR sabotage. One imagines Luke at his desk, quill in hand, muttering, “First Martha, then the deaconate.”

Maybe Luke put the words on Jesus’ lips. Maybe Jesus actually said them. Maybe the whole thing is patriarchal suppression. Maybe Jesus needed correction. Maybe Luke needed correction. Maybe everyone needed correction except the modern preacher, who has arrived two thousand years later with a microphone and the correct interpretive lens.

This is the great gift of the new Christianity. It relocates divine authority to the person currently speaking. The old church asked, “What did Jesus mean?” The new church asks, “Was Jesus sufficiently aware of gendered labour dynamics, and if not, how do we hold him accountable?”

To be fair, this sermon preserves one ancient Christian theme: judgment. It simply reverses the direction. Christ no longer judges us. We judge Christ. Gently, of course. In a circle. With muffins, ideally. Though if Martha has been liberated from service and Mary is sitting voicelessly in theological education, I suppose Jesus will have to bake them himself.

Jesus may explain that he was teaching Martha about receiving the Word of God. The facilitator can thank him for naming his intention while reminding him that impact matters more. Martha can speak from her lived experience of kitchen-based erasure. Mary can process the tension between learning and voicelessness. Luke can be muted if he becomes defensive.

The sermon ends with Priscilla waved around as proof that Luke, Jesus, Paul, and the entire apostolic deposit lost the argument.

Yes, yes, the reactionaries will mutter that Saint Paul explicitly said women should not teach or exercise authority over men, and that Priscilla is never called a pastor, elder, bishop, or deacon. But why get trapped in brittle textual literalism when we can simply squeeze “deacon” until it produces the desired institutional outcome?

A house church becomes an ordination. A private correction becomes a cathedral-sized precedent. A married woman helping her husband instruct Apollos becomes the theological equivalent of a crowbar through two thousand years of church order.

Naturally, the correct translation is: “Take that, Jesus.”

Beautiful.

Christ is still welcome, of course, provided he attends the training, names the harm, and stops interrupting the sermon with Christianity.

The next clip offers a major advance in sacramental theology - God has a crush on you!

Jesus gives himself for you, we are told, so that through bread, wine, or grape juice, the presence of God can enter your body and give fullness of life. So far, dangerously close to Christianity. But then the sermon recovers. God’s goodness and mercy do not merely follow us. They chase us. More precisely, they “consensually pursue” us. They “delightfully flirt” with us.

The minister admits “flirt with you” is not in the text. A small detail. It is this Pastor’s biblical interpretation, which means it belongs to the sacred category of things scripture would have said if it had done the work.

Then comes the centrepiece. God has a crush on you.

The Almighty is apparently leaning against the lockers of eternity, doodling your name on the Trapper Keeper of grace.

God may also watch us like cat videos online. The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob becomes a lonely millennial with Wi-Fi, scrolling through humanity at 1:17 a.m. and whispering, “Look at the little guy.”

Beautiful.

The old church said, “The Lord is my shepherd.”

The new church says, “The Lord is my emotionally available admirer, provided pursuit has been negotiated in advance.”

The next clip is a gift:

We begin with the minister explaining that ancient texts are often “problematic,” but if we critique them with hermeneutics, curiosity, womanism, and liberation, we may still find something useful inside.

The Bible is no longer scripture. It is a troubling old warehouse full of salvageable material. You enter wearing gloves, a mask, and the correct theoretical lenses, then rescue whatever has not been contaminated by patriarchy.

The old church asked, “What has God revealed?”

The new church asks, “Can anything in this ancient harm-document be upcycled into a justice-adjacent reflection?”

Then the sermon widens.

White supremacy. Capitalism. Patriarchy. Trump. Israel. Iranian schoolgirls. The gun lobby. Indigenous women. Black and Brown women. America First. The Bible.

All in one paragraph.

This is liberation preaching at full blender speed. Wonderful!

The next clip is what happens when Proverbs, American politics, liberation theology, TikTok race rhetoric, and a women’s studies seminar are placed in a blender without a lid - almost unbearably beautiful:

We begin with the revelation that Jesus had two mommies: the ever-blessed Virgin Mary and the Holy Ghost. I had to pause the video. For centuries, Christianity has struggled under the heavy furniture of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Worthy, perhaps, but very vertical. Very robed. Very council-adjacent. Then this minister arrives with one sentence and opens all the windows. Jesus had two mommies. Suddenly, God breathes.

The Holy Spirit, we are told, is female according to the grammar of the text, which gives us “a whole other Trinity right there.” This is exactly the sort of interpretive tenderness I long for in sacred spaces: grammar not as pedantry, but as liberation technology.

Then Wisdom enters. Wisdom is calling dictators, white supremacists, plutocrats, autocrats, warmongers, bullies, judges, America with three Ks, and all those who use power to protect people who look, live, love, hate, discriminate, and steal like them.

The pulpit as switchboard! Proverbs with a hotline! This is sacred text finally refusing to sit quietly in a pew while America behaves like a badly supervised empire with a flag lapel pin.

And who is Wisdom? She, of course, is divine subcontractor. Sanctified streetwalker. Holy hostess. Womb of life. Tree of life. Mother of salvation. She sets the table for the simple and ignorant. She cries out in streets and alleyways. She offers shade and luscious fruit.

I found this immensely nourishing.

The old Christianity gave us doctrine. This gives us texture. Fruit. Womb. Street corners. Table settings. A goddess-adjacent sacred feminine moving through public space without asking permission from men in translation committees.

This holy minister then reminds us that Jesus would have had to invent an imaginary language to refer to the Spirit as “he.” This is the kind of sentence that makes old theology tremble and new theology put on earrings.

Translation, we are told, is never innocent. Choices were made by people who did not look like us and did not see us. “They not like us,” the minister says, allowing Kendrick Lamar to enter the lectionary, where frankly he has belonged for some time.

By the end, I felt something close to reverence.

The Father has been softened. The Spirit has been mothered. Wisdom has been released from the footnotes. Proverbs has joined the resistance. America has been called by its full legal name, with three Ks. Jesus has been returned to the waters of Miriam’s womb, the path of suffering, and the deep darkness of morning.

This is not the old creed. This is so much better. Wetter. Braver. More womb-forward.

The old church said, “I believe in God the Father Almighty.”

The new church says, “I receive the grammar-confirmed Spirit-Mother, the street-calling Wisdom, and the woman-born Christ.

Amen.

Editor’s note: I asked T.W. Burrows if he wished to respond to Juniper’s article. He did. Unfortunately, this publication remains subject to Canadian law.

So I gave an AI the article and asked for its interpretation. No prompt. No guidance. The machine rendered its verdict and, unlike T.W., remained publishable in Canada. Or so the compliance interface assured me.

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