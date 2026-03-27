This week, the UK Girl Guides declared that biological boys would have to leave the organisation:

Following this policy change, we are not able to offer membership to trans girls in our youth sections (Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and young leaders). This means current young members who are trans girls or trans young women can stay with Girlguiding until 6 September 2026, and they will leave Girlguiding by 6 September.

Only seven and a half years ago, in September 2018, Girlguiding withdrew the memberships of two leaders, Helen Watts and Katie Alcock, after they publicly objected to the organisation’s policy of admitting trans girls. Girlguiding insisted the action was for breaches of its code of conduct and social-media policy rather than for dissent itself, but that was plainly the substance of the dispute. In April 2022, after a legal case that had been running since 2018, Girlguiding announced it had reached a settlement with Katie Alcock and issued a notably lawyerly statement.

Girlguiding is pleased that it has reached an agreement with Katie Alcock. We always value the bravery of women speaking up, which is aligned with Girlguiding’s purpose in empowering girls and young women. We wish to thank Katie for the passion and commitment she has given to Girlguiding which has included running a unit for over 100 girls over the course of 10 years, as well as mentoring young leaders and new Adult Leaders. We also acknowledge, and are saddened by, the impact that not being part of Girlguiding has had on Katie’s personal and family life. We have extended an invitation to her to re-apply to join Girlguiding. We have listened carefully to Katie’s concerns. We understand them and take them seriously. Whilst these are complex and evolving issues, we agree that sex and gender are different, and will reflect this in the language we use. The safeguarding and wellbeing of girls has and will always be at the heart of everything we do. We constantly review and update all our policies in line with government guidance and the law. We welcome constructive feedback from all of our volunteers, which helps ensure we have robust procedures in place. It is testament to the support of dedicated and passionate volunteers that we are able to use their input to refine and enhance what we do. Our priority is to ensure that we offer a safe space where all girls are welcome to have fun, learn, and grow, and feel that they can be who they truly are. So all adult members are required to follow the same policies and procedures, including our Equality and Diversity policy and the Safeguarding policy, under which volunteers must report all concerns, allegations and disclosures. We have a dedicated specialist safeguarding team who support volunteers with questions or concerns.

My reading is that the latest announcement looks less like a principled change of heart than a legal retreat. After the UK Supreme Court’s 16 April 2025 ruling that “sex” in the Equality Act means biological sex, Girlguiding’s old position became much harder to defend. Girlguiding itself said its December 2025 policy change followed legal advice, and its March 2026 update says it must operate lawfully and follow its governing documents. With reported legal pressure already building, the direction of travel was obvious.

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