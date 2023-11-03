Gerald Kaufman Speech to UK Parliament in Response to Israeli Attack on Gaza, 15 January 2009

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchGerald Kaufman Speech to UK Parliament in Response to Israeli Attack on Gaza, 15 January 2009"It is time for peace, but real peace, not the solution by conquest, which is the Israelis' real goal but which is impossible for them to achieve."The Random ArchivistNov 03, 2023∙ Paid102ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist