The Random Archivist

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Gerald Kaufman Speech to UK Parliament in Response to Israeli Attack on Gaza, 15 January 2009

"It is time for peace, but real peace, not the solution by conquest, which is the Israelis' real goal but which is impossible for them to achieve."
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The Random Archivist
Nov 03, 2023
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