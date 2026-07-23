Editor’s note: We asked T.W. for a brief comment on Gary Lineker joining more than 100 wealthy campaigners calling for higher taxes on the super-rich. He returned wearing football boots, carrying a Treasury payment form and insisting that he had volunteered to donate two per cent of every carrot he owns above ten million. When we pointed out that he owns four partly eaten carrots, he accused us of attacking progressive lagomorph philanthropy.

Gary Lineker has returned to the position in which he was always most dangerous: six inches from the goal line, waiting for someone else to do the difficult work.

(Editor’s note: Our lawyers advise that this is a matter of personal opinion. They also require us to acknowledge that Lineker captained England and remains perhaps the most beloved footballer of the Guardian-reading class).

The former England striker has joined a campaign urging Prime Minister Andy Burnham to increase taxes on extreme wealth. Patriotic Millionaires UK, the organisation behind the campaign, advocates an annual tax of two per cent on wealth above £10 million.

Lineker said: “I’m proud to stand with people across the UK who want to live in a more equal society.” He added that the new government needed to raise taxes on extreme levels of wealth.

The campaign calls for a compulsory tax rather than a voluntary donation. Its published material does not say whether Lineker has ever made a voluntary payment to the Treasury, which already accepts donations by direct bank transfer. That route, however, suffers from the serious defect of requiring no Act of Parliament, national campaign or newspaper photograph.

An ordinary person might see a cause, reach into his pocket and give something away. A moral millionaire writes an open letter demanding that the government reach into every qualifying pocket at once, then appears in the newspapers beneath a headline about his courage.

Editor’s note: The following exchange is entirely imaginary, written for satirical purposes, and bears no relation to any actual conversation:

“Please,” he cries from behind the gates. “Tax me.”

“You can send us money now,” replies the Treasury.

“Not like that.”

“We can provide the bank details.”

“I need legislation.”

“You could make a voluntary payment this afternoon.”

“You’re missing the point.”

Gary’s qualifications for the position of moral millionaire are difficult to challenge. In 2020–21 alone, the BBC disclosed that Lineker received between £1,360,000 and £1,364,999 from licence-fee revenue for Match of the Day and Sports Personality of the Year:

The money therefore made a remarkable conceptual journey. It began as compulsory licence-fee income supporting the BBC’s public-service operation and emerged as remuneration for the person at the top of its 2020–21 on-air talent disclosures, who now argues that compulsion is required to secure greater contributions from the wealthy.

Gary has also acquired first-hand experience of the complexities of tax collection. Readers interested in that portion of his career may consult this report on his dispute with HMRC, widely reported as involving £4.9 million and eventually settled on undisclosed terms.

Some might regard the episode as the fiscal equivalent of a striker spending years arguing with the referee over whether he was offside, then launching a national campaign for stricter enforcement of the offside rule (T.W. has been advised that his legal defence fund, consisting of two carrots and a bent washer, is insufficient for him to express any view on the matter).

The campaign itself is called Proud to Pay. The wealth-tax proposal being promoted alongside it would apply only to assets above £10 million. The published material does not disclose how much of Lineker’s own wealth would fall above that line, or establish that every signatory would receive a bill.

Some of its millionaire signatories may therefore be volunteering for a levy they would never pay. This is perhaps the purest form of public service yet devised: demanding the confiscation of wealth belonging to people richer than oneself, then accepting applause for the personal sacrifice. That is merely an opinion, of course.

The phrase “moral millionaires” is useful because it distinguishes them from the millions of nurses, builders, shopkeepers, farmers and pensioners who pay taxes every year without issuing a press release announcing that civilisation has been saved by their bank transfer.

Those people are merely taxpayers.

Gary is a moral taxpayer because he has demanded a tax that does not yet exist, while the published campaign material does not establish how large his own bill would be.

Some might say that the proper response from the government is obvious. The Prime Minister should thank Lineker for his generous offer and send him an invoice immediately. The amount should be calculated from whatever portion of his fortune falls above £10 million, with an additional solidarity surcharge for every year in which his BBC pay exceeded what some people earn over an entire working life.

It is more likely, however, that Andy Burnham will recommend Gary for a knighthood for services to demanding that the government take money from Gary.

Incidentally, I have made a similar offer concerning my own estate. I hereby volunteer two per cent of all carrots held above ten million, together with an annual levy on any shed valued above £8 million.

The editor has suggested that, since I possess neither ten million carrots nor an £8 million shed, my declaration is meaningless.

This is a disgraceful attack on a moral rabbit.

I have referred the matter to my accountant and will fight it all the way to tribunal.

Editor’s note: Juniper Salt-Fog of our Halifax Bureau has submitted a formal objection to this article, which she says reproduces harmful goal-hanger discourse and fails to distinguish between charity and systemic redistribution.

“Gary is not refusing to give money away,” she explained. “Sending money directly to the Treasury would merely centre Gary’s personal agency. Demanding legislation recentres the collective, especially the collective’s ability to make other people participate.”

Juniper has never paid a cent of income tax in her life, preferring to support the public finances from the recipient end through a carefully diversified portfolio of federal and provincial arts grants. These are funded by people who earn money, which she regards as an oppressive but currently necessary transitional arrangement.

She has also never watched a complete football match, regarding the winner-loser binary as needlessly adversarial, but considers Lineker one of Britain’s most important football-adjacent public intellectuals.

Juniper has requested that we withdraw the article and replace T.W. with a rotating panel of community-accountable rabbits selected through an equity-based burrow consultation.

T.W. has replied that he will accept lectures on public contribution from Juniper immediately after she makes one.

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