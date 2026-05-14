The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T.W.Burrows's avatar
T.W.Burrows
5h

Update from the Burrow:

I have been forced to revise the article in light of a major development in the packet relocation sector.

Gary appears to have been replaced by Frank.

This is how it begins, of course. First the humans replace the humans with robots. Then the robots replace the robots with sadder robots. Before long, the entire economy is just one melancholy black-plastic fellow in a grey modesty shroud handing parcels to another melancholy black-plastic fellow in a grey modesty shroud while a consultant in a fleece vest calls it “workflow optimization.”

Frank, I regret to report, does not possess Gary’s workmanlike dignity. Gary seemed to understand the task. Gary had the quiet purpose of a creature who had accepted his place in the conveyor-based hierarchy.

Frank, by contrast, looks like he has seen the source code.

I will continue monitoring the situation from beneath the shed.

If Frank begins stacking parcels into the shape of a distress signal, I shall update accordingly.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Random Archivist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture