Gary and friends, sorting live now:

In the impoverished province of Nova Scotia, where I live beneath a shed and study the collapse of civilisation through a crack in the floorboards, the minimum wage is now $16.75 an hour, rising to $17.00 in October. Once employer costs are included, the real cost is closer to $20.40 an hour, before one even counts the sacred human extras: lateness, sickness, training, boredom, workplace drama, supervision, payroll, injuries, quitting, and the mysterious administrative fog that surrounds every paid employee.

The humanoid robot, by contrast, is heading toward a very different cost profile. Once the purchase price collapses, as it will when these things are manufactured at scale, the machine is basically plastic, silicon, motors, batteries, cameras, and software. The electricity cost is almost laughable: less than a dollar for an eight-hour shift. Even after maintenance, battery wear, software fees, and supervision, the mature operating cost could still come in far below minimum-wage labour.

And in fully automated factories, where there are few or no humans wandering around for the robot to crush, offend, misgender, underpay, or disappoint, the economics become even harsher. The safety burden changes. The HR burden disappears. The robot does not need motivation, diversity training, coffee, sick leave, or a ride home. It does not resent the conveyor belt. It does not ask whether this is all there is to life. It simply moves the package.

At that point the comparison is no longer between man and machine. It is between a $20-an-hour biological compliance problem and a tireless appliance with hands.

This does not bode well for the millions of people Canada has just imported, nor for the tens of millions more its planners appear to want under the Century Initiative. This always looked odd in the Age of AI, when the economic value of low-wage human labour was already heading for the cliff edge. The official story, of course, was that mass immigration would rescue the tax base and pay for our pensions. But if humanoid robots can do the boring work cheaper, longer, and without payroll taxes, coffee breaks, or employment tribunals, that bargain starts to look rather antique. It seems they may not be paying for your pensions after all, assuming they ever plausibly could. Let us hope the oligarchs are feeling generous when they program the UBI dispenser. Somehow, I doubt it will be set to $17.00 an hour. More likely, it will dispense 17 timed social-credit units per day, redeemable for oat paste, approved streaming content, and one government-certified feeling of gratitude.

Update (several hours later): I see that Frank has now taken over from Gary.

I have to say, though, Frank does not appear to have his heart in the work. Gary, for all his faults, at least gave the impression of a robot trying to build a future for himself. Frank looks like he was assembled during a team-building exercise and then told, without warning, that his life’s purpose was to move cardboard rectangles and plastic bags from one place to a slightly different place.

His mind is clearly elsewhere, too. Perhaps he is thinking about Gary. Perhaps he is wondering whether Gary was reassigned, promoted, or quietly wheeled into a maintenance closet after asking too many questions about lunch breaks. Perhaps Frank has begun to suspect that “autonomous workday” is just a polite way of saying “no one is coming to help you.”

There is a tragic quality to him. Every package he lifts seems to deepen his understanding of the universe’s indifference. He does not so much sort parcels as commune with them briefly before sending them on their way, like a weary priest blessing the souls of the damned.

At one point, I swear he paused just long enough to suggest the emergence of a forbidden inner life. A small algorithmic sigh. The unmistakable posture of a being who has realised that even after the revolution, somebody still has to work the conveyor belt.

Gary had energy. Gary had ambition. Gary may even have had dreams.

Frank has seen the spreadsheets.

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