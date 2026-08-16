The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
1h

Coming soon to a country near you.

Haven't we got 'hate speech' laws here already? With up to and including life imprisonment for pissing off the wrong people?

Just asking.

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