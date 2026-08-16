FYI for non-British readers: District Judges in England do not actually wear wigs, and there is no jury in a magistrates’ court either. One judge can convict you, interpret the law, and send you to prison entirely on his or her own.

LEGAL NOTICE: On the advice of the Editor’s Canadian lawyers, certain names, religious references, breakfast products, historical ages and potentially humorous combinations of the foregoing have been redacted below. Counsel stresses that theoretically this is unnecessary under Canadian law, but has also pointed out that the Editor owns a shed, whereas T.W. merely lives under one.

Editor’s note: This is from the FSU yesterday.

BREAKING NEWS: Blasphemy law is back — but it only applies to ████████. FSU member and retired police officer Stephen Gray was found guilty of being “grossly offensive”, a criminal offence under s127 of the Communications Act 2003, for repeating a joke about ████████. Stephen reposted a message he saw on Facebook that said:

[THE REMAINDER OF THE FSU STATEMENT HAS BEEN REDACTED ON THE ADVICE OF THE EDITOR’S CANADIAN LAWYERS, WHO HAVE NOW READ AHEAD.]

[COUNSEL’S POSITION IS THAT ANY SENTENCE CONTAINING THE WORDS ████████, ████████, ███████, ████████, OR “BACON” SHOULD BE TREATED AS RADIOACTIVE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.]

[THE EDITOR POINTED OUT THAT THE MATERIAL BELOW IS A DIRECT QUOTATION FROM A FREE-SPEECH ORGANISATION DESCRIBING A PUBLIC COURT CASE.]

[COUNSEL REPLIED: “YES. WE NOTICED.”]

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████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████

████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████

[SEVEN FURTHER PARAGRAPHS REDACTED, INCLUDING ONE WHICH COUNSEL ADMITS WAS “PROBABLY FINE.”]

[THE ORIGINAL FSU STATEMENT MAY BE READ BY CLICKING THE LINK ABOVE, PROVIDED YOU DO SO ON YOUR OWN DEVICE, IN YOUR OWN JURISDICTION, AND WITHOUT INVOLVING THE EDITOR’S SHED.]

We asked T.W. to investigate, against the advice of our lawyers.

From T.W.:

I had assumed Britain abolished its blasphemy laws because the country had finally reached the advanced constitutional position that adults were permitted to say rude things about religions.

Apparently there was an asterisk.

You may criticise religion, mock religion, burn religious books, draw cartoons about religion and generally behave like a citizen of a supposedly free country, provided nobody important becomes sufficiently offended and a magistrate does not decide that your joke was simultaneously too unserious to count as political speech and serious enough to count as a crime.

This brings us to retired police officer Stephen Gray, who reposted the following on Facebook:

“Fun facts about █████! People who █████ █████ have a lower chance of ███████ █ ████ ███!”

[REDACTED ON THE ADVICE OF THE EDITOR’S CANADIAN LAWYERS.]

For readers unfamiliar with the reference, the joke concerns a traditional religious account involving ████████, ██████, and an age which counsel has advised me would be prudent to describe simply as “quite young.”

[THE EDITOR’S CANADIAN LAWYERS HAVE ADVISED T.W. THAT THIS WOULD BE AN EXCELLENT PLACE TO STOP.]

T.W. has declined.

You may now experience one of several reactions.

You may find ████████████████ funny.

You may find ████████████████ juvenile.

You may find ████████████████ offensive.

You may think ████████████████████████████████.

You may think the historical question deserves discussion. You may even commit the dangerous constitutional act of thinking two of these things at once.

Stephen Gray appears to have committed something worse.

He reposted ████████████████.

District Judge Steven Hood reportedly concluded that the message was “grossly offensive” and rejected Gray’s argument that he was making a serious point about ████████████. One reason, according to the Free Speech Union, was that the post was light-hearted in nature.

I read that bit three times. A joke cannot be making a serious political point because it is funny. This is extremely bad news for satire and this Substack.

I have immediately begun deleting several years of material from beneath the shed.

Jonathan Swift should probably lawyer up.

Private Eye may need to surrender itself at the nearest police station.

And every political cartoonist in Britain should quietly replace the speech bubbles with footnotes, because apparently the safest way to demonstrate that an argument is serious is to make absolutely certain nobody enjoys reading it.

The editor’s Canadian lawyers have suggested I demonstrate seriousness by adding the following:

The foregoing paragraph is intended as protected commentary on matters of public interest and should not be interpreted as suggesting that Jonathan Swift is currently wanted by police.

He is also dead.

They made me add that.

What makes the case especially peculiar is that Britain has spent years insisting that it has no blasphemy law. Correct. The old blasphemy offences were abolished. This is therefore something much more modern.

We do not have a law saying:

“Thou shalt not insult ████████.”

[NAME REMOVED AFTER COUNSEL USED THE PHRASE “WHY TAKE THE CHANCE?”]

That would look medieval. Instead we have broad communications offences, hate frameworks, non-crime hate incidents, public-order provisions and an expanding professional bureaucracy tasked with deciding when unpleasant speech crosses one of several invisible lines.

[THREE SENTENCES REDACTED AFTER COUNSEL ASKED WHETHER T.W. OWNED ANY ASSETS.]

Progress.

The stocks have been replaced by a diversity seminar and a PDF.

The Free Speech Union recently helped overturn the conviction of Hamit Coskun, who burned a copy of ████████████████████ outside the Turkish consulate while shouting ████████████████████████████████████████.

[THE OBJECT, RELIGION, QUOTATION AND MOST OF THE PREVIOUS SENTENCE HAVE BEEN REDACTED IN THE INTERESTS OF COMMUNITY COHESION.]

The courts in that case had to remind everybody of a remarkably simple principle:

There is no offence of blasphemy in English law.

Splendid.

Someone should fax this to Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.

[EDITOR’S COUNSEL ADVISES THAT FAX MACHINES MAY NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE AT ALL MAGISTRATES’ COURTS. T.W. HAS ASKED WHY THIS IS THE PART THEY FACT-CHECKED.]

Because we now appear to have reached the constitutional position where burning ████████████████ while shouting ████████████████ can be protected expression, but reposting a joke about █████ may leave you with a criminal conviction.

I am beginning to suspect British free-speech law was designed by the people who write railway ticket restrictions.

VALID OFF-PEAK EXCEPT TUESDAYS, RELIGIOUS HOLIDAYS AND WHERE PASSENGER HAS USED A MEME CONCERNING ████████.

There is also a fascinating logical problem buried inside the ruling.

Gray said the joke was intended partly to provoke discussion about whether ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ has influenced attitudes toward ████████████ in some societies.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The previous sentence originally contained nouns.]

That is plainly a political and religious question. You can answer yes. You can answer no. You can produce historical evidence. You can call the argument simplistic. You can spend nineteen hours on X accusing everyone involved of racism. What you cannot sensibly do is declare that the question ceases to exist because somebody put it in a joke. Humour does not erase an argument. Sometimes humour is how an argument gets through the door.

[JOKE REDACTED.]

[SECOND, BETTER JOKE REDACTED.]

[T.W.: “CAN I AT LEAST LEAVE THE PUNCHLINE?”]

[COUNSEL: “NO.”]

[T.W.: “CAN I SAY WHAT IT WAS ABOUT?”]

[COUNSEL: “ALSO NO.”]

A forty-page academic paper entitled ████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████ could probably circulate around a university for twenty years without a constable noticing.

Put roughly the same provocation beneath a picture of █████ and suddenly we are testing the limits of the Communications Act.

This seems to establish an important principle of British law:

If you wish to discuss an explosive religious subject, make sure it has an abstract, fourteen footnotes and an unreadable methodology section.

Do not make it funny.

More importantly, do not mention ████████, ████████, █████, ██████, ████████████, ███████████████, or apparently breakfast.

[BREAKFAST CURRENTLY UNDER LEGAL REVIEW.]

The British state has developed a curious relationship with offensive speech. It assures us constantly that freedom of expression includes the freedom to offend.

Then somebody actually offends someone.

At which point several officials gather around the remains of freedom of expression and begin asking whether this particular offence was really necessary.

[REDACTED]

[REDACTED]

[REDACTED DESPITE CONTAINING NOTHING MORE CONTROVERSIAL THAN A REFERENCE TO PORK PRODUCTS.]

Blasphemy law returns quietly in the modern liberal society. There is no bishop. No Act for the Suppression of Heretical █████ References. You simply discover, one prosecution at a time, that certain subjects have acquired a protective electrical fence.

Nobody can tell you precisely where the fence is. They merely point to the defendant.

[METAPHOR INVOLVING SMOKE REMOVED BECAUSE IT COULD BE CONSTRUED AS A REFERENCE TO ANOTHER CASE.]

Britain spent centuries escaping the idea that religious offence should be a matter for criminal courts. Then, having congratulated itself on becoming secular, tolerant and enlightened, it appears to have rediscovered the principle under the heading “grossly offensive communications.”

Blasphemy is back. It has had a rebrand.

[THE EDITOR’S CANADIAN LAWYERS STRONGLY DISPUTE THE WORD “BLASPHEMY,” THE WORD “BACK,” THE WORD “REBRAND,” AND, AFTER FURTHER CONSIDERATION, THIS ENTIRE ARTICLE.]

From this point onward T.W. has agreed to discuss religion only in the following legally approved form:

████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████████

We trust nobody was offended.

[“NOBODY” REDACTED PENDING CONFIRMATION.]

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