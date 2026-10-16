What the hell happened to Wales?

I mean that quite literally. I was there in the 1980s, when the Welsh still seemed almost ferociously proud of being Welsh. They had their own language, their own history, their own poetry, their chapels, hymns, rugby, valleys, myths and several centuries’ worth of carefully preserved grievances against the English. Welshness felt dense, old and unmistakable. Then I leave for forty years, look back in, and discover that the National Poet of Wales is explaining that she feels unwelcome because the Welsh Parliament would not let her read a poem about Gaza and transgender healthcare to the King.

I appear to have missed several intermediate stages.

For those unfamiliar with Wales, that little country to the west of England, may I be so bold as to suggest that ethnicity, language and historical identity were once fought over there with extraordinary ferocity. This is an ancient place with an ancient language, an old literary tradition, a strong Protestant inheritance and a national memory sharpened by centuries of living beside a much larger neighbour that had a habit of absorbing things.

Welshness did not use to mean a passport or a postcode with a dragon on it. It was something inherited, argued over, defended, and in some places lived with an almost unnerving intensity.

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Dylan Thomas

And for much of the twentieth century, Wales did indeed rage against the dying of its cultural light.