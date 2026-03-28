He inherited a ruined country, built enormous prisons, and locked up the gangsters who had terrorised El Salvador for years. These were not mischievous youths or misunderstood social actors. They were predators who turned whole neighbourhoods into killing fields and left tens of thousands dead.

The liberal West clutched its pearls and called him “authoritarian”, which, in the narrow technical sense, is true: he used emergency powers to imprison the men who had made ordinary life impossible. But when your country has been carved up by murder gangs, extortion rackets, and street-level terror, that is what an emergency looks like. Ordinary Salvadorans, meanwhile, have not had it this good in decades, with murder rates now among the lowest in the world.

Having hauled his country back from the abyss, Bukele can finally begin rebuilding it, and he is plainly enjoying showing off the first visible results:

Share