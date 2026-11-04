EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article appears under protest. Ms. Juniper Salt-Fog has once again threatened to report this publication to the relevant Canadian authorities unless we publish her latest contribution in full and without editorial interference. On this occasion, the allegations include creating an unsafe workplace (apparently, this Substack can be accessed via the Internet from one of her grant-funded fibre arts safe spaces), perpetuating epistemic violence, and failing to provide adequate emotional accommodation for her sourdough starter (her kitchen has Wi-Fi too). Our lawyers advise that defending ourselves against these accusations could prove considerably more expensive than publishing the article (I say “lawyers”, but in reality all we have is T.W. Burrows’ cousin, who lives under an abandoned manure spreader in the back field and once chewed through a copy of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms). We therefore reproduce it below, entirely against our better judgement. Readers are advised that Ms. Salt-Fog’s opinions are her own, although she maintains that this distinction is itself a form of institutional violence.

I have just returned from Portland, Oregon, where I was privileged to participate in a five-day Trans-Coastal Fellowship in Countercultural Succession and Institutional Care, generously supported by two Nova Scotia arts grants and a municipal knowledge-exchange initiative.

The experience was profoundly affirming.

Portland is extraordinary. I felt immediately at home among its community facilitators, intersectional artists, restorative urbanists, somatic grief practitioners, and people working courageously at the intersection of justice and coffee.

I was particularly moved by its coffee.

On my first morning, I ordered an ethically sourced oat-milk latte from a gender-expansive barista who gently invited me to reconsider whether my request for a large constituted an unconscious reproduction of size-based hierarchy.

We held space for the discomfort.

By the time my coffee arrived, I had learned something important about myself.

The latte cost $14.75.

I tipped 30 percent.

You cannot put a price on personal growth.

My trip was undertaken as part of an emerging research project into the historical development of progressive urban communities, with particular reference to Portland, Oregon, Portland, Maine, and my beloved K’jipuktuk, the place still called Halifax by those whose relationships with naming remain insufficiently examined.

My findings have been extraordinary.

I believe we can now identify three distinct phases in the historical development of socially conscious communities.

The Hippie → The Hipster → The Wokester.

Not all pipelines are toxic!

And I am delighted to report that we have already reached the final stage in some communities, although much work remains to be done in spreading these achievements to less enlightened regions, where people still labour under the misconception that freedom includes the right to disagree with us.

From Resistance to Resourcing

The movement began in the 1960s, when brave young people rejected the oppressive conventions of Western capitalist society.

They grew their hair, removed their shoes, rejected consumerism, experimented with communal ownership, and challenged the authority of government, corporations and conventional social institutions.

Their guiding philosophy was beautifully simple.

Nobody has the right to tell me how to live.

It was an important beginning, although subsequent generations have recognised certain limitations in this early understanding of freedom.

For example, the hippies generally assumed that individual autonomy was desirable.

This was understandable in the historical context. The conceptual tools necessary to distinguish between authentic self-expression and the reproduction of unconscious structural harm had not yet been developed.

These courageous pioneers therefore believed that people should be free to say what they thought, dress as they pleased, and organise their lives without external supervision, apart from the occasional financial intervention by their wealthy parents.

We have since made tremendous progress, particularly in reducing our dependence on wealthy parents. Thanks to expanded welfare programmes, government grants, NGO appointments and university tenure, the taxpayer can now assume many of the financial responsibilities previously borne by Mummy and Daddy. We call this independence from the patriarchy.

In 1968, the Lair Hill neighbourhood of Portland, Oregon, became a centre of hippie activity, attracting young countercultural settlers seeking cheap accommodation, communal living and freedom from conventional social expectations. The city authorities, concerned that the area might develop into another San Francisco-style Haight-Ashbury, attempted to suppress the emerging community through restrictions on public spaces and housing.

Today, I am proud to say, we possess the institutional expertise to manage public spaces through considerably more compassionate means.

Rather than excluding people because they look different, we conduct structured assessments of whether their presence might compromise the emotional safety of historically marginalised stakeholders.

The distinction is fundamental.

We also provide an appeal process.

Naturally, the appeal must be submitted in writing, using approved terminology, within fourteen working days.

This is what our grandparents were fighting for.

The Hipster Revolution

The second phase emerged as formerly neglected neighbourhoods became centres of artistic expression, independent commerce and ethical consumption.

I was fascinated to discover that Portland, Maine, experienced a similar transformation. It seems that communities bearing the name Portland enjoy a distinct evolutionary advantage in the enlightenment process I am describing. I have therefore proposed that Halifax be renamed Portland, although naturally we would use the Mi’kmaw translation. A preliminary grant application has been submitted to fund a two-year consultation into how best to translate a colonial English place-name without perpetuating the violence of colonial English place-naming.

During the 1970s, artists, musicians and craftspeople moved into its inexpensive Old Port district, establishing studios, galleries and alternative businesses.

This was an important development.

The original hippies had rejected capitalism, but their successors recognised that capitalism could be transformed through the simple expedient of charging more for things.

Coffee, for example, had historically been sold as an ordinary beverage.

We reconceptualised it as an ethically mediated experience of agricultural solidarity, transnational accountability and personal authenticity.

The price increased accordingly.

Similarly, when the early hippies were not smoking their vegetables, they were growing them in an effort to escape industrial food systems, although many found it more convenient to have their parents deliver groceries.

We took this practice further by establishing curated farmers’ markets where vegetables could be sold at prices reflecting their full emotional and ideological value.

A carrot is no longer simply a carrot.

It is a land-based intervention in extractive foodways.

I recently purchased six for $19.

They were beautiful. Although I did feel that the more phallic specimens were perpetuating problematic forms of patriarchal agricultural expression.

I photographed them beside a small ceramic bowl made by my dear friend Maeve Brinehart, whose practice explores the intergenerational memory of clay.

The bowl cost $74.

Maeve does not believe in capitalism, but she accepts e-transfer in recognition of the material realities of contemporary precarity.

These transformations had another important benefit.

As formerly inexpensive neighbourhoods became fashionable, property values rose dramatically.

Some original residents were unfortunately unable to remain in their homes.

This caused considerable concern among my colleagues, particularly those of us who had recently purchased homes in these neighbourhoods.

Fortunately, we responded through a series of community consultations, anti-displacement workshops and participatory listening circles.

I personally facilitated a session entitled Whose Rent? Whose Grief? Toward a More Accountable Understanding of Being Priced Out.

Several displaced residents were invited to share their experiences.

One gentleman asked whether the municipality could help him find somewhere affordable to live.

I explained that we were currently in the listening phase.

He became quite angry.

His response demonstrated precisely why the listening phase was necessary.

The Final Evolution

During my third day in Portland, I experienced what I can only describe as a profound moment of historical clarity.

I was attending a workshop on Beyond Dissent: Institutionalising the Ethics of Transformative Accountability when our facilitator made an observation that has remained with me.

The early counterculture had spent decades opposing the Establishment.

But what if we could become the Establishment?

I felt a physical sensation in my chest.

At first, I thought it was the kombucha.

Then I understood.

The entire history of progressive activism had been moving towards this extraordinary achievement.

The hippies had challenged authority.

Their children had transformed culture.

We had finally developed the qualifications necessary to administer society ourselves.

Consider how far we have come.

In the 1960s, young people protested against university administrators who attempted to control what students could say.

Today, our universities employ entire departments devoted to ensuring that students are protected from harmful forms of expression.

Where earlier generations struggled against institutional conformity, we have developed sophisticated mechanisms to promote shared values through mandatory training and inclusive language policies.

The old authorities had often relied upon punishment, threats and social exclusion.

Our approach begins with care.

When somebody expresses an opinion inconsistent with community standards, we offer them an opportunity to reflect upon the harm they may have caused.

Where necessary, this can include a facilitated dialogue, professional development training, a formal accountability process, or temporary removal from the community.

The individual remains free to participate.

Participation simply requires agreement with the conditions established by the group.

Some people find this confusing.

I generally recommend further training.

The Question of Freedom

A particularly moving aspect of my Portland fellowship concerned the relationship between personal autonomy and collective responsibility.

The original hippies believed that freedom meant being left alone.

This was a beautiful but immature conception of liberation.

True freedom requires infrastructure.

A person cannot be genuinely free while other people remain free to express ideas that may cause them distress.

We must therefore create the conditions in which everyone can experience authentic self-expression without encountering inappropriate expressions of authenticity from others.

My dear friend Priya Saltmarsh has devoted her professional life to precisely this challenge.

Priya is an Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility consultant whose work spans several universities and public institutions.

She charges $1,850 for a three-hour session, plus travel and accommodation.

I consider this extraordinarily modest given the complexity of the work.

Last month, Priya facilitated a workshop in Halifax during which an older gentleman asked why people were no longer allowed to express ordinary disagreements without being accused of causing harm.

Priya listened with admirable patience.

Then she explained that the gentleman’s reliance upon the concept of ordinary disagreement reflected an unexamined position of epistemic privilege.

He replied that he had only asked a question.

This was, of course, another manifestation of the problem.

The conversation continued for forty minutes.

Eventually, the gentleman left.

I understand that Priya subsequently incorporated the incident into a new training module on managing resistance to inclusive organisational change. It now also forms part of her doctoral thesis, which explores the lived experience of being Priya Saltmarsh through a series of personal reflections, diary entries and accounts of conversations in which other people failed to understand her.

The institution has already expressed interest.

This is how progress reproduces itself.

Bringing the Portland Model Home

I returned to Halifax filled with renewed hope.

Our city has already made tremendous progress towards the Portland model.

Despite our modest size and Nova Scotia’s distinction of having the lowest median after-tax income of any Canadian province, Halifax possesses an extraordinary concentration of universities, artist-run centres, community organisations, professional facilitators, public-sector communications specialists, anti-oppression consultants, and ethically conscious cafés. Indeed, I believe we are approaching the point where every resident could have their own personal community facilitator. We are currently seeking funding to establish whether this is feasible. Naturally, we would have to ensure that the facilitators themselves had access to appropriate facilitation.

We have established a remarkable ecosystem of people whose professional responsibilities involve helping other people understand how they should behave.

There remains work to be done. We must always do the work. Not literal work, obviously, but the far more demanding labour of attending workshops, interrogating our privilege, holding space, and ensuring that those still engaged in literal work understand why their taxes must continue to fund ours.

Halifax still contains older residents who appear to believe that their long association with the city entitles them to express opinions about its future.

I frequently encounter such individuals in the North End.

They speak fondly of the days when ordinary working people could afford to live near the waterfront.

Some even complain that the neighbourhood has become dominated by affluent professionals who regard themselves as opponents of affluence.

I try to receive these observations without judgement.

One man recently told me that he had lived in the North End for sixty-three years and did not recognise the place anymore.

I invited him to participate in a community memory workshop.

He asked whether it would bring back the hardware store.

I explained that our project sought to preserve the emotional memory of disappearing neighbourhood infrastructure through a participatory textile intervention.

He said something inappropriate.

I have chosen to regard his hostility as an invitation to deepen our work.

My colleague Caleb Softacre is particularly enthusiastic about the possibilities.

Caleb, who works in mobility justice, believes that Halifax can become a truly inclusive city once private automobiles have been substantially restricted.

He recently presented an ambitious proposal to reduce parking availability in the North End.

I congratulated him.

Naturally, I raised a small concern about access to my Subaru, which I require for mutual-aid logistics, visits to my parents in Bedford, and occasional trips to the farmers’ market.

Caleb reassured me that exemptions could be considered for vehicles performing essential community functions.

This was deeply affirming.

I have begun preparing an application.

The Problem of the Original Hippies

There is, however, one troubling obstacle to the successful completion of our project.

Some of the original hippies are still alive.

Even more concerning, a number appear to have retained their youthful hostility towards authority, government interference and restrictions on free expression. Some have even begun questioning the legitimacy of the very institutions their movement helped inspire.

This is deeply disappointing.

We have spent decades constructing a comprehensive institutional framework to protect people from harmful expressions of individual freedom, only to discover that some of our founding generation still believe freedom means being left alone.

Clearly, these people have not completed the necessary work.

I have therefore proposed a programme of compulsory intergenerational re-education, beginning with a workshop entitled Questioning Authority: When Resistance Becomes Harm.

Attendance will be mandatory.

The Work Ahead

I am now preparing a proposal for Halifax Regional Municipality entitled From Resistance to Resourcing: A Trans-Coastal Framework for Post-Countercultural Governance and Community-Based Accountability.

The initiative will involve twelve workshops, three public consultations, an artist residency, two interdepartmental working groups, and a participatory exhibition exploring the journey from individual freedom to collective behavioural responsibility.

Priya has agreed to oversee the accountability framework.

Caleb will coordinate mobility justice.

Maeve will produce a series of ceramic vessels representing the emotional transition from protest to policy.

My friend Saffron Gale has expressed preliminary interest in developing a radio documentary for a public broadcaster.

We have provisionally entitled it The Revolution Learned to Listen.

The projected budget is $418,000.

I believe the work will be transformative.

And as I sit here in my North End apartment, looking out across the damp rooftops towards the harbour, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

Those young people who gathered in communes in the 1960s could scarcely have imagined what their descendants would achieve.

They rejected authority.

We developed accountability.

They rejected institutions.

We secured institutional funding.

They demanded the freedom to live without interference.

We established a comprehensive framework to ensure that everybody exercises that freedom appropriately.

Their revolution was beautiful, messy, spontaneous and completely lacking in measurable outcomes.

Ours has an organisational structure.

It has a strategic plan.

It has a complaints procedure.

And, after fifty years of struggle, it has finally acquired something the original hippies could scarcely have dreamed of.

A Human Resources Department.

I think they would be proud.

P.S. I have received preliminary approval for a follow-up fellowship in Portland, Maine, where I hope to investigate whether the same transformative process can be reproduced in smaller coastal communities. The proposed title is From Lobster to Liberation: Decolonising the Working Waterfront Through Institutional Care.

P.P.S. My return flight from Oregon generated approximately 1.3 tonnes of carbon-equivalent emissions, according to an estimate provided by a colleague. I have offset the resulting climate grief through a six-week somatic resilience programme, which I will be facilitating in Halifax at $175 per participant. Space is limited.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Unlike Juniper, The Random Archivist does not enjoy the luxury of being funded involuntarily by taxpayers through government grants. We rely instead on the quaint, increasingly obsolete practice of asking people to pay voluntarily for something they enjoy. An annual subscription costs just $22 USD, considerably less than one of Juniper’s workshops, and you are under no obligation to attend a listening circle if you decline.

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