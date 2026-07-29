Why does anyone trust these numbers from the UK Government?

Particularly when we can use our own eyes and ears:

But what else can we expect from Shabana Mahmood? She recently boasted that her government had foiled a far-right terror plot against Muslims and “saved lives.” The supposed terrorists turned out to be men filming with drones. She never apologised.

The British people, and Western civilisation itself, are being undermined from within by officials who treat deception as policy and lying as a professional skill.

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