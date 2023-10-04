French Canadian Politician: Ensuring French Content in Canada Is Worth Violating Freedom of Expression

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchFrench Canadian Politician: Ensuring French Content in Canada Is Worth Violating Freedom of ExpressionJust in case you were wondering what Trudeau's Bill C11 is all about.The Random ArchivistOct 04, 2023∙ Paid1311ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist