After hearing a recording published by Rebel News and attributed by Rebel News to a Canadian imam discussing marriage involving girls as young as four, I decided to find out how far the underlying jurisprudence went. I found related jurisprudence in rulings published by Islamweb, a major Islamic religious portal.

This is not an anonymous blog maintained by an eccentric cleric in a basement. Islamweb’s service agreement identifies it as an electronic platform affiliated with Qatar’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. It maintains an extensive, searchable fatwa service through which questions of Islamic law are answered and published.

Fatwa No. 78529, published on November 9, 2006, addresses sexual activity involving a prepubescent wife described as too young to tolerate penetrative intercourse. I have omitted the direct link because I do not wish to direct readers to a page discussing sexual acts involving children. Readers wishing to verify the ruling can search Islamweb by the fatwa number. The questioner specifically challenges earlier rulings concerning non-penetrative sexual acts with a prepubescent wife, details I will not reproduce here.

The answer does not reject the premise. It does not identify the girl’s consent, understanding or puberty as absolute barriers. Instead, it states that the acts mentioned are subject to “controls” explained in another fatwa and repeats the general rule that a husband may obtain sexual enjoyment from his wife as he wishes, provided no physical harm is supposedly caused.

The ruling then rejects puberty as a necessary threshold. Citing Maliki jurisprudence, it argues that there is no fixed age because girls differ in bodily size and physical capacity. It quotes a Maliki jurist as saying that puberty is not a condition because sexual enjoyment can occur without it.

Strip away the religious terminology and the reasoning is clear. The answer accepts that a marriage contract may precede puberty. Sexual access is then regulated according to an adult assessment of what the girl’s body can physically withstand. Her age, understanding and ability to give meaningful consent are displaced by a supposed “no harm” test administered by adults who already claim marital rights over her.

The graphic details are unnecessary, and I will not repeat them here. The principle is bad enough. A religious portal affiliated with the Qatari government has published a ruling that treats sexual activity involving a prepubescent girl as a question of permissible methods and physical tolerance.

Marriage does not manufacture consent. Puberty does not confer adulthood. Religious language does not turn the sexual abuse of a child into a marital entitlement.

When a recording attributed by Rebel News to a Canadian imam discusses the permissibility of marrying four-year-olds, Canadians are not witnessing an exotic theological disagreement to be admired from a respectful distance. They are confronting a direct collision with the laws and moral instincts by which this country protects its children.

The question for Canadian hospitals, prisons, schools and other public institutions is simple: What scrutiny do they apply before employing, engaging or formally recognising religious authorities, and would they continue that relationship with anyone who publicly defended such doctrines?

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