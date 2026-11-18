TL;DR:

I was 22. He was 37. I wanted celebrity friends, so I flirted with him, gave him my number, accepted his champagne and stayed overnight at his house. He was charming, gave me a spare bedroom and never made a move. For years, I thought it was a funny story. I even wished we’d kissed, because that would have made it more interesting. Then I watched a documentary about allegations against an entirely different celebrity and realised how close I’d come to something that never happened. Naturally, The Times gave me two pages to tell the world about my ordeal.

I’m considering another chapter in my forthcoming novel, The Last Stage of Western Civilisation. I’m thinking of calling it How Feminism Accidentally Invented the Caliphate.

Perhaps something like this: