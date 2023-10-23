Florida Surgeon General: "I recommend against the Covid 19 Booster for under 65s"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchFlorida Surgeon General: "I recommend against the Covid 19 Booster for under 65s""The State of Florida prioritizes data and common sense, not Pharma profits or political ideology!"The Random ArchivistOct 23, 2023∙ Paid1825ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist