You’ve probably never heard of the term “RCP 8.5” — the highest-emission scenario used by climate scientists to project the planet’s future. But if you’ve read about climate change, you’ve seen the numbers and nightmarish outcomes it produced: 4°C of warming by 2100, sometimes 5°C, sea level rising multiple feet, parts of the planet too hot for humans.

Those numbers shaped a decade and a half of climate journalism, including a lot of my own when I covered climate change at Time magazine. I didn’t always know — and didn’t always communicate — that the scenario behind the most apocalyptic, attention-getting findings was largely an attempt to imagine how bad things could get, not a true forecast. But I wasn’t alone. RCP 8.5 was a frequent background presence in climate journalism.

Last month, though, the scientists who built that scenario formally retired it. In a paper published in Geoscientific Model Development, Detlef van Vuuren and more than 40 co-authors eliminated RCP 8.5 from the scenarios that will feed into the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) Seventh Assessment Report, which is due in 2029.

There are things I admire about humans: thumbs, sealed food containers, and root vegetables placed in predictable locations. But one practice remains so deranged that even the owls discuss it in low tones. You frighten your own young, professionally, in brightly coloured rooms, under fluorescent lights, with worksheets.

In the burrow, we teach danger. A fox is not a social construct. An owl is not a problematic night chicken. The world contains teeth. But there is a difference between showing a leveret the emergency tunnel and placing him before a felt board at age seven to explain that the meadow will boil, the sky is dying, his mother is complicit, and the only ethical future is a grief workshop with vegan snacks.

For years, the adult human class took a worst-case computer-model scenario, assembled from heroic assumptions and institutional incense, stripped away the caveats, polished it like a sacred skull, and carried it into the classroom. They did not say, “Children, this is a high-end emissions pathway used for modelling.” They said, in effect, “The future is a burning orphanage and you are all implicated.” The child did not hear RCP 8.5. The child heard, “You will not grow old.” The child did not hear uncertainty. The child heard, “Your hamster died because your father drives to work.”

These adults consider themselves compassionate. They can detect harm in a sandwich, a pronoun, or a cheerful badger story. Yet somehow they could not detect the harm in telling children that existence itself was an emergency caused by everyone they love. A child draws a house. “Interesting. Is it carbon-neutral?” A child draws a family. “Beautiful. Have we thought about overpopulation?” At no point does anyone say, “Perhaps Malcolm should master long division before processing planetary grief.”

“Science evolves.” Very good. Does childhood unevolve? Can the child who absorbed apocalypse as moral weather be patched to Version 2.1: Less Apocalyptic? No. The dread has entered the water table.

The adult class will never say, “We frightened the children.” They will say, “Young people are experiencing climate emotions.” They will never say, “We turned school into an apocalypse chapel.” They will say, “Learners are engaging with planetary uncertainty.” A weasel kills a hen and looks ashamed. A human kills hope and forms a committee.

Children need truth with proportion, courage, competence, and adults who have not mistaken terror for seriousness. Here is the world. It is beautiful. It is dangerous. It is still yours. Learn. Build. Repair. Laugh. Question adults who enjoy frightening you. Be suspicious of anyone who converts your fear into funding.

And if a “facilitator” named Juniper Salt-Fog invites seven-year-olds to process their “climate grief” before they have mastered fractions, evacuate the children immediately and seal the room until the grant cycle ends.

The young do not need apocalypse managers. They do not need grief circles or adults who turn childhood fear into grant applications with the word “climate” stapled to the title. Nor do they need their nightmares laundered upward into billion-dollar transition schemes for BlackRock, Brookfield, Al Gore, and the other cathedral builders of carbon guilt. They need truth. They need grown-ups who can look at potential dangers without converting them into a cult, a revenue stream, and a lesson plan.

In short, they need human adults with spines.

Unfortunately, in Western civilisation’s great self-administered flirtation with extinction, the spine appears to have gone first.

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