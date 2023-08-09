FDA Can Publish False Information With "Sovereign Immunity", They Claim

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchFDA Can Publish False Information With "Sovereign Immunity", They ClaimThe FDA Can Say Ivermectin Is Only for Horses, and Do So With Impunity, They ClaimThe Random ArchivistAug 09, 2023∙ Paid2071ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist