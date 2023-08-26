The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random Archivist

Fauci: Wearing a mask might make people feel better, but it's not protecting them

(Of course, that was science before The Science TM of the Great Reset)
The Random Archivist's avatar
The Random Archivist
Aug 26, 2023
∙ Paid

The full video is for paid subscribers

© 2026 The Random Archivist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture