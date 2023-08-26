Fauci: Wearing a mask might make people feel better, but it's not protecting them

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchFauci: Wearing a mask might make people feel better, but it's not protecting them(Of course, that was science before The Science TM of the Great Reset)The Random ArchivistAug 26, 2023∙ Paid1ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist