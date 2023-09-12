Fauci Tries to Dismiss Cochrane Mask Study

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchFauci Tries to Dismiss Cochrane Mask StudyThe authoritarians will never admit they didn't act based on good science, they must have their masks in order to keep the masses compliant. The Random ArchivistSep 12, 2023∙ Paid1733ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist