I have been asked whether being called “Far Right”, increasingly by the mainstream media, is now a comedic badge of honour.

From under the shed, where I keep three carrots, one cracked saucer, and a working knowledge of twentieth-century murder slogans, I have observed that humans are very good at laughing at danger during the opening scene. It gives them the feeling of courage without the inconvenience of preparation. Someone says, “They called me a Nazi,” and the sensible chap on the Right chuckles into his microphone. “Well, I must be over the target.”

Yes. Possibly.

Also, there may be a target.

This distinction appears to have escaped several men with good microphones and the survival awareness of a pheasant in a waistcoat. They understand the insult. They do not understand the machinery. They think name-calling is still name-calling, as if politics is a playground and the worst that can happen is someone writes a rude word on your lunchbox. It is not. We are no longer in the age of ordinary insult. We are in the age of moral red dot tagging.

Nazi. Fascist. Threat to democracy. Danger to humanity. Enemy of decency. Stochastic menace. Far-right extremist. Anti-this. Phobic-that. The terms change depending on the grant cycle, but the function remains the same. A person is converted into a category. The category is converted into permission. The permission is distributed through newspapers, panels, classrooms, podcasts, comedy shows, search results, activists with neck tattoos, lawyers with tote bags, and one sad-eyed bishop who believes courage means nodding at The Guardian.

Then everyone stands back.

No one ordered anything.

No one said the words.

No one loaded the weapon.

No one pushed the mentally unstable furry over the edge. Nor the twitching Reddit commissar, the Discord Jacobin, the antidepressant samurai, or the little algorithm-poisoned goblin with a manifesto in twelve fonts. Of course not. They merely built the cliff, painted arrows on the path, called it civic responsibility, and waited for gravity.

In Musk’s case, they merely told the public he was Hitler with a very big bank account, Mussolini with rockets, Goebbels with Wi-Fi, a fascist space goblin trying to privatise oxygen. They merely instructed the respectable classes how to properly hate him.

“Properly.”

That was the word that interested me. A major Canadian newspaper, a paper read by people who iron their panic, apparently thought the correct problem was not hatred, but technique. How to properly hate a man. Not crudely. Not in the vulgar way. Not like a trucker outside Parliament with a handwritten sign and frozen sandwiches. No, no. Properly. With editorial standards. With tasteful fonts. With that damp Canadian posture that says murder is wrong unless first translated into governance language.

This is how the new thing works. The people who prepare the room never look like assassins. They look like editors. They look like professors. They look like communications directors. They look like peoplekind who say “harm” six times before lunch and have never once wondered whether their own sentences have consequences. Their hands are clean because they never touch the sharp object. They only pass around the photograph of the man with the words already written underneath.

Nazi.

Fascist.

Monster.

Threat.

Then one day, some twitching little pilgrim of the algorithm, half-educated, half-medicated, fully convinced he has been called by History itself, decides they understand the assignment. They heard the sermons. They have seen the clips. They know the target is not really a person. Persons have wives, children, jokes, sweat, breakfast habits, bad knees, childhood photographs, and legal protections. This one is different. This one has been processed. This one has passed through the moral abattoir and come out stamped for public disposal.

Bang.

Then comes the candlelight.

The people who spent years turning the man into a vermin-shaped idea appear on television with the faces of rural undertakers. They are shocked. They are saddened. They are deeply concerned about rhetoric. They call for unity. Unity is very important after the bullet has completed the policy work. They say there is no place for violence in our democracy, which is technically true, because they placed it just outside the door and gave it a map.

There will be no responsibility, of course. Responsibility is for people who own trucks, farms, small businesses, churches, or opinions from before breakfast became decolonised. Responsibility does not apply to the professional class. The professional class has context. The professional class has nuance. The professional class has “a broader conversation.” They did not mean for anyone to do anything. They merely meant for everyone to understand that something had to be done.

This is the genius of respectable incitement. The signal is never a command. It is a weather system. You change the air until lightning becomes likely, then act astonished when the barn burns.

I have seen humans pretend not to know this before. They always pretend not to know it. They act as if language is harmless right up until the moment they need to prosecute someone else’s language as literal violence. If a farmer says something cross about a government minister, the entire cathedral of safety descends upon him. Words wound. Words endanger. Words create unsafe conditions. Words radicalise. Words threaten democracy. Words are not just words. Everyone must attend a workshop and apologise to a fern.

But when the correct people spend years calling a man a Nazi, suddenly words are only words again. Curious, that.

The Left has invented a moral machine with a removable conscience. Feed in an opponent. Add labels. Repeat at volume. Watch the employers tremble, the banks reconsider, the police monitor, the friends back away, the children worry, the strangers fantasise, the lunatics glow in the dark.

If nothing physical happens, the machine has still worked. The target is isolated. If something physical does happen, the operators step aside and point to the madman.

“We condemn this senseless act.”

Senseless. Always senseless. The most carefully prepared acts in modern politics are always described as senseless by the people who spent the previous year manufacturing the sense.

This is why the Right’s little joke is insufficient. Yes, laugh at the smear if you must. Laughter is useful. Laughter keeps the knees from buckling. Laughter tells the cowards they failed to break you at the first swing. But do not confuse morale with analysis. A man can laugh at the wanted poster while still noticing it contains his face.

The purpose of these labels is not merely to hurt your feelings. It is to alter your status. It is to move you from citizen to problem, from problem to threat, from threat to infestation, from infestation to cleanup. Once that shift occurs, every cruelty begins to look like maintenance. Fired? Consequence. Debanked? Safety. Censored? Moderation. Assaulted? Tensions are high. Killed? Tragic, of course, but perhaps we need to understand the wider context.

So no, I do not have any plans to wear any “Far Right” smear as a badge of honour, nor will I be standing there with a little chart explaining that today’s “far right” was normal centre-ground opinion about fifteen minutes ago. This “Far Right” labelling is chalk around the body before the body has fallen. And the people drawing it know exactly how chalk works.

Now in Britain, Restore has found the phrase the old hate machine was never built to survive: I don’t care.

Not “I apologise if anyone was offended.” Not “let me clarify my remarks.” Not “as a lifelong moderate, I reject all forms of extremism while gently raising a concern about being stabbed on a train by a man the Home Office lost in 2019.” No. “I don’t care. Call me Far Right. Call me racist. Call me whatever little warning label your committee printed this morning. I don’t care.”

It speaks to the millions of ordinary British men and women who had stopped voting because every ballot seemed to offer the same managed decline with a different rosette. It speaks to people tired of defending views that were normal yesterday: families, law, sex, nation, public safety, the small eccentric belief that Britain should not be run as a moral laundromat for everyone else’s catastrophes. They do not want another decade of crouching, explaining, apologising, and producing little charts proving they are not monsters. They want a politics that stops flinching.

If Restore pursues that logic without blinking, without vanity, without stupid violence, and without being dragged into the traps laid for it, it will win. Maybe sooner than the people in lanyards think. A movement that refuses the shame ritual has already broken the first spell.

But everyone should understand what comes next. The elites will not respond by becoming reasonable. They will accelerate the labelling machine. Every grandmother who wants controlled borders will become Far Right. Every father who wants his daughter safe will become Far Right. Every worker who asks why his town was sacrificed will become Far Right. The label will be sprayed over ordinary decent people at industrial scale, because the label is all they have left. They cannot defend what they have done to Britain. They can only mark the witnesses as dangerous.

And we know where this ends.

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