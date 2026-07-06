Let’s fact-check this from the U.S. Government:

Ultimately all radical Islamic movements in the world identify the, the West writ large, but the United States in particular, as the greatest evil on the earth. And every chance they have—the notion that somehow radical Islam would be comfortable with simply controlling some province in Iraq or Syria is just not borne out by history. Radical Islam has shown that their desire is not simply to occupy one part of the world and be happy with their own little caliphate. They want to expand. It is a—it is a—it's revolutionary in its nature. It seeks to expand and to control more territories and more people. And radical Islam has designs openly on the West, on the United States, on Europe. We've seen that progress there as well. And they are prepared to conduct acts of terrorism, in the case of Iran nation-state actions, assassinations, murders, you name it, whatever it takes for them to gain their influence and ultimately their domination of different cultures and societies. That's an—a clear and imminent threat to the world and to the broader West, but especially to the United States who they identify as the chief source of evil on the planet. Okay, the reason why they hate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the leadership of—of the UAE, of Bahrain, is because they've allowed the United States to partner with them. That's why they hate them. They consider them infidels for it. They hate Israel. But they also hate America. And they hate anywhere in the world that we have influence, they seek to attack it, including here in the homeland. If you look at the domestic terrorist—at the attacks that have happened here domestically, the overwhelming majority of them have been inspired by radical Islamic viewpoints.

Claim 1: Radical Islamist movements identify the U.S. and West as central enemies

Supported. The National Counterterrorism Center says al-Qaeda’s goal was a “pan-Islamic caliphate,” and that it sought to unite Muslims to fight “the West, especially the United States,” overthrow regimes it deemed apostate, expel Western influence, and defeat Israel. NCTC also notes al-Qaeda’s 1998 declaration saying it was the duty of Muslims to kill U.S. civilians and military personnel and their allies “everywhere.” SOURCE

The FBI’s post-9/11 testimony says al-Qaeda viewed the U.S. as an “infidel” state and as the essential supporter of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, and the UN, all of which al-Qaeda treated as enemies. The same testimony cites bin Laden’s 1998 fatwa calling for the killing of Americans, civilian and military, wherever possible. SOURCE

Verdict: Rubio is right on the core point. This is not a hostile Western projection onto al-Qaeda. It is in al-Qaeda’s own stated program.

Claim 2: They are expansionary, not content with “their own little caliphate”

Supported. NCTC describes ISIS/ISIL’s stated goal as solidifying and expanding territorial control over lands once ruled by early Muslim caliphs and governing under its strict interpretation of sharia. It also notes that ISIS declared a caliphate in 2014, announced “provinces” outside Iraq and Syria, attracted foreign fighters including Westerners, and issued repeated calls for attacks against U.S. and Western interests around the world. SOURCE

The current threat picture also supports Rubio’s broader point. ODNI’s 2026 threat remarks say al-Qaeda and ISIS remain the biggest threat to U.S. interests overseas in parts of Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia, and that both exploit instability and ungoverned territory to rebuild capability and leadership. SOURCE

Verdict: Correct. The historical record of ISIS alone destroys the “they only want one province” argument.

Claim 3: Iran uses state power, proxies, assassinations, and terrorism

Supported. The FBI says the Iranian regime presents threats through cyber operations, foreign intelligence, and terrorism, and that Iran has exported repression through harassment and lethal targeting of dissidents, including Americans in the U.S. SOURCE

The FBI also testified in December 2025 that Iran continues to plot attacks against former U.S. officials in retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, supports proxies such as Lebanese Hezbollah, and has conducted surveillance of Jewish and Israeli facilities and persons in the U.S. SOURCE

Treasury has described an Iranian transnational assassination network operating at the behest of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, targeting Iranian dissidents and opposition activists, with plots in the United States and operations across multiple jurisdictions. In June 2026, Reuters reported that the U.S., Australia, European allies, and others condemned Iran-backed “lethal plotting” by the IRGC Intelligence Organization, Quds Force, and Ministry of Intelligence and Security against dissidents, journalists, and Jewish communities. SOURCE - SOURCE

Verdict: Correct. Rubio’s “assassinations, murders, you name it” line is not rhetoric floating in the air. It matches U.S. law-enforcement, sanctions, and allied intelligence claims.

Claim 4: Iran’s revolutionary ideology is transnational

Supported. Iran’s constitution says the Islamic Revolution is to continue “at home and abroad,” that the constitution will work with Islamic and popular movements toward a “single world community,” and that the IRGC has an ideological mission of jihad, described there as extending “the sovereignty of God’s law throughout the world.” SOURCE

The same constitution says Iran’s foreign policy is to be framed by Islamic criteria, “fraternal commitment to all Muslims,” and support for “freedom fighters of the world,” while Article 154 says Iran supports struggles against “oppressors in every corner of the globe.” SOURCE

Verdict: Correct with one caveat. Iran’s constitution also contains diplomatic language about noninterference and peaceful relations, but the revolutionary, transnational mission is plainly there.

Claim 5: Europe and the wider West have seen this threat too

Supported. Europol’s TE-SAT 2025 summary reported 58 terrorist attacks in EU member states in 2024, including 24 jihadist attacks, up from 14 in 2023. It also reported that jihadist attacks caused five deaths and 18 injuries, while only two injuries were attributed to other forms of terrorism. SOURCE

Verdict: Correct. Europe remains part of the target set, although the threat landscape also includes other ideologies.

Claim 6: The overwhelming majority of international-terrorism-related attacks inside the United States have been carried out by homegrown violent extremists inspired by violent Islamist ideology

Supported. The FBI distinguishes between domestic terrorism, meaning violence driven by ideological goals “stemming from domestic influences,” and international terrorism, meaning violent criminal acts inspired by or associated with designated foreign terrorist organizations or state sponsors. That distinction matters because an attack can happen inside the United States while still being classified by the FBI as international-terrorism-related if the attacker is inspired by ISIS, al-Qaeda, or a similar foreign terrorist organization. SOURCE

In its FY 2027 budget request, the FBI says international terrorists remain “one of the greatest, most immediate threats to the homeland.” It specifically says that Homegrown Violent Extremists inspired by violent Sunni extremist ideology aspire to carry out attacks in the United States, then gives the key statistic: “In the last decade, 30 of the 33 IT-related attacks in the United States were perpetrated by HVEs.” That is roughly 91 percent. SOURCE

Verdict: Correct, if Rubio is using “domestic attacks” in the ordinary sense of terrorist attacks carried out here in the United States, rather than the FBI’s narrower formal category of Domestic Terrorism. On the FBI’s international-terrorism-related denominator, “overwhelming majority” is not spin. It is 30 out of 33.

That all sounds rather dangerous.

Fortunately, we in the West have solved this problem by placing our national security in the hands of border agencies and immigration departments who can spot a pensioner carrying the wrong chutney through customs from thirty yards away.

So there’s no need to worry. Obviously we would never allow radical Islamists into our countries by accident, on purpose, through incompetence, through ideology, through cowardice, through asylum loopholes, through “community partnership,” through judicial improv, through missing paperwork, through deleted files, through appeals lasting longer than the Roman Empire, or through a general administrative commitment to mistaking national survival for rudeness.

Comments switched off, because in Kakistanada, formerly Canada, now run by the Kakistocracy, there are laws against saying things too plainly, especially when the plain things have begun piling up in court records, intelligence reports, police statements, and graves nobody in Ottawa seems eager to discuss.

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