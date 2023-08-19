The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random Archivist

Ex-England Soccer Star Matt Le Tissier: UK FA Doctor Not Encouraging Players To Take COVID Jabs, Since December 2022

Why are governments still pushing the jabs to everyone else?
The Random Archivist's avatar
The Random Archivist
Aug 19, 2023
∙ Paid

The full video is for paid subscribers

© 2026 The Random Archivist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture