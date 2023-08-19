Ex-England Soccer Star Matt Le Tissier: UK FA Doctor Not Encouraging Players To Take COVID Jabs, Since December 2022

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchEx-England Soccer Star Matt Le Tissier: UK FA Doctor Not Encouraging Players To Take COVID Jabs, Since December 2022Why are governments still pushing the jabs to everyone else?The Random ArchivistAug 19, 2023∙ Paid121ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist