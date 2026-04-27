Seigo Iwata Et Al 2025 3.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TL;DR: Researchers isolated bacteria from the guts of amphibians and reptiles, then tested whether any could attack tumours in mice. One bacterium from the Japanese tree frog, Ewingella americana, stood out. In a mouse colon cancer model, a single IV dose caused complete tumour regression in the treated mice and appeared to work better than anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy or doxorubicin in that experiment.

The proposed mechanism is twofold: the bacterium seems to home in on tumours, likely because it is a facultative anaerobe that can thrive in the tumour microenvironment, and then it both directly kills cancer cells and activates immune attack, especially involving neutrophils, T cells, and B cells.

Safety-wise, the authors report no major toxicity in the mice at the tested dose: no significant blood abnormalities, no obvious organ damage, and rapid clearance from the bloodstream.

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